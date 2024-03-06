SB Nation Reacts: Gauging confidence in Dennis Gates and football positions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s not that we’re trying to put the season to bed early. It’s that the season should have been in bed half an hour ago.

With Mizzou Hoops wrapping things up in the next few weeks, we’re entering what I call “optimist season” when all of our analysis can be informed by how optimistic you feel about things moving forward. Do you think Mizzou Hoops’ coaching staff can turn things around with an elite recruiting class? Do you think the football team has enough talent to capture the program’s first College Football Playoff berth?

So let’s throw it to you... how optimistic are you feeling about hoops and football?

The position group question is almost too easy to answer, but you can overthink it if you give yourself the chance. The offensive line has a lot of future NFLers, the linebackers are stars in the making... but the wide receivers, man. How can you not think they’re taking Mizzou all the way next year?

As for the basketball program... I don’t know, y’all. It’s hard to not let several months without a win shake your soul. But I still think Dennis Gates can coach and I definitely know he can still recruit. Next year might be a .500 team at best, but I have to think they’ll be much feistier. And then the year after that? That’s when things get interesting.

What say you? How optimistic are you feeling?

