CC the KC broiler cooks the Roos with masterful performance

Mizzou Softball (18-2) has finally made its way back to the Midwest, you guys! And before kicking off SEC opening weekend within the friendly confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium, they first headed to KCMO for a midweeker against the Kansas City Roos at the KC Urban Youth Academy.

While the game shaped up early on to be — surprisingly so — a pitcher’s duel, the Tigers ultimately showcased their dominance with some timely hitting later on to shut those Roos out.

Camryn Stickel, a 5-10 senior from Raymore, Mo. (3-7, 3.26 ERA) did a really nice job of shutting down the Tigers’ normally potent offense, inducing infield pop-ups and grounders galore, and stymying Missouri’s bats the vast majority of the day. She even struck out Alex Honnold in her first AB, a rare feat. She allowed only five hits on the day, to go with three walks and two strikeouts (the other one was Lenger).

For her part, CC (Kansas) City Broiler was FIRE, recording TEN strikeouts and allowing only two hits and no walks. It was Chef’s kiss (sorry, I took it too far with the CC/CoMo restaurant of the same name) . She got started right away, striking out her first batter of the game looking, before inducing an infield popup and a groundout. In the second, after a fly out to CF, she struck out two more Roos (one looking) to bring her K tally to 3 (2 looking). She added three more strikeouts in the third, including another looking, bringing her total to 6 (3 looking).

It wasn’t until the fourth inning that either team got a baserunner, as Jenna Laird led off with a double to CF and Alex Honnold walked to get two on for Julia Crenshaw, who popped up to short. A throwing error allowed both runners to advance to 2B & 3B, respectively, before a Katie Chester pop-up to the pitcher put two away for Maddie Gallagher, who walked to load the bases. Unfortunately, though, Kara Daly hit into a fielder’s choice which took Gallagher out going to 2B for the final out. The Tigers stranded three.

(Yes, she spelled missile wrong, but this is pretty funny)

Just broke up the no hitter with a missle to left center #nbd pic.twitter.com/pvz3XuqqCA — jenna (@cutiegirlj_03) March 6, 2024

In the home half, CC Harrison worked two quick outs on a strikeout (no. 7 on the day) and infield pop-up, before finally allowing a single up the middle. The Roos would get no further though, as CC struck out the final batter looking (no. 8 on the day).

Stickel again halted any iota of Tiger momentum in the fifth as Chantice Phillips worked a one-out walk, but was caught off base when Lenger popped up to short, thus ending the inning to GIDP fashion. And in the bottom half, CC worked around a baserunner as well, allowing a two-out single down the LF line, before an infield foul out ended the inning.

It wasn’t until the sixth that the Tigers finally manufactured some good old-fashioned run support, as Honnold tripled to center, and Crenshaw knocked her in on a single through the left side to make it 1-0. After a foul out to first put two away, Gallagher smashed a homer down the RF line, making it 3-0.

In the bottom half, CC struck out two more (no. 9-10), before getting the final out on a flyout to CF.

In the top of the seventh, Missouri had a chance to do more damage after a Mya Dodge single up the middle and an error allowed her to get as far as third, but she was stranded after a line out. Three short infield plays later, and Queen CC and her court had declared victory over an in-state “rival.”

Here’s the final box score. On Friday I’ll have a weekend preview for the Tigers v. Tigers deathmatch.

One more softball-related thing, USA Today/Knoxville News Sentinel compiled an SEC softball power rankings list, which was released on March 4. Where are the Tigers? Ahead of teams that are ranked in front of them in the polls, weirdly enough.

3. Missouri No. 14 Missouri won the battle of the Midwest last week, with two wins each over Wichita State and Nebraska. The Tigers are rolling into SEC play — and they’re the only SEC team to play South Alabama and win (see below), for what that’s worth. Last week: 4

(Here’s the list: 1. LSU | 2. Georgia | 3. Missouri | 4. Tennessee | 5. Alabama | 6. Florida | 7. South Carolina | 8. Mississippi State | 9. Auburn | 10. Arkansas | 11. Texas A&M | 12. Kentucky | 13. Ole MIss

SUNDAY sadness (because no more home gym meets)

