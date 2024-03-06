 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou’s Grace Slaughter and Mama Dembele Earn SEC Honors, Baseball Edges Lindenwood

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, March 6

By Sammy Stava
While it has been a rough season for Mizzou Women’s Basketball under Robin Pingeton — there are some individuals who have earned end-of-season awards within the conference.

The future is certainly bright for Grace Slaughter — who was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Mama Dembele’s performance throughout the season has led her to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Perhaps more importantly off the court, Dembele was named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year!

Well-deserved from Slaughter and Dembele. Mizzou starts SEC Tournament play today vs Florida — 12:30 p.m. CST in Greenville, SC (SECN).

And it’s been a struggling start to the Kerrick Jackson era, but Mizzou Baseball is back in the win column after a 5-4 victory over Lindenwood, improving to 6-6 on the young season. Recap on MUTigers.com.

Up next for Mizzou Baseball is a three-game weekend series starting with IPFW (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) starting at 3:00 p.m. CST on Friday. Plenty of coverage coming from Kortay Vincent.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

  • Brad Loos on the Rally For Rhyan Game:
  • The latest edition on the Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast features the Mizzou Club Hockey team. Give it a listen!
  • Good to see Cody Schrader back in COMO!
  • ICYMI: Updated rankings for Mizzou Softball (including ESPN/USA Softball)

