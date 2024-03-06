Big 12 wrestling championships preview: 141 & 149 lbs

As Mizzou Wrestling prepares to defend its Big 12 team title this weekend, I’m here to prepare you all! The guides that will be posted in the next few days contain the essential need-to-know information for watching the Tigers in Tulsa. Today’s edition previews 141 and 149 lbs.

125 & 133 lbs

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

141lbs

Contenders:

Anthony Echemendia, Iowa State - Echemendia has finally made good on the promise he showed entering college, earning the top seed in another loaded weight class for the conference. He’s 16-4 on the season and ranked seventh in the coaches poll. However, Echemendia has lost to both Tagen Jamison and Cael Happel this season.

Tagen Jamison, Oklahoma State - Jamison might just enter this tournament as the actual favorite at 141 after his head-to-head victory over Echemendia earlier this year. He’s 18-6 and eighth in his class nationally in his first year as a starter. Jamison enters the tournament coming of a loss against 3rd-ranked Real Woods of Iowa.

Cael Happel, Northern Iowa - Happel is ranked ninth in the country, lower than both Echemendia and Jamison, but has defeated both this year. He’s 17-6 as a very dangerous third seed in this bracket. Happel was upset by Mizzou’s own Allan Hart in a 10-4 decision at last year’s championships but qualified for the NCAA Championships with an at-large bid.

Jordan Titus, West Virginia - I would have put Titus as a dark horse, but there isn’t enough separation between him and the other three wrestlers for it to be an apt description. It’s pretty much these four and then a large drop off to everyone else. Titus is ranked 11th and is the fourth seed with a 21-2 record, his only losses coming against Tagen Jamison and Cael Happel.

Wild Card:

Josh Edmond, Mizzou - Edmond has had some heartbreakers against multiple of these top contenders, coming tantalizingly close to the upset without being able to finish off the job. His biggest victory on the year came against Cael Happel, who he’ll likely face in the quarterfinals. Edmond hasn’t shown the consistency required to win the tournament, but he’s certainly got the ability to beat anyone in this bracket. That makes him possibly the most dangerous wrestler outside of the top four.

Bracket:

Prediction:

Cael Happel has beaten both of the wrestlers seeded higher than him so he’s got to be the choice, right? You guessed wrong, friend. Give me Oklahoma State’s Tagen Jamison in this one, call it a gut feeling.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

149lbs

Contenders:

Casey Swiderski, Iowa State - Swiderski is 13-2 on the season and ranked sixth in the nation after bumping up from 141, where he made it to the 3rd place match at last year’s tournament and qualified for nationals as a freshman. He is undefeated in conference play with victories over both McDougald and Watters and has All-American written all over him.

Ty Watters, West Virginia - Watters has made waves in his freshman season, ranked right behind Swiderski in the coaches poll with a 21-4 record. He’s a two-time state champion who was the third-ranked recruit at 152lbs entering Morgantown. All that being said, he’s lost to both McDougald and Swiderski.

Willie McDougald, Oklahoma - McDougald is the second seed and ranked 17th in the coaches poll after an 11-6 season. He’s back in a big way after being out of Oklahoma’s lienup last season. McDougald finished second at 149lbs in the 2021-22 Big 12 Championshps and qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Dark Horse:

Jordan Williams, Oklahoma State - Jordan Williams is ranked 18th in the nation with a 9-6 record in his starting debut. He defeated Okie St.’s starter from last year at 149, Victor Voinovich, in their last dual against Iowa (Voinovich transferred out). Williams has been switching in the lineup with Sammy Alvarez, so we haven’t seen him against some of the other top wrestlers at this class, but he’s shown the ability to stay tough against other elite opponents.

Wild Card:

Logan Gioffre, Mizzou - Gioffre was having a solid season until suffering an injury against Ty Watters that has sidelined him ever since. He is 5-5 but don’t let that fool you: he’s got wins over top-20 wrestlers in Willie McDougald and Jaden Abas. He hasn’t won all his matches against elite opponents, but he’s made them earn the victory. Gioffre could ruin some title hopes if he’s fully healthy.

Bracket:

Prediction:

Swiderski is the highest-seeded and highest-ranked wrestler among the top contenders, and he has wins over the rest of his toughest competition. That’s good enough for me. Give me the former NCAA qualifier at this class.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Make sure to check back in for my preview of 157 and 165 lbs. tomorrow!