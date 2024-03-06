Mizzou’s Grace Slaughter and Mama Dembele Earn SEC Honors, Baseball Edges Lindenwood

X
While it has been a rough season for Mizzou Women’s Basketball under Robin Pingeton — there are some individuals who have earned end-of-season awards within the conference.
The future is certainly bright for Grace Slaughter — who was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.
All-SEC Freshman Team pic.twitter.com/RMtiU9HF5D— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 5, 2024
Mama Dembele’s performance throughout the season has led her to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
All-SEC Defensive Team pic.twitter.com/o9dNUTUfdl— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 5, 2024
Perhaps more importantly off the court, Dembele was named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year!
Scholar-Athlete of the Year pic.twitter.com/BpgORRWLiJ— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 5, 2024
Well-deserved from Slaughter and Dembele. Mizzou starts SEC Tournament play today vs Florida — 12:30 p.m. CST in Greenville, SC (SECN).
And it’s been a struggling start to the Kerrick Jackson era, but Mizzou Baseball is back in the win column after a 5-4 victory over Lindenwood, improving to 6-6 on the young season. Recap on MUTigers.com.
Chalk up another home win! #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LLhXkXdhg4— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 5, 2024
Up next for Mizzou Baseball is a three-game weekend series starting with IPFW (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) starting at 3:00 p.m. CST on Friday. Plenty of coverage coming from Kortay Vincent.
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Dan Keegan: Who is Mizzou’s Third Best Football Player?
- 2023 Position Postmortem from Nate Edwards: Tight Ends
- Live Game Thread and Preview from Jaden Lewis: Mizzou hosts Auburn for home finale
- Battle Line Rivalry from Karen Steger: Gymnastics Edition does not disappoint
It took a while, but it's here. My @RockMNation recap of the Battle Line Rivalry: Gymnastics Edition, complete with a lovely photo gallery by @CalTobiasPhoto https://t.co/idglMwC0W9 pic.twitter.com/73UN1i9l4W— Karen S (@karensteger) March 5, 2024
- From Matthew Gustafson: Mizzou Wrestling working towards almost full health for Big 12 Championships
@MizzouWrestling has seen a rash of injuries and illnesses to end its regular season but looks to be close to full health as it approaches the Big 12 Championships. Read more in my latest article for @RockMNation:#TigerStylehttps://t.co/DNc3gZCdUV— Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 5, 2024
- From Jaden Lewis: What Mizzou’s trenches staff had to say: Tuesday, March 5th
- Big 12 Wrestling Championships From Matthew Gustafson: 125 and 133 lbs
@MizzouWrestling fans, looking for a way to get ready for the Big 12 Championships? I've got previews of each weight class coming out over the next five days, starting with my preview of 125 and 133 lbs for @RockMNation:#TigerStylehttps://t.co/0vklkuZE8y— Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 5, 2024
More Links:
(STLToday)
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Seth Schwartzberg: MU baseball secures first midweek win of year against Lindenwood
- The search is on from Michael Howie: MU announces hiring committee, firm to guide AD hire
- From the staff: Lundin takes runner-up at Colleton River, Mizzou men’s golf ties for fifth
- From Peter Metanchuk: Mizzou guards Dembele, Slaughter earn All-SEC honors
- From Peter Metanchuk: Missouri’s fate hangs in the balance entering SEC Tournament
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: What is Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton’s buyout? MU faces end-of-season choice
- From Calum McAndrew: How Brian Early became Mizzou football’s defensive end coach, and what he envisions for position
- From Calum McAndrew: Mizzou basketball loses 17th straight game, hammered at home by No. 13 Auburn
(MUTigers/Tweets)
- Brad Loos on the Rally For Rhyan Game:
It’s hard to express just how grateful we are for all the Mizzou family has done for our family and this cause… but here’s our best shot @RallyforRhyan pic.twitter.com/zWrxq2zSWH— Brad Loos (@brad__loos) March 4, 2024
- The latest edition on the Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast features the Mizzou Club Hockey team. Give it a listen!
On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, @MattAndAMic & @BradTregnago catch up on *all* things #Mizzou Tigers... including a chat w/ three @MizClubHockey leaders on their second straight trip to @achahockey Nationals in STL!— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) March 5, 2024
Listen & subscribe here: https://t.co/yYuRrnvJ5V#MIZ
- Good to see Cody Schrader back in COMO!
Cody’s back in COMO @MizzouHoops https://t.co/YMsbl710eQ pic.twitter.com/wtHf3y4kO0— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 6, 2024
- ICYMI: Updated rankings for Mizzou Softball (including ESPN/USA Softball)
Tigers in the Polls: Week 4⃣#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/1e30aRLOIk— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 5, 2024
Your No. 12/12 Tigers (17-2) head to Kansas City, Missouri, for a midweek matchup Wednesday with the Roos (6-14)!!!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 6, 2024
First pitch is set for 4 p.m., CT at the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy.#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/f3f4th5089
Jack Lundin continues his strong campaign with his third-straight top-five finish and fifth of the season at the Colleton River Challenge #MIZ ⛳️— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 6, 2024
https://t.co/rK6iLowxet pic.twitter.com/pVIBFsJn4e
#Mizzou men’s golf tied for fifth at the Colleton River Collegiate, and Jack Lundin finished second for the third time this season. He now has three straight top-5 individual finishes. Lundin is putting together a potential All-SEC and All-American season. pic.twitter.com/bouH7LHFAW— Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) March 5, 2024
- From ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Darius Robinson (16th) and Ennis Rakestraw (31st) featured in his latest mock draft.
- From MizzouCentral on Mizzou Wrestling’s Drew Stanfield:
Mizzou Wrestler Drew Stanfield's Motivation: “I don't want to be easily forgotten”https://t.co/VElWJb5mG5— MizzouCentral (@MizzouCentralFN) March 5, 2024
- From Quentin Corpuel on MizzouCentral: The Cody Schrader Story Adds a New Chapter at NFL Scouting Combine
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
