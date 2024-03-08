Tiger Style Explored: A Mizzou Wrestling Interview Series - Colton Hawks

Welcome back to Tiger Style Explored, a weekly Mizzou Wrestling interview series that will take you inside the program in the coming months from the regular season to the NCAA Championships and beyond.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Let’s start by talking about the Iowa State dual, a big win for you over top-10 wrestler Will Feldkamp. Can you walk us through that match and some of your key takeaways?

Colton Hawks: Last year I wrestled him at NCAA’s. And some of the things that I’ve thought about after that match, we kind of went in depth of like, what he did before, and I think it shocked me a little bit because I was told to not go to some of my main moves. I didn’t really do anything out there actually and it ended up being about eight-four (according to the NCAA bracket it was 5-2) [that] I ended up losing, he kind of just stalled me out.

Then I was like, that dude wasn’t that good, and I went into it with a different mindset this year. I just kind of picked him apart with what I normally do, just go into my normal stuff and caught him early with a big move. So that was good, and then he took a lot of bad shots after that. I expected to win that matchup, definitely.

You’ve been in and out of the lineup this season with Clayton Whiting also at 184lbs. How have you stayed ready throughout the entire season where you now have a big opportunity going to Big 12’s and nationals?

CH: I guess throughout the year, early on, especially, I was really not happy about it, but I knew it was early. And I know there’s always opportunities, so I had to make the most of what I had at 197 and 184 and whenever I got to compete at tournaments. I got to see [Isaiah] Salazar, caught the one over him, and just really grinded all season and really never had a negative outlook on anything that was coming up.

Obviously this isn’t your first Big 12 Championships, finishing fourth at 184lbs last year. How will that experience benefit you this weekend?

CH: I think it’s definitely gonna help. Because going into those tournaments, it can definitely like, get to you going into those mentally, and I’ve always been a tournament wrestler. I love tournaments and they go a lot slower than you really think because every match is just so far apart. But I think having that experience is definitely going to help. I know exactly what I’m going into, it’s the same every year.

You’re facing Adam Cherne of NDSU in the first round. Can you give us any information on him?

CH: I actually don’t know anything about him. I don’t really look at the brackets or anything, like I didn’t even know I was wrestling that dude until you just told me.

Looking at the team as a whole, the Iowa State and Oklahoma State duals this year certainly didn’t go how you wanted them to. What’s your personal mindset and the team mindset heading into the championships where you could see a lot of rematches or matches where people weren’t able to compete the first time around due to illnesses or injuries?

CH: I think especially with Okie State, we definitely weren’t wrestling our best. I’m not making excuses or anything but we had a lot of guys that seemed like they had a negative mindset going into it. And it was really hard to watch because, I mean, I weighed in for that dual and I watched it, and that was just wasn’t us that weekend. We definitely had some people sick over this last weekend too at Iowa State, but I think it just brings the fire more for us. We’re excited to compete against them and we’re tournament wrestlers is what matters.

There’s been a lot of talk about the conference championships streak recently, you’re going for number 13 this year. What does that mean to the program, and do you talk about it at all as a team?

CH: [We] usually never really talk about it, it’s kind of just something that happens, I guess. I mean, we’re always grinding all year, and that’s something we expect. We’re not working for nothing. You know, we’re just excited to compete, and going into a tournament like this, it’s always hard but it always takes bonus points. That’s what we’re looking for.

What’s your personal goal for the rest of the season, and what are the team’s goals?

CH: I think my personal goal is of course an NCAA title, and for the team definitely an NCAA title. That’s what we want, we want the team title. It’s hard watching Penn State every year, but I’m excited to compete against them again. I think we really have it in us, we just got to keep believing and doing what we do.

What needs to happen this weekend in order for the team to consider it a successful trip?

CH: As long as everybody’s giving it their all, I mean, and I know that will happen because no one’s gonna go out there flat-footed this weekend. We always perform when it’s time and everybody’s gonna give it their all, win or lose. It’s gonna happen, we’re gonna get our bonus points, and we’ll win.

With the NCAA Championships in Kansas City this year, what does it mean to the program to have the championships within the state of Missouri?

CH: I think it’s gonna be really nice, especially not having to travel to Oklahoma. I mean, that’s where we’ll be this weekend, but it’ll be real nice being that close. And I know it means a lot to Rocky and Zach, especially Zach in his last year. I think it’s gonna be really cool being in KC, we’ll have a lot of fans there. It’s gonna be fun.

Switching it up to academics, you’re majoring in digital storytelling. What led to your interest in the field, and what are you looking at doing after wrestling?

CH: I’ve always been into content creation and doing video work. I guess when I was younger, I was really big into photography and stuff. And I ended up getting a camera like three years ago, so I’ve just done a lot of work. And [I’m] in some film classes now. I don’t know exactly what I’m looking at, what I’m looking to do with it. I think sports are really fun, but there’s so many different opportunities for it. I’ve talked to people in Atlanta and stuff for movie creation. I don’t know, there’s so many different things that I think about, thinking about it.

Have you ever done any filming or photography at other Mizzou athletic events?

CH: I have not done it with other Mizzou athletic events. But for some projects, I’ve definitely done a few for wrestling and just about Tiger Style. I think it’s always fun to do something about our team, just because [of] the culture we have.

You’re also known to love fishing and hunting. Can you tell us a little more about that, and how did you get into those two hobbies?

CH: I think when I was in third grade, maybe, [I] started fishing some. Maybe younger than that, I don’t even know. I always love fishing, though. And I have a buddy that I grew up with from, kindergarten [and] wrestling, and we’ve fished ever since. He gets the boat ready and everything and he’s actually the one that got me into hunting, I think eighth grade year. And I’ve just been bow hunting ever since.

Noah Surtin mentioned bow hunting at the press conference, do you guys ever hunt together?

CH: I have not hunted with him yet. He’s actually newer to it, because we have so many guys that bow hunt on our team now. I think it all grows around the team. Like there was a golf wave out of nowhere. I mean, I know Keegan posted stuff (O’Toole was wearing a golf shirt at the press conference this week and talked about golfing). But me and Trey [Crawford], I think we were like the first ones really into golfing freshman year. During COVID, we were on Zoom meetings and we were playing 18 holes in the winter.

Do you have a favorite golfer?

CH: I have to say Rickie Fowler. I’m big on the Cobra guys, not Bryson [DeChambeau] as much, he had a really good weekend the one weekend. But I do like Ricky a bit.

Can you tell us about your recruiting process and what led you to choose Mizzou?

CH: Early on getting recruited, I always thought I’d go really far away. Just something that I had always planned on, I felt like I was always at home. I don’t know, I told my mom like freshman year [of] high school that I was going somewhere where they couldn’t see me. But that isn’t what ended up happening. I don’t know what year it was that I first got around to talking to Coach Smith and once (assistant coach) Kendric [Maple] started recruiting and all that, but after I took my visit here I kind of knew I was coming here.

Well, actually, I hadn’t taken my visit yet. Thinking about it, I just had committed right after I went to Final X at Rutgers because I just wanted to go watch Final X. I was like, [I] gotta take that visit. But yeah, I always knew I was gonna pick somewhere that I just liked the best, and I definitely felt that connection when I heard about the culture and all the guys I already knew here. I just knew it would be the best choice for me.

Tiger Style is a term talked about a lot in relation to the team culture. What does Tiger Style mean to you?

CH: Tiger Style, it’s really just like a family. And it’s grown so much over the years, especially hearing like Coach Smith’s experience. He tells us stories every once in a while about when he first started here and there was, I don’t know, 17 to 18 guys on the team and they were about to cut the program. And by the end of that year, I think he had eight people left or something, he’d cut so many people because they weren’t doing it the way he wanted to.

And he built the foundation. Ever since then ... the four pillars of Tiger style, those are the foundation that Smith built upon, and there’s so much that goes into that. Like at the beginning of every year, we do a float trip. And we kind of all get into groups and like explain what that pillar means to our team and how we can grow off of that and just becom[ing] better people.

A float trip?

CH: Usually all the new freshmen don’t know what they’re in for that weekend, we put them all on the same rafts and we deflate the rafts at the beginning. Usually it’s like a six-mile float so they have to swim.

Is Coach Smith secretly a prankster or is that something the wrestlers do?

CH: It’s kind of a tradition with the program. I feel like that’s kind of part of Tiger Style, deflating their rafts at the beginning of the season. We actually didn’t do it this year because I don’t think some people would have liked it.

What does it mean to wrestle for Mizzou as a Missouri native?

CH: It means a lot, really, because I get to wear Mizzou across my chest and I have so many people that I know here and that I’ve grown up around. It’s like, I always have people reaching out to me ... it just means a lot. I love to be able to represent our state.

What has been your favorite memory from the regular season this year?

CH: I don’t know, I really can’t pick one thing. I just love going through the season because you see so many different things with like, how people get really good at one point, and then they fall down and then you see them pick themselves back up. And it’s like, ‘Wow, he’s so much better than he was at the beginning of the season.’ And it’s just like everybody’s always growing throughout the season, and you see all the upsets and everything, but it doesn’t mean anything until the end.

There were a lot of road duals to end the regular season. Having been with the team in the Big 12 for a few years now, what’s your favorite place to travel to in the conference?

CH: I can’t lie, Iowa State was a really good environment. It felt a lot like the Hearnes to me. I walked out there and I was asking coach like, how many people the building held, because I know the Hearnes is like 15,000 or 14,000. He said it’s 15,000, and I was like this just seems a lot like the Hearnes. When we walked out there, I don’t know, I just felt a lot like that. But the town isn’t good. I mean, it’s Iowa.

As we wrap up, is there anything you want to say to Mizzou fans?

CH: Be ready for a show this weekend ... it’s just gonna be a fun end to the season. I think we’re gonna come out on fire and it’s gonna be fun to watch.