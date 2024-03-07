AD searches, the NFL Combine, Spring football, and NCAA Football ‘24

Welcome back to another episode of Before the Box Score! Mizzou is in peak offseason form as they hire a search firm to look for their next athletic director. Quite a few recent Tigers took part in the NFL Combine. Talking more offensive line and spring football. Some recruiting updates. And let’s wrap it up talking a little NCAA Football.

SUPPORT MIZZOU ATHLETES! BUY OUR MERCH!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:20: Welcome to Before the Box Score!

01:20 - 09:30: Mizzou has hired a search firm to find our next AD.

09:30 - 31:30: NFL Combine recap.

31:30 - 38:30: Offensive line talk, specifically the guards.

38:30 - 43:00: Jersey number updates and more.

43:00 - 01:01:00: Recruiting visits and updates.

01:01:00 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards & @burstahurst.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. Be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter. And if you don’t already, head on over to our YouTube channel and click that subscribe button!