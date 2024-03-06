Words from Mizzou wrestlers and Coach Smith before the Big 12 Championships

Mizzou Wrestling will be going for a 13th straight conference championship this weekend in Tulsa at the Big 12 Championships. Here’s what Head Coach Brian Smith and some of his wrestlers had to say before a big couple of days for the team:

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Brian Smith

Balancing the Big 12 and NCAA championships: “We know what we have to do, we need to go execute ... you know, they’re just gotta go in and wrestle hard, and that’s what this group has always done. So I feel very confident about where we are right now.”

Choosing Hawks over Whiting to start at 184: “It’s never easy, but there has to be a decision made and somebody’s going to have to sit and somebody’s going to have to go. So I felt like at the time, Hawks had two top-10 wins and another top-20 win and really, that was about it. We’re going with Hawks and obviously Clayton’s disappointed, but he’s there working out and preparing for the next year.”

When asked about potential key matches at Big 12’s: “You can’t be looking ahead to matches, you’ve got to be focused on the one in front of you because these guys are battling, and with only six spots at most of the weights there’s going to be some dogfights to earn a spot to the national tournament.”

Importance of the Big 12 Championships: “All the drills, all the things of writing things in journals, of weight training, summer workouts, everything now comes to this. Alright, let’s go do this week. We’ve got to perform now.”

Going for another team title: “We’re focused on winning a conference title, it’s important to us. When we step on that bus to go to Tulsa, it’s a business trip, and we’re going down there to win the darn thing and these kids know how to do that.”

Kade Moore will return for the championships: “This whole week now that he’s had, it’s been just awesome. It’s the old Kade and maybe even a step better because he’s so dialed in. So I’m excited to see Kade hit the mat because he’s a dangerous dude.”

The team’s mood heading into the championships: “When they get down to business, they’re all business. So it’s a very mature team. There’s a lot of years on this team that they know what it takes to, you know, they’ve wanted every level they’ve been at. Now they know this is the next event that I’m going to that’s that next big thing.”

How the tradition of ‘one mores’ started: “I had an assistant coach that was training for the Olympics and he had a freshman in there and they were working out, and I came in to eat my lunch. It was noon and they were going, and actually the kid was getting the best of my coach, he was probably tired or whatever. But then my coach took him down, maybe on the last takedown, and the kid was upset, he walked and kicked the door open.

He’s just mad and he just stormed out. My assistant coach came up and he’s like, ‘Man, he was wrestling really good. I was surprised after I got that takedown he didn’t want to go anymore and this and that, because he was taking it to me.’ Next thing I know the door kicks opens, the kid goes, ‘We’re going one more!’ And I was like, ‘Ah, one more. That’s the attitude we want.’”

Another glimpse into the team culture: “We have another saying, ‘That’s just the attitude we do need.’ We took [it from] a movie ... I think’s it’s like Meatballs or whatever ... but he’s like, ‘That’s just the attitude we don’t need.’ We changed it to ‘That’s just the attitude we do need.’ So when somebody’s like, ‘Come on, I’ll help you,’ hey, that’s just the attitude we do need. And we even have that on the shirts, that’s what we need this week. That’s Tiger Style to the utmost right now.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Noah Surtin

The conference title streak: “I honestly feel like we don’t really talk about it that much just because it’s an expectation, you know, and... I think that’s why we’ve accomplished what we’ve accomplished.”

Program mindset regarding expectations: “You guys have heard the term Tiger Style a million different times but it truly is the established culture that we build, you know, and that comes with the preparation and belief in what we’ve done.”

Challenges of a multi-day tournament: “We have a workout, which I knew Smith did that on purpose, at like 1 p.m. or whatever the same day as the finals because last year, we were all just laying around all day. And I think that’s part of the reason we went out a little slow. So I think it’s just getting our bodies moving. Now we kind of know what to expect and just being more prepared this time.”

Staying healthy for the championships: “For me, it’s just ... not consistently sitting down and over stressing about things and thinking about wrestling 24/7. It’s nice to get my mind off things, like [Keegan] said, he goes and plays golf. I’ll do that sometimes, I’ll go outside and shoot my bow, just kind of anything to get my mind off it when I’m not doing schoolwork.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Logan Gioffre

Being your best for the championships: “When I’m wrestling my best I’m not constantly looking at rankings or watching film, really. Everyone is different, but for me, when I pull myself away from the sport, once practice is done, practice is done. That part of my life is done.”

The effect his injury has had on preparation for the championships: “I haven’t been on the mat in probably around a month, which is probably the longest I’ve ever gone not wrestling or doing something. I’m really type A, I want to get my workouts in everyday, but one of the core pillars of our team is belief, and sometimes taking time off the mat and still believing in everything that you have put in this year is important.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Keegan O’Toole

On the titles streak: “Pressure’s definitely a privilege. Looking back and how many conference championships that the team has, but at the same time, like, can’t go out there and protect something that was last year. That was last year’s team. So we got a new job this year, and that’s what we got to do.”

Missing the ISU dual and a match with David Carr: “I was really, really upset that I couldn’t wrestle him at the dual, just (the) timing of the flu sucked. I was stuck in my bed for a couple days.”

Program mindset regarding expectations: “One of our team pillars is ‘expect to win,’ so every time we go out there, we are expecting to go out there and do what we know how to do and win.”

Staying healthy for the championships: “It’s hard for me to sit down, but I’ve been having to take off some golf because I know that I need to make sure that off time I have, I need to take a chill pill and not go try to squeeze in nine holes before practice.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Peyton Mocco

The fun part of the year: “Everything we’ve been preparing for this year leads up to these two tournaments, so it’s a fun part of the year because we just get to put it all on the line and just go out there and have fun. There’s nothing else you can do at this point, just go out there and wrestle hard.”

Advice he’s received from Ben Askren before the championships: “Just kind of sticking to my gameplan and wrestling the way that I wrestle, which is just attacking a lot and attacking often. When I wrestle like that, that’s usually when I’m competing at my best. So just kind of sticking to who I am is what he’s really been telling me whenever I talk to him.”

The streak: “It’s kind of our duty to keep that going and really honor those guys who came before us. The streak can’t end with us, that would be a terrible way to end out our careers. So we got to keep it going.”

What the program has meant to him: “Just kind of shaping me into the man I am today with Coach Smith’s leadership and all their other coaches with all the advice that they’ve given me through the past six years, [it] has just prepared me for life in general. Being able to look Tiger Style each and every day is something that I’ll be able to carry on into my future life.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Colton Hawks

His mindset throughout the year: “I feel like my mindset really does not change throughout the season. I’ve always believed in myself and knowing that I’m going to get that spot, whatever it takes, and I just get there and do my thing. I’m excited to compete.”

Staying healthy: “I think a lot of it is the small things, definitely a lot with recovery. A lot of guys don’t get enough recovery, and you got to just listen to your body. Sometimes you want to just keep practicing and working hard but it’s not what you need at the time, so you just got to trust the process.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Rocky Elam

The streak: “I look forward to these kinds of things where we can continue our streak and...hopefully it creates a little bit more hunger for our team, just to continue that win streak that we have with all our conference titles.”

Getting ready for the championships: “I don’t focus... too much on my opponent, just a couple things I need to be aware of when go into the match, a couple things I might see or situations I might get into that we address in training and I’m prepared for those things when I go out there.”

If he would celebrate a conference title with a wagyu steak: “I’m going to wait ‘till after season for sure because that would sit on me, stick to me for a few weeks just how heavy those are. But yeah, I’ve actually thought about that. Like, man, I think one thing after season I’d like to get is a nice wagyu steak because it’s definitely a treat.”

Taking it one match at a time: “I always have to remember why I do it. Because if you lose sight of why you do it, I mean, it’s really hard to stay motivated and it’s really hard to perform at your best. So I know I do it because I love it and it brings me a lot of joy and peace, and just when I’m out there I have so much fun.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Zach Elam

Getting ready for a possible rematch with Yonger Bastida: “It’s just moving forward and being aggressive. You know, I know what I do best, riding tough on top, but just being the aggressor, it’s really what it comes down to. And just trying to right that wrong.”

Going for another title: “It’s just going out and doing your job, you know? Everyone goes out and does their job, you know, the team will end up finishing where they need to finish off. So yeah, just getting the job done and doing the little things right.”

The end of a storied career: “Mocco and I were talking about it the other day, we probably have like single digit practices left here in the Hearnes, which is kind of crazy because we probably have over 1,000 , 1,500 [practices there]. So yeah, it’s just being grateful every day, coming in and enjoying working out, enjoying training hard. But, you know, in the back of your mind, you know it’s coming to a close. So just appreciating the time you got left and going out to compete no matter, you know, how you’re feeling because you know it’s gonna be all over pretty soon.”

What the program has meant to him: “Tiger Style just kind of means so much more than what we’re doing in here, and it’s got to carry with us to whatever we do in our post-career. So just ... being good men and following, you know, the leadership of Coach Smith and the rest of our coaching staff, they’ve done a great job of making sure we’re going to be taken care of and doing the right things when we’re done. So that’s what I’m just appreciative of.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

