Burnett, Scott to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championship for Missouri

In D1 indoor track and field, only the top 16 fastest, farthest or highest marks in each event qualify for the national championships. For Missouri, that means two Tigers will be among the nation’s top competitors in Boston this weekend. Alicia Burnett will race the 60-meter dash, and Sterling Scott will compete in the triple jump. The meet will stream live on ESPN+.

Alicia Burnett:

What a difference .22 seconds can make. Last season, Burnett’s fastest indoor dash was 7.43 seconds, which didn’t crack consideration for NCAAs. This season is a whole other story. Burnett shattered her personal best (and broke the school record) to earn her a lane in Boston.

Her 7.21 PB ties her for seventh best in her preliminary heat. She’ll line up in a wicked fast field led by LSU’s Brianna Lyston, whose 7.07 PB is the No. 4 fastest time in the world right now. Lyston has yet to lose a 60-meter final this season. Burnett will compete at an oddly specific 7:18 p.m. Friday in the first of two heats. If she places first or second in her heat, she’ll automatically advance to the final. If not, she can qualify by being one of the next four fastest finishers.

Sterling Scott:

At 18 years old, Scott is the youngest threat in the triple jump field, but his place on the heat sheet should not surprise his competitors. The Missouri rookie is having a phenomenal inaugural season. He already boasts three top-5 finishes, and he earned All-SEC second team honors for his bronze finish at the SEC Indoor Championship last week.

His 16.14 meter PB places him right in the middle of his competitors. Scott will compete in a single preliminary flight at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. If he lands within the top nine, he’ll advance to a reverse-order final.

But wait! There’s more after Boston?

Imagine watching the Cotton Bowl confetti fly and then realizing Cook and Schrader and Co. will compete in three more months of bowl games. Or, picture yourself celebrating Dawn Sullivan’s squad’s first-round win in Nebraska and then earning a bonus season with another tournament opportunity. Pretty cool, right? Welcome to track and field, the sport that’s not over yet, it’s just moving outside. The Tigers will compete in their first outdoor meet at the Yellow Jacket Invitational next weekend in Atlanta!