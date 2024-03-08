Big 12 wrestling championships preview: 197 & 285 lbs

You’ve made it! This is the final article in the series to preview the Big 12 wrestling championships which start this morning at 10 a.m. Today’s edition previews 197 and 285 lbs.

197lbs

Contenders:

Tanner Sloan, South Dakota State - Sloan is a four-time NCAA qualifier who finished as the runner-up at 197lbs at last season’s NCAA Championships. He’s 18-1 and the top overall seed at the Big 12’s, a distinction he also earned last year before falling in the finals match to Rocky Elam. Sloan is ranked fourth in the country and has reached the conference finals at 197 but has never won the tournament. He also has wins in his matches against Buchanan and Elam this season.

Stephen Buchanan, Oklahoma - Buchanan was a two-time All-American at Wyoming who has made his return to the mat after a redshirt season last year. He’s the second seed with an 18-1 record and is ranked sixth in the coaches poll with his only loss this year coming to Tanner Sloan. Expect another All-American finish at NCAAs this season for Buchanan.

Rocky Elam, Mizzou - Elam is a three-time All-American who has never finished worse than fifth at the NCAA Championships during his career. He’s also the defending Big 12 champ at 197, taking down Tanner Sloan in the finals match last year. Elam is the third seed at the tournament and ranked ninth in the nation with a 9-2 record with one of those losses coming to Sloan.

Wild Card:

Luke Surber, Oklahoma State - Surber is ranked 20th in the coaches poll and is a two-time NCAA qualifier. He finished third at the Big 12 Championships last year and has an 11-4 record on the year but is seeded seventh this season. That’s not a seed reflective of his abilities, and that makes him an unusually dangerous opponent for a likely match with Stephen Buchanan in the quarterfinals.

Bracket:

Prediction:

Elam has run into a few bumps in the road this season, including a surprising defeat to Tanner Sloan where he was pinned. I think his best wrestling has yet to come this year, and it wouldn’t shock me to see him reach another level this weekend that we haven’t seen yet. Tanner Sloan faces heartbreak in the finals again as Elam adds another Big 12 title to his resume.

285lbs

Contenders:

Wyatt Hendrickson, Air Force - Hendrickson has been named the NCAA’s Most Dominant Wrestler for two straight years and was an All-American last season. He’s a three-time NCAA qualifier who is 20-0 this season and ranked second in the country. Hendrickson is also the two-time defending Big 12 champ. He’ll be a national title contender again at NCAAs.

Yonger Bastida, Iowa State - Bastida made the jump up from 197 this offseason and is ranked third in the country with a 20-0 record. He was a two-time NCAA qualifier and an All-American in 2022. Bastida had a convincing 13-4 major decision over Zach Elam in his final match of the regular season.

Zach Elam, Mizzou - Elam is 21-1 this season and ranked fifth in the coaches poll, his only loss coming to Bastida in the final regular season dual. He’s a four-time NCAA qualifier and was an All-American last year. He’ll likely get a shot to avenge his loss to Bastida in the semifinals.

Bracket:

Prediction:

I considered adding a dark horse and wild card but I’m going to be honest, this weight class is a three-horse race/clash of the titans and everyone knows it. The odds of the conference champion coming from outside the top contenders are astronomical.

All three of these wrestlers can finish as All-Americans at the NCAA Championships. But Hendrickson is the best of the bunch and I see him winning a third consecutive Big 12 title.

It’s time. You’re now ready for the Big 12 Championships. Enjoy!