Five takeaways from Mizzou WBB’s season-ending loss to Florida

The Missouri Tigers have officially finished their 2023-24 slate as the last place team in the Southeastern Conference. They finished the year on a 12-game losing skid, the program's largest losing streak since the 2011-12 season.

A variety of things characterized this season’s team, but let’s look at the five things that defined this game and led to a loss in the opening round of the tournament for the second year in a row.

1) Missouri was unable to create much movement on the fast break, Florida was able to

Such has been customary for the majority of this season, but Florida absolutely dominated in the fast break and Missouri was absent in that realm for the majority of the game. Florida had 10 fast break points to Missouri’s two, and that eight-point difference is exactly the kind of thing that can swing a 66-60 final result.

Most of the dominant teams in college basketball right now can dominate on the fast break. It’s a quick way to shift momentum and shift the tide and get quick points, allowing teams to build up large runs that can put away a game. Missouri has found itself on thre receiving end of these runs all season, and as a result ended the season on a 12-game skid.

2) Missouri got dominated on the offensive boards until the fourth quarter, and Florida took advantage

The Columbia Daily Tribune’s Calum McAndrew reported during the game that Missouri was unable to garner a single offensive rebound — not one! — for almost three quarters, and during this time Florida racked up second-chance points and points in the paint. Florida won the points in the paint battle and the rebounding battle by considerable margins, and had just enough field goal efficiency to come out on top.

3) Missouri turned the ball over a fair share, and Florida took advantage akin to many in the past

The Tigers had 13 turnovers in this game, which is actually on par with Missouri’s season average (12.8). These turnovers oftentimes led to easy points coming for opposing teams, and as I have said many times before, in the SEC turnovers will absolutely burn you.

A lot of these turnovers were easily avoidable as well, ranging from bad communication on passing to just forcing things that weren’t there. Even with one of the best passers in the SEC, Mama Dembele, these issues couldn’t be overcome all season, let alone in this game.

4) It was just too little too late, and early struggles killed this team all season

It really was just too little too late. Despite a significant late surge in the third quarter with the Tigers dominating 17-8, it realistically wasn’t enough to offset the 29-10 drubbing Florida put on them in the second quarter.

Slow starts - or just weirdly dominant quarters from other teams - plagued this team. Early in the year, it was the third quarter; in this game it was the second quarter. Regardless, if you’re gonna have a bad quarter you have to have a great quarter in return, or at least two good quarters and Missouri just couldn’t muster those in conference play.

5) Thank you to Hayley Frank and Mama Dembele

Two Missouri legends with two different growth pasts who absolutely excelled for this team. I can tell you firsthand, that without these two this season would have been even more horrific for this group. Frank and Dembele were major contributors.

With Mama, this was the Spaniard’s first season being the main ball handler and contributor at the one-spot on this team, and she was a unit. At one point she was the D1 leader in steals and was widely known as one of the best dishers in the country. It was just an insane display night in and night out, and I truly wish this team had done more with it. She had her bad moments, sure, but had way more good moments in a Tiger uniform.

Lastly, we get to Hayley Frank, an absolute legend of the program. While I’m sure every opponent will be happy she’s gone, every Mizzou fan will undoubtedly miss her excellent ability to draw a charge. Not only that, Frank was so versatile as a shooter, rebounder, passer, and even an inside post player as needed. There was nothing she didn’t do for this team across four years. She was a winner in high school, and she definitely deserved to win here.

With that, it is a wrap for our game coverage of the Missouri Women’s Basketball team in the 2023-24 season. As far as what’s next, we will be producing content regarding what we have heard and what we think will happen to Head Coach Robin Pingeton’s future, as she has just one year left on her deal. We will have plenty of content for you this offseason, and we (me and Quentin mainly, but we’ll get some new voices to pitch in) are excited to bring it to you!