CC the KC broiler cooks the Roos with masterful performance

LET CC COOK.
Mizzou Softball (18-2) has finally made its way back to the Midwest, you guys! And before kicking off SEC opening weekend within the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium, they first headed to KCMO for a midweeker against the Kansas City Roos at the KC Urban Youth Academy.
COMO ➡️ KCMO#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Fo2abIAwZD— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 6, 2024
While the game shaped up early on to be — surprisingly so — a pitcher’s duel, the Tigers ultimately showcased their dominance with some timely hitting later on to shut those Roos out.
Camryn Stickel, a 5-10 senior from Raymore, Mo. (3-7, 3.26 ERA) did a really nice job of shutting down the Tigers’ normally potent offense, inducing infield pop-ups and grounders galore, and stymying Missouri’s bats the vast majority of the day. She even struck out Alex Honnold in her first AB, a rare feat. She allowed only five hits on the day, to go with three walks and two strikeouts (the other one was Lenger).
For her part, CC (Kansas) City Broiler was FIRE, recording TEN strikeouts and allowing only two hits and no walks. It was Chef’s kiss (sorry, I took it too far with the CC/CoMo restaurant of the same name). She got started right away, striking out her first batter of the game looking, before inducing an infield popup and a groundout. In the second, after a fly out to CF, she struck out two more Roos (one looking) to bring her K tally to 3 (2 looking). She added three more strikeouts in the third, including another looking, bringing her total to 6 (3 looking).
It wasn’t until the fourth inning that either team got a baserunner, as Jenna Laird led off with a double to CF and Alex Honnold walked to get two on for Julia Crenshaw, who popped up to short. A throwing error allowed both runners to advance to 2B & 3B, respectively, before a Katie Chester pop-up to the pitcher put two away for Maddie Gallagher, who walked to load the bases. Unfortunately, though, Kara Daly hit into a fielder’s choice which took Gallagher out going to 2B for the final out. The Tigers stranded three.
(Yes, she spelled missile wrong, but this is pretty funny)
Just broke up the no hitter with a missle to left center #nbd pic.twitter.com/pvz3XuqqCA— jenna (@cutiegirlj_03) March 6, 2024
In the home half, CC Harrison worked two quick outs on a strikeout (no. 7 on the day) and infield pop-up, before finally allowing a single up the middle. The Roos would get no further though, as CC struck out the final batter looking (no. 8 on the day).
Stickel again halted any iota of Tiger momentum in the fifth as Chantice Phillips worked a one-out walk, but was caught off base when Lenger popped up to short, thus ending the inning to GIDP fashion. And in the bottom half, CC worked around a baserunner as well, allowing a two-out single down the LF line, before an infield foul out ended the inning.
It wasn’t until the sixth that the Tigers finally manufactured some good old-fashioned run support, as Honnold tripled to center, and Crenshaw knocked her in on a single through the left side to make it 1-0. After a foul out to first put two away, Gallagher smashed a homer down the RF line, making it 3-0.
GALLY @m1gallagher with her first homer of the season!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/PerDOzz1qg— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 6, 2024
In the bottom half, CC struck out two more (no. 9-10), before getting the final out on a flyout to CF.
Cierra Harrison is dealing ♣️♠️— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 6, 2024
The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native, now with a career-high strikeouts!!#Mizzou 3, KC 0 | E6 | #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/GUbocr9Dok
In the top of the seventh, Missouri had a chance to do more damage after a Mya Dodge single up the middle and an error allowed her to get as far as third, but she was stranded after a line out. Three short infield plays later, and Queen CC and her court had declared victory over an in-state “rival.”
Here’s the final box score. On Friday I’ll have a weekend preview for the Tigers v. Tigers deathmatch.
One more softball-related thing, USA Today/Knoxville News Sentinel compiled an SEC softball power rankings list, which was released on March 4. Where are the Tigers? Ahead of teams that are ranked in front of them in the polls, weirdly enough.
3. Missouri
No. 14 Missouri won the battle of the Midwest last week, with two wins each over Wichita State and Nebraska. The Tigers are rolling into SEC play — and they’re the only SEC team to play South Alabama and win (see below), for what that’s worth.
Last week: 4
(Here’s the list: 1. LSU | 2. Georgia | 3. Missouri | 4. Tennessee | 5. Alabama | 6. Florida | 7. South Carolina | 8. Mississippi State | 9. Auburn | 10. Arkansas | 11. Texas A&M | 12. Kentucky | 13. Ole MIss
On to the Links!
SUNDAY sadness (because no more home gym meets)
Sunday is for the seniors #MIZ pic.twitter.com/peKafJWTGn— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 6, 2024
Yesterday at Rock M
- Adeen writes, Five takeaways from Mizzou WBB’s season-ending loss to Florida
- Josh asks on behalf of SB Nation, SB Nation Reacts: Gauging confidence in Dennis Gates and football positions
- Jaden shares, What Mizzou football players had to say: Wednesday, March 6th
- Matthew’s B12 previews continue: Big 12 wrestling championships preview: 141 & 149 lbs
- Parker looks at, The Missouri basketball free throw fix
- Brandon writes (w/ stats from me), Tiger Takeaways: Mizzou softball off to 17-2 start
- Kortay writes, Three takeaways from Mizzou baseball’s series loss to NKU
- Cal shares his Tobias Ten: Spring Sports!
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: READ MY RECAP OF THE ARKANSAS MEET, PLEASE AND THANK YOU
More Links:
Football
- MizzouCentral (SI Fan Nation): Dawson Merritt Breaks Down Schools Involved, Including Missouri Tigers (Michael Stamps) | Mizzou Offensive Line Coach Brandon Jones Impressed with Newcomers and Young Talent (Joey Van Zummeren) | Welcome Home: How Cayden Green is Already Blending Into Mizzou Culture (Austin Bidwell)
- KC Star: Former Missouri Tigers & Pittsburgh Steelers great Andy Russell dies at 82 (Blair Kerkhoff)
- ABC17: Mizzou players key in on individual development as spring camp continues (Nathalie Jones)
- Spring Game... incoming.
.@_TheoWeaseJr is ready ️— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 6, 2024
️ March 16th @ 1PM
Faurot Field
️ FREE admission #MIZ pic.twitter.com/uwr8VG19bh
Always compete @joshmanning121 #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/ZI5osjmtwC— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 7, 2024
Hoops
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou women ousted by Florida in opening round of SEC tournament (Eli Hoff)
- Columbia Tribune: Mizzou women’s hoops’ season ends with loss to Florida in SEC Tournament (Calum McAndrew) | What does 1908 and possibly 2024 have in common for Missouri basketball? (McAndrew)
- ABC17: Mizzou falls to Florida in first round of SEC Tournament (Kyle Helms)
- KOMU 8: Missouri women’s basketball falls to Florida in SEC tournament (via Associated Press)
- PowerMizzou: Tiger women bow out of SEC Tournament with loss to Florida (Gabe DeArmond) | Tales from Mizzou Arena on the last night of a lost season (Gabe)
- MUTigers: Mabor Majak Named to SEC Community Service Team | Norm Stewart Honored with NABC Guardian of the Game Award | Women’s Basketball Falls to Florida in Opening Round of SEC Tournament
Congratulations to the Norm Stewart for earning the @NABC1927 Guardians of the Game Award for advocacy on Wednesday— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 6, 2024
https://t.co/5AuJzVeOTd pic.twitter.com/QMCPYiMvHv
- Mama! I’ll miss you!
Mama to the cup pic.twitter.com/GGxgjayt3o— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 6, 2024
Other Mizzou Sports
- SOFTBALL: Late offense powers Mizzou softball past in-state foe Kansas City (Cole Lee, Missourian) | 12/12 Missouri Softball Edges Kansas City, 3-0 Wednesday (MUTigers) | Mizzou shuts out UMKC, picks up 18th win ahead of home opener (Kyle Helms, ABC17) | Mizzou Softball shuts out UMKC in this season’s first midweek matchup (Chelsi Peter, KOMU 8)
That's a MIDWEEK DUB in KC!!!#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/n9GWJTgV8q— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 7, 2024
- TRACK & FIELD: Boston-bound for Sterling & Alicia!
Boston bound ✈️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/sjetuzVv6g— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 6, 2024
- GYMNASTICS: How Amari Celestine found a sisterhood of service (Ben Schluter, substack)
- WRESTLING: Twelve Mizzou wrestling commits capture state titles (Reese Candler, Missourian) | Mizzou Wrestler Drew Stanfield’s Motivation: “I don’t want to be easily forgotten” (Izabelle Cool, MizzouCentral)
- VOLLEYBALL: Mic’d up with Janet
Mic’d Up with outside Janet deMarrais ️ #MIZ | @janetdemarrais pic.twitter.com/qNdSkPp4i4— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) March 6, 2024
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...