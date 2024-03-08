Spring Position Battles: EDGE

With spring practice in full swing, the Tigers have several important positions up for grabs on both sides of the ball. During the spring practice period, I’m taking a closer look at some of those position battles and who on the roster might have the best chance to leave the spring game with a starting spot secured. I’ve already taken a look at how the offensive line and secondary battles may shape up, so up next: the EDGE position.

The Departed

The EDGE position saw quite a bit of increased production in 2023 over 2022. Entering the season, there was quite a bit of consternation over replacing Isaiah McGuire’s 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Darius Robinson quickly solved that riddle by posting 8.5 sacks and 14 TFLs after making the move from the interior to the edge. Overall, the team registered 40 sacks, five more than the impressive 2022 squad, even if they posted seven fewer TFLs in 2023. Robinson headlines the departing members of the 2023 EDGE group. Mocked to go in the first round of the NFL draft by many, including Mel Kiper, Robinson anchored the entire defensive line with his positional flexibility and leadership.

Additional losses include the sneakily productive Niles Gaddy, who finished third on the team with four sacks. Gaddy technically had a sixth year of eligibility, but the Jackson State transfer ultimately decided to graduate and throw his hat in the professional football ring. The only other loss from the roster is DJ Wesolak, who transferred to Oregon State this offseason. Wesolak jumped around position groups during his time at Mizzou and actually was listed as an off-ball linebacker this past year, though he never saw the field. However, he entered the transfer portal as an EDGE and will most likely play that position at OSU.

Mizzou loses very few total members out of their EDGE group, however they will be seeking to replace 17 sacks and the intangible leadership that Robinson brought not just to the defensive line, but the whole team. So who will be battling it out this spring for the right to try and fill that void? Let’s take a look:

The Returnees

Of the players returning from the 2023 roster, Johnny Walker, Jr. is by far the most experienced and productive. Playing in all 13 games last year with 12 starts, Walker, Jr. had a breakout season after spending his first two years playing only sparingly. Racking up five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and a whopping three forced fumbles (including one vs. Ohio St. which should have resulted in a Mizzou possession inside the five yard line if it was called correctly,) Walker, Jr. has cemented his spot in the starting rotation for this Tiger defense in 2024.

Tiger legacy Joe Moore II begins his second season in Columbia after transferring from Arizona State last winter. Moore saw playing time in 12 games, though that was mainly on special teams. He saw more playing time at EDGE later in the season, securing a career high six tackles vs. Arkansas and had the Cotton Bowl-clinching fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter against Ohio State.

Similarly, Austin Firestone begins his second year at Mizzou after transferring from Northwestern before last season. Firestone saw the field less than Moore, with only nine games played. However, he did come up with a crucial sack against Vanderbilt that helped cut off a potential Commodore rally.

Ky Montgomery begins his fourth season at Mizzou and has yet to see the field for the Tigers. The once-heralded four-star recruit from Indianapolis has battled injuries his whole college career. Finally, Serigne Tounkara and Jahkai Lang are redshirt freshmen who did not see the field last year.

The Transfers

Eli Drinkwitz brought in two talented EDGE players during the winter transfer portal season, both of whom will provide serious competition for starting spots. Zion Young played his first two years at Michigan State. He compiled 47 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his first two years and brings some P5 experience to the roster. He’s packing a massive frame at 6’6”, 265 lbs and will hopefully increase his production in a new system.

Darris Smith is currently listed as a linebacker on the Mizzou roster but the expectation is that he will serve as a de facto EDGE rusher when he’s on the field. He did play off the ball in his previous stop at Georgia, but saw the field minimally for that deep unit. It’s clear he came to Mizzou to play and at 6’4”, 240 lbs his athleticism (he was a four-star recruit out of high school), he has the opportunity to wreak havoc in SEC backfields in 2024. Smith is already making waves in spring practice. He was the first new player to earn his jersey number this spring, and was named a Player of the Day on Feb. 28. Both transfers have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Freshmen

The Tigers bring in two highly touted freshmen EDGE players, though neither have matriculated to Columbia this spring. Williams Nwaneri rocked the recruiting world last August when the top EDGE rusher in the country committed to Mizzou. Elias Williams is a four-star recruit in his own right and will add depth with his 6’4” 268 lbs. frame.

Spring Speculation

Based on the (limited) reports that are escaping the confines of the Mizzou practice facility so far this spring, it seems like, as expected, Johnny Walker, Jr. is making strides as a team leader both on and off the field. I’m sure he will nail down one starting spot, but if he can grow as a leader and mature on the field, his fiery nature could make him a true force in 2024.

As for the other EDGE in the starting spot, Darris Smith seems to be making the best early impression on the coaches. That said, Zion Young wasn’t too far behind him in earning his #9 jersey and I expect one of those two will end up being the other starter. Based on size and skill, my money is on Young being the “starter” come fall, but Darris will get plenty of reps on passing downs.

Additionally, Williams Nwaneri didn’t pick Mizzou to sit on the bench. He will get on the field early and often for the Tigers, giving Corey Batoon a very talented four-man rotation. Toss in Joe Moore and Austin Firestone and a position that appeared to be shallow this time last year may be the strongest unit on the Mizzou defense in 2024.