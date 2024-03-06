Mizzou’s Grace Slaughter and Mama Dembele Earn SEC Honors, Baseball Edges Lindenwood

X

While it has been a rough season for Mizzou Women’s Basketball under Robin Pingeton — there are some individuals who have earned end-of-season awards within the conference.

The future is certainly bright for Grace Slaughter — who was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Mama Dembele’s performance throughout the season has led her to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Perhaps more importantly off the court, Dembele was named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year!

Scholar-Athlete of the Year pic.twitter.com/BpgORRWLiJ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 5, 2024

Well-deserved from Slaughter and Dembele. Mizzou starts SEC Tournament play today vs Florida — 12:30 p.m. CST in Greenville, SC (SECN).

And it’s been a struggling start to the Kerrick Jackson era, but Mizzou Baseball is back in the win column after a 5-4 victory over Lindenwood, improving to 6-6 on the young season. Recap on MUTigers.com.

Up next for Mizzou Baseball is a three-game weekend series starting with IPFW (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) starting at 3:00 p.m. CST on Friday. Plenty of coverage coming from Kortay Vincent.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

It took a while, but it's here. My @RockMNation recap of the Battle Line Rivalry: Gymnastics Edition, complete with a lovely photo gallery by @CalTobiasPhoto https://t.co/idglMwC0W9 pic.twitter.com/73UN1i9l4W — Karen S (@karensteger) March 5, 2024

@MizzouWrestling has seen a rash of injuries and illnesses to end its regular season but looks to be close to full health as it approaches the Big 12 Championships. Read more in my latest article for @RockMNation:#TigerStylehttps://t.co/DNc3gZCdUV — Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 5, 2024

@MizzouWrestling fans, looking for a way to get ready for the Big 12 Championships? I've got previews of each weight class coming out over the next five days, starting with my preview of 125 and 133 lbs for @RockMNation:#TigerStylehttps://t.co/0vklkuZE8y — Matthew Gustafson (@M_Gustafson27) March 5, 2024

More Links:

(STLToday)

From Eli Hoff: Mizzou hires search firm, establishes search committee for athletics director hire

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

Brad Loos on the Rally For Rhyan Game:

It’s hard to express just how grateful we are for all the Mizzou family has done for our family and this cause… but here’s our best shot @RallyforRhyan pic.twitter.com/zWrxq2zSWH — Brad Loos (@brad__loos) March 4, 2024

The latest edition on the Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast features the Mizzou Club Hockey team. Give it a listen!

Good to see Cody Schrader back in COMO!

ICYMI: Updated rankings for Mizzou Softball (including ESPN/USA Softball)

Your No. 12/12 Tigers (17-2) head to Kansas City, Missouri, for a midweek matchup Wednesday with the Roos (6-14)!!!



First pitch is set for 4 p.m., CT at the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy.#OwnIt #MIZ https://t.co/f3f4th5089 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 6, 2024

Jack Lundin continues his strong campaign with his third-straight top-five finish and fifth of the season at the Colleton River Challenge #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/rK6iLowxet pic.twitter.com/pVIBFsJn4e — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) March 6, 2024

#Mizzou men’s golf tied for fifth at the Colleton River Collegiate, and Jack Lundin finished second for the third time this season. He now has three straight top-5 individual finishes. Lundin is putting together a potential All-SEC and All-American season. pic.twitter.com/bouH7LHFAW — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) March 5, 2024

From ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Darius Robinson (16th) and Ennis Rakestraw (31st) featured in his latest mock draft.

From MizzouCentral on Mizzou Wrestling’s Drew Stanfield:

Mizzou Wrestler Drew Stanfield's Motivation: “I don't want to be easily forgotten”https://t.co/VElWJb5mG5 — MizzouCentral (@MizzouCentralFN) March 5, 2024

From Quentin Corpuel on MizzouCentral: The Cody Schrader Story Adds a New Chapter at NFL Scouting Combine