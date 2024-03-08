Big 12 wrestling championships preview: 174 & 184 lbs

As Mizzou Wrestling prepares to defend its Big 12 team title this weekend, I’m here to prepare you all! The guides being posted in the next few days contain the essential need-to-know information for watching the Tigers in Tulsa. Today’s edition previews 174 and 184 lbs.

125 & 133 lbs

141 & 149 lbs

157 & 165 lbs

174lbs

Contenders:

Cade DeVos, South Dakota State - DeVos is a three-time NCAA qualifier who finished one round short of All-American status last season. He’s ranked fourth in the coaches poll with an 18-1 record, the only loss coming in his match with 3rd-ranked Shane Griffith of Michigan. DeVos has recorded wins over Thompson, Mocco and Picklo this season.

MJ Gaitan, Iowa State - Gaitan is ranked 18th in the nation with a 16-5 record, good enough for the second seed in the tournament. He has wins over Thompson and Picklo but lost a 10-2 major decision to DeVos earlier this year. Gaitan was a silver medalist at the U20 Pan-American Championships during high school.

Brayden Thompson, Oklahoma State - Thompson is a freshman phenom who enters ranked 20th in the country with a 9-8 record. He’s got losses to DeVos and Gaitan but defeated Mocco in an overtime thriller earlier this year. Thompson was the third overall recruit in his class and a member of last year’s U20 United States World Team.

Dark Horse:

Peyton Mocco, Mizzou - Mocco enters this tournament as the fourth seed after taking the top overall seed a year ago, making it to the finals before falling to Dustin Plott in a 5-3 decision. He’s 10th in the country, ranked higher than both Thompson and Gaitan, so you might be asking why Mocco is a dark horse. He has losses against DeVos and Thompson this year and was out for the last two duals of the year with an illness, so only time will tell if he is fully recovered. If he is, though, don’t expect the 2023 All-American to go down without a fight - he can still win this tournament.

Wild Card:

Tate Picklo, Oklahoma - Picklo is the sixth seed with a 12-11 record and is ranked just outside the top-25. He scored an upset victory over Brayden Thompson in his last meet of the regular season, coming into Tulsa after his best win of the year. Picklo is likely to face Thompson in the quarterfinals and could shake things up with another upset.

Bracket:

Prediction:

Call me crazy, but this seems like one of the few weight classes where there’s a real opportunity for someone seeded lower than first or second to come away with the title. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mocco’s best wrestling of the season comes in this final month of the season, and he’s been here before. Give me Peyton Mocco with the upset title run!

184lbs

Contenders:

Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa - Keckeisen is 20-0 and ranked first in the country. He’s won three consecutive Big 12 championships and is a three-time All-American. Keckeisen won a 12-6 decision over Plott earlier in the year. Just about the only thing he hasn’t done is win an NCAA championship, but he appears poised to do it this year.

Dustin Plott, Oklahoma State - Plott is a two-time All-American and Big 12 champion at 174lbs before making the move up to 184 this year, where he’s ranked second in the coaches poll behind Keckeisen. He’s also won two consecutive U23 freestyle national championships. Plott has a good chance to face Keckeisen in the conference finals and the national finals too.

Bennett Berge, South Dakota State - Berge will be a big part of the Big 12’s future at 184, ranked eighth in the nation with a 15-3 record. He lost an overtime thriller to Plott earlier this year and has not yet faced Keckeisen. Berge is unlikely to make a push for the title against these two but is the biggest threat to score an upset victory to knock them off their collision course.

Wild Card:

Colton Hawks, Mizzou - Hawks was not the starter for most of the year but secured his place with a victory over top-10 wrestler Will Feldkamp of Iowa State. They are likely to face off in a quarterfinals match, with the winner almost guaranteed to face Keckeisen in the semis. Hawks finished fourth at the tournament last year and qualified for the NCAA’s. This weekend will be an important measure of just how well he’ll match up with the best of the best if he qualifies for nationals.

Bracket:

Prediction:

This weight class belongs to Parker Keckeisen until he proves otherwise. I’m not going out on a limb when I say Keckeisen will likely add a fourth straight Big 12 title to his resume heading into a very big NCAAs for him.

Make sure to check back in for my preview of 197 and 285 lbs. tomorrow!