Few conferences in any collegiate sport stack up to Southeastern Conference softball.

Twelve of the conference’s 13 teams find themselves scattered throughout the latest USA Softball Top 25 poll, including Missouri (18-2) at No. 12. Incoming SEC talents Texas and Oklahoma also hold the top two spots, bringing even more star power.

“It’s an extremely competitive schedule. It always is,” Tigers softball coach Larissa Anderson said in her preseason press conference. “It’s always going to be competitive. You’re playing a super regional team every single weekend, so you better be prepared.”

MU faces the brunt of that reality this season with all of its conference games coming against teams currently ranked in the poll. The Tigers are set to play three of the SEC’s top-10 teams (LSU, Georgia and Tennessee) but avoid 10th-ranked Alabama.

Mizzou’s first challenger in the daunting slate is No. 25 Auburn, which journeys to Mizzou Softball Stadium at 4 p.m. Friday for the black-and-gold Tigers’ home/SEC opener. Ahead of that showdown, I took a look at where each conference team stands heading into the opening weekend of SEC play.

No. 25 Auburn (12-2-1): March 8-10

Rating Performance Index: 16 (0-0 road, 3-0 neutral, 9-2 home)

16 (0-0 road, 3-0 neutral, 9-2 home) Key Pitcher: Maddie Penta (6-2, 0.60 earned run average and 86 strikeouts in 58 innings)

Maddie Penta (6-2, 0.60 earned run average and 86 strikeouts in 58 innings) Key Hitter: Amelia Lech (.303 batting average, five home runs, 17 runs batted in, .465 on-base percentage and eight runs)

Amelia Lech (.303 batting average, five home runs, 17 runs batted in, .465 on-base percentage and eight runs) Need-to-know info: Auburn enters Friday’s matchup with momentum, having won its past seven games. The navy-and-orange Tigers hold one marquee win, a 1-0 victory over then-top 15 Utah but have yet to show sustained success against Power Five programs. Despite logging the fewest number of innings in the SEC, Auburn’s pitching staff does boast the sixth-most strikeouts. The Tigers’ offense is led by the trio of Makayla Packer, Anna Wohlers and Amelia Lech, all of whom boast an OBP north of .460 and have at least seven RBI.

No. 9 Tennessee (14-4): March 15-17

Rating Performance Index: 22 (5-0 road, 4-4 neutral, 5-0 home)

22 (5-0 road, 4-4 neutral, 5-0 home) Key Pitcher: Karlyn Pickens (7-2, 0.93 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 45 innings)

Karlyn Pickens (7-2, 0.93 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 45 innings) Key Hitter: Rylie West (.404 AVG, six HR, 18 RBI, .509 OBP and 18 runs)

Rylie West (.404 AVG, six HR, 18 RBI, .509 OBP and 18 runs) Need-to-know info: A 51-10 team last season, Tennessee entered this year’s campaign as the No. 2 team in the country. A quartet of losses, including an 11-2 drubbing at the hands of Cal State Fullerton, sent the Lady Vols tumbling down the rankings. Regardless of the losses, Tennessee is one of the strongest teams in the conference and boasts a lethal pitching staff led by Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall. The duo is the main reason why the Lady Vols rank third in ERA (1.44) and fifth in strikeouts (128) among SEC teams. Five Tennessee hitters have a batting average above .330, and the team has 29 total home runs. The Lady Vols host the Tennessee Invitational this weekend before opening SEC play against Missouri.

No. 3 LSU (19-0): March 22-24

Rating Performance Index: 1 (3-0 neutral, 16-0 home)

1 (3-0 neutral, 16-0 home) Key Pitcher: Sydney Berzon (6-0, 1.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 innings)

Sydney Berzon (6-0, 1.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 innings) Key Hitter: Taylor Pleasants (.389 AVG, four HR, 30 RBI, .478 OBP and 12 runs)

Taylor Pleasants (.389 AVG, four HR, 30 RBI, .478 OBP and 12 runs) Need-to-know info: Only one team is still undefeated in Division I — LSU. The Bayou Bengals have showcased an ability to win in a variety of ways, displaying a balanced offense and pitching staff. They have two ranked victories (then-No. 22 Northwestern and then-No. 6 Oklahoma State) but have yet to play in a true road environment. LSU, which owns the third-best OBP, is a high-powered offense that features nine players with at least eight RBI. Raleen Gutierrez, Taylor Pleasants and Ali Newland form a formidable trio offensively. The Tigers do have the fourth-best batting average against in the SEC and have just allowed nine runs in their past nine games. LSU faces its first road test when it faces Kentucky on Friday for a three-game series in Lexington, Kentucky.

No. 20 Arkansas (17-4): April 5-7

Rating Performance Index: 17 (2-1 road, 6-1 neutral, 9-2 home)

17 (2-1 road, 6-1 neutral, 9-2 home) Key Pitcher: Robyn Herron (6-4, 1.54 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54 2 ⁄ 3 innings)

Robyn Herron (6-4, 1.54 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 54 ⁄ innings) Key Hitter: Bri Ellis (.290 AVG, seven HR, 22 RBI, .416 OBP and 17 runs)

Bri Ellis (.290 AVG, seven HR, 22 RBI, .416 OBP and 17 runs) Need-to-know info: Arkansas is what it is: a middle-of-the-pack threat. The 20th-ranked Razorbacks don’t jump off the page with their statistics, but they have consistently found ways to add to the win column, albeit against mostly unranked competition. The departure of former SEC Pitcher of the Year Chenise Delce has forced Robyn Herron and Morgan Leinstock to step up, and they’ve combined for a 1.51 ERA. Reagan Johnson and Bri Ellis headline an up-and-down Razorbacks lineup that ranks eighth in slugging and 11th in OBP. Arkansas hosts and plays five games in the Razorback Rumble this weekend before opening conference play at Auburn on March 15.

No. 13 Florida (19-3): April 12-14

Rating Performance Index: 47 (5-0 road, 6-2 neutral, 8-1 home)

47 (5-0 road, 6-2 neutral, 8-1 home) Key Pitcher: Keagan Rothrock (8-2, 0.67 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 62 1 ⁄ 3 innings)

Keagan Rothrock (8-2, 0.67 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 62 ⁄ innings) Key Hitter: Skylar Wallace (.475 AVG, six HR, 27 RBI, .608 OBP and 34 runs)

Skylar Wallace (.475 AVG, six HR, 27 RBI, .608 OBP and 34 runs) Need-to-know info: The Top 25 may be sleeping on the Gators, but conference opponents should not. Florida leads the SEC in most offensive categories, boasts the second-best team ERA at 0.88 and ranks first in defense. A knock on the Gators, though, is their lack of success against quality competition. Oregon State and UCLA are the only Power Five teams that Florida has defeated, and it has also lost twice to unranked Michigan. Keagan Rothrock is one of the best pitchers in the SEC and has already posted seven complete games, while Ava Miller and Olivia Miller join in to make an impressive trio atop the rotation. Five Gators possess a batting average over .420, and the duo of Skylar Wallace and Jocelyn Erickson is one of the best in the SEC. Florida goes on the road to face Alabama in a three-game series beginning Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

No. 6 Georgia (15-3): April 19-21

Rating Performance Index: 2 (0-1 road, 6-1 neutral, 9-1 home)

2 (0-1 road, 6-1 neutral, 9-1 home) Key Pitcher: Lilli Backes (5-1, 2.13 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 innings)

Lilli Backes (5-1, 2.13 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 innings) Key Hitter: Sara Mosley (.305 AVG, five HR, 23 RBI, .339 OBP and 10 runs)

Sara Mosley (.305 AVG, five HR, 23 RBI, .339 OBP and 10 runs) Need-to-know info: Another preseason top-10 selection, Georgia finds itself in the same spot in the rankings that it began in. The Bulldogs have played one of the toughest schedules in the country and own five victories over ranked teams, but they are coming off back-to-back losses against Cal and Stanford. Georgia’s daunting early-season slate is undoubtedly a reason why the Bulldogs are the conference’s 12th-ranked team in both ERA and OBP, as well as last in opponent batting average. Even with its deficiencies, Georgia is a top dog in the SEC with a handful of All-American talents. Jayda Kearney, Sara Mosley and Sydney Kuma are among the Bulldogs’ most talented offense threats. Lilli Backes, Madison Kerpics and Shelby Waters are the names to watch in the circle. Georgia’s first SEC matchup comes against Alabama on March 15 in Athens, Georgia.

No. 23 Mississippi State (17-3): April 27-29

Rating Performance Index: 24 (0-1 road, 5-2 neutral, 12-0 home)

24 (0-1 road, 5-2 neutral, 12-0 home) Key Pitcher: Josey Marron (6-0, 1.44 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 innings)

Josey Marron (6-0, 1.44 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 innings) Key Hitter: Jessie Blaine (.383 AVG, five HR, 21 RBI, .500 OBP and 11 runs)

Jessie Blaine (.383 AVG, five HR, 21 RBI, .500 OBP and 11 runs) Need-to-know info: Similar to Arkansas, Mississippi State finds itself in the middle of the SEC. The Bulldogs are one of the most consistent offensive teams, averaging over seven runs per game and boasting 12 batters that possess an average of at least .300. Mississippi State is more of a small-ball team, relying on its situational hitting to capitalize in key moments. Jessie Blaine and Madisyn Kennedy spearhead a deep lineup, and Lexi Sosa, Josey Marron and Aspen Wesley all own an ERA under two. Mississippi State ranks last in fielding percentage and does not have as much success against quality opponents this season. The Bulldogs open SEC play at 8 p.m. Friday against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

No. 22 South Carolina (18-2): May 3-5

Rating Performance Index: 25 (1-0 road, 6-1 neutral, 11-1 home)

25 (1-0 road, 6-1 neutral, 11-1 home) Key Pitcher: Sage Mardjetko (5-1, 1.86 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 1 ⁄ 3 innings)

Sage Mardjetko (5-1, 1.86 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 ⁄ innings) Key Hitter: Riley Blampied (.403 AVG, two HR, 18 RBI, .453 OBP and 20 runs)

Riley Blampied (.403 AVG, two HR, 18 RBI, .453 OBP and 20 runs) Need-to-know info: One of the conference’s hottest teams, South Carolina is carrying a seven-game winning streak into its weekend series against Texas A&M beginning at 7 p.m. Friday in College Station, Texas. The Gamecocks picked up a victory against then-No. 13 Utah but have suffered losses to South Alabama and Wichita State, poking holes in their resume. South Carolina ranks at or near the bottom of the conference in most offensive categories, including a league-worst 11 home runs. A saving grace for the Gamecocks is their pitching staff, led by Sage Mardjetko, Reganne Bennett and Tori Heard. As a team, South Carolina possesses a 1.61 ERA, 120 strikeouts and a .168 opponent batting average.

Non-MU SEC Opponents:

No. 10 Alabama (19-1)

Rating Performance Index: 9 (4-0 road, 6-0 neutral, 9-1 home)

9 (4-0 road, 6-0 neutral, 9-1 home) Key Pitcher: Jaala Torrence (7-1, 0.57 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2 ⁄ 3 innings)

Jaala Torrence (7-1, 0.57 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 ⁄ innings) Key Hitter: Abby Duchscherer (.400 AVG, five HR, 22 RBI, .478 OBP and nine runs)

Abby Duchscherer (.400 AVG, five HR, 22 RBI, .478 OBP and nine runs) Need-to-know info: Alabama’s SEC-best 0.59 ERA says a lot about who it is. The Crimson Tide flaunt one of the strongest pitching staffs in the nation behind Alea Johnson (0.28 ERA), Jaala Torrence (0.57) and Kayla Beaver (0.58). As a team, Alabama has struck out 152 opposing hitters and allowed only 12 extra-base hits. Abby Duchscherer and Lauren Johnson carry the torch offensively for the Tide, who find themselves in the middle of the SEC in most offensive categories.

No. 19 Texas A&M (20-2)

Rating Performance Index : 26 (3-0 road, 6-1 neutral, 11-1 home)

: 26 (3-0 road, 6-1 neutral, 11-1 home) Key Pitcher: Emiley Kennedy (10-1, 0.87 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 64 1 ⁄ 3 innings)

Emiley Kennedy (10-1, 0.87 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 64 ⁄ innings) Key Hitter: Jazmine Hill (.444 AVG, seven HR, 25 RBI, .589 OBP and 26 runs)

Jazmine Hill (.444 AVG, seven HR, 25 RBI, .589 OBP and 26 runs) Need-to-know info: Texas A&M is an under-the-radar team. The Aggies are quietly one of two teams to rank in the top four of batting average and ERA in the conference, and they have a conference-most 33 home runs. Led by Jazmine Hill and Allie Enright, Texas A&M has a pair of victories against then-No. 14 Oregon and only two one-run losses (kU and Weber State). Emiley Kennedy leads the conference in wins and ranks second with 84 punch outs.

No. 21 Kentucky (14-4)

Rating Performance Index: 29 (2-2 road, 11-2 neutral, 1-0 home)

29 (2-2 road, 11-2 neutral, 1-0 home) Key Pitcher: Stephanie Schoonover (8-1, 1.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 47 innings)

Stephanie Schoonover (8-1, 1.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 47 innings) Key Hitter: Erin Coffey (.375 AVG, seven HR, 17 RBI, .493 OBP and 16 runs)

Erin Coffey (.375 AVG, seven HR, 17 RBI, .493 OBP and 16 runs) Need-to-know info: A victory over then-No. 3 Stanford represents the high point for a Kentucky program that does not hold many signature victories. The Wildcats recently lost to Charlotte and Fordham, exposing their middling pitching staff and lineup. Kentucky holds the conference’s worst mark in OBP and ERA, struggling to consistently produce. Stephanie Schoonover, Erin Coffey and outfielder Rylea Smith are a main reason for the Wildcats’ success thus far.

Ole Miss (15-5)