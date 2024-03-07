Big 12 wrestling championships preview: 157 & 165 lbs

As Mizzou Wrestling prepares to defend its Big 12 team title this weekend, I’m here to prepare you all! The guides that will be posted in the next few days contain the essential need-to-know information for watching the Tigers in Tulsa. Today’s edition previews 157 and 165 lbs.

157lbs

Contenders:

Vinny Zerban, Northern Colorado - Zerban qualified for his first NCAA Championships last year and fell one round short of making All-American. I don’t expect that to happen again as he’s ranked second in the country with a real chance for a national title. Zerban is 21-0 this season.

Ryder Downey, Northern Iowa - Downey has enjoyed a breakout season this year with a 16-4 record to earn the second seed and be ranked eighth in the country. He’s run roughshod over his Big 12 competition, defeating Teague Travis and Cody Chittum among others, but hasn’t faced Zerban yet this year.

Teague Travis, Oklahoma State - Travis is ranked 10th in the nation with a 17-4 record in his first year as a starter. He has victories over Brock Mauller and SDSU’s Cael Swenson but lost to Ryder Downey as mentioned above. Travis will likely have an opportunity to avenge that loss in the semifinals.

Cody Chittum, Iowa State - Chittum is another up-and-comer in this weight class, making his starting debut with a 12-4 record to be ranked 11th in his class. He will have an extremely tough path through the conference tournament with a likely match with Brock Mauller in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup with Zerban in the semis if he advances.

Dark Horse:

Brock Mauller, Mizzou - Mauller is ranked 12th in the country right alongside the top contenders, so why is he a dark horse? He’s had some late-season struggles this year and the potent offense he displayed early in the season has gone by the wayside. But that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever, and he made it to the finals at 149 last year in the Big 12 so he knows how to have success at the tournament. Mauller is a four-time NCAA qualifier and three-time All-American, so he clearly know how to thrive on the biggest stage. That means you can’t count him out.

Prediction:

This is a weight class with good depth, as Cael Swenson of SDSU is also a top-20 wrestler but is the sixth seed. Even some of the quarterfinals in this class will be appointment viewing. This tournament is Zerban’s to lose, though, and I don’t expect to see his undefeated record fall in Tulsa. A lot of these wrestlers could see rematches and make some noise at the NCAA Championships in KC.

165lbs

Contenders:

Keegan O’Toole, Mizzou - The undefeated, two-time defending national champ. The U23 world champion. A three-time All-American and 2022 Big 12 Champion. He lost in the Big 12 finals last year to David Carr but got revenge in the national finals. Speaking of Carr,...

David Carr, Iowa State - Carr is second in the country (behind O’Toole) and 19-1 on the year. He’s the defending Big 12 champ, a four-time All-American and the 2021 NCAA Champion. Carr would likely be a three-time NCAA champ if not for O’Toole. These two will always be linked by their epic battles, and it’s looking like we’ll be treated to at least one (if not two) this season.

Dark Horse:

Peyton Hall, West Virginia - Hall made it to the semis of the Big 12 Championships last year before running into Carr. He nearly defeated O’Toole earlier in the season, and it’s arguably the toughest match he’s faced all year. Hall is ranked eighth in the country and is a former All-American. He’s likely to face Carr in the semis again.

Izzak Olejnik, Oklahoma State - Ojejnik was a four-time NCAA qualifier and an All-American last year at Northern Illinois University in the MAC. He’s ranked seventh in the nation and is the fourth seed in the conference championships, meaning a potential matchup in the semis with O’Toole. Olejnik has lost in matches to O’Toole, Carr and Hall earlier this season.

Prediction:

You may be wondering why two wrestlers ranked in the top-10 at their weight class are listed as dark horses in this preview. Keegan O’Toole and David Carr ARE this weight class until proven otherwise, both in the Big 12 and for the entire NCAA. Anything other than another O’Toole - Carr showdown in the finals would be both a shock and disappointment. When they get together it’s safe to call it a toss-up, but I’ll stick with O’Toole until he loses this season. He hasn’t yet.

Make sure to check back in for my preview of 174 and 184 lbs. tomorrow!