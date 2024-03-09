Basketball Preview: Mizzou closes the regular season on the Bayou

Tonight’s Preview

The lone meeting of the season between LSU and Missouri will take place on the final day of the SEC season. How odd.

That aside, these two sides have each had unique seasons.

The Bayou Bengals have experienced incredible highs, including wins over Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. But, they have also struggled in games against the SEC’s elite and coming off a loss to Arkansas on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mizzou has stumbled to an 8-22 (0-17) record, seeking its first conference win of the year in its final regular season contest.

LSU leads the all-time series 11-4, but Dennis Gates and Co. picked up a pair of wins over the Bayou Bengals last season.

In a duel of Tigers, let’s take a look at how Mizzou can pick up a road win and, in turn, some momentum going into SEC Tournament play.

Game Info

Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

Date: March 9, 2024

Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.

TV: SEC Network

The Starters

Mizzou (8-22, 0-17)

PG: Nick Honor (Grad, 11.1 PPG)

SG: Sean East II (Grad, 17.6 PPG)

SF: Tamar Bates (JR, 13.6 PPG)

PF: Aidan Shaw (SOPH, 3.7 PPG)

C: Jordan Butler (FR, 2.1 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Noah Carter (SOPH, 10.7 PPG)

LSU (16-14, 8-9)

PG: Trae Hannibal (SR, 5.6 PPG)

SG: Jordan Wright (SR, 14.9 PPG)

SF: Tyrell Ward (SOPH, 8.6 PPG)

PF: Derek Fountain (SR, 5.7 PPG)

C: Will Baker (SR, 11.8 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Jalen Reed (SOPH, 8.4 PPG)

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

Get To Know LSU

The Coach: Matt McMahon took over as head coach in Baton Rouge in March of 2022. With such little time to build up a roster entering the 2022-23 season, the Tigers struggled, finishing with a 14-19 record and 2-16 conference mark.

Still, McMahon has a top-tier coaching background and has continued to push the LSU program in the right direction. After his playing days at Appalachian State, McMahon was hired on as a student assistant at his alma mater and stayed there from 2000-2010. Following a one-year stint as an assistant with UNC Wilmington, McMahon then was hired as an assistant coach at Murray State.

With the Racers, McMahon made a name for himself. After serving as an assistant for years, he took over as head coach in 2017. From there, McMahon compiled a 154-67 record, a 75% winning mark in conference play and three NCAA Tournament appearances (2018, 2019, 2022). He also most notably coached Ja Morant, the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2020.

The Season Thus Far: LSU stumbled through non-conference play, falling in upset fashion to Nicholls in the second game of the season before dropping games to Dayton, Syracuse, Kansas State and Texas. Wins over Wake Forest and North Texas were promising, but the Bayou Bengals had plenty of work to do during SEC play.

LSU responded well and has been generally impressive throughout the conference gauntlet, picking up key wins over TAMU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia. An 11-point loss to Arkansas on Wednesday did put a halt to the positive momentum, however.

The Key Stats: LSU is most known for its havoc defense. The Tigers force turnovers on 18.3% of possessions and on top of that, they protect the rim, averaging just under four blocks per game. As a result of all of that, teams tend to stay more towards the perimeter, and LSU allows the opposition to shoot at a moderate 33.4% clip from outside the arc as a result.

Offensively, however, LSU can struggle. The Bayou Bengals turn the ball over on 18.3% of possessions, good for 267th in the nation in that category. But, a 51.9% shooting mark from inside the arc isn’t too shabby, and they one-up themselves with a relatively superior 35.6% mark from behind said arc as well (via KenPom).

LSU is also 5-13 against Quads 1 and 2, while the Tigers are 11-1 against Quads 3 and 4.

The Stars: Fifth-year senior Jordan Wright leads the way for McMahon’s group. After spending four years with Vanderbilt, Wright has found a home in Baton Rouge, ranking second on the team with 14.9 PPG. The 6-foot-6, 230 lb. guard is tough to defend due to his size and craftiness with the ball in his hands and is coming off a 24-point performance against Arkansas.

Jalen Cook, a transfer from Tulane, was forced to sit out LSU’s first 10 games as he awaited a decision from the NCAA on his immediate waiver. Once he was allowed to play, he changed the way this LSU roster operates. After averaging just a hair under 20 PPG for two years with the Green Wave, Cook provided some instant offense for this LSU team. He’s been hampered by a hamstring injury for the past month and hasn’t played since February 13. In his stead, the likes of Trae Hannibal and Mike Williams III have stepped up.

7-footer Will Baker, a two-time transfer from Texas and Nevada, rounds out the stars for LSU. Averaging 11.8 PPG and 4.9 RPG on 51% shooting, Baker is a force down low, can knock shots down from behind the arc and runs the floor with the best of ‘em.

3 Keys To The Game

Force Wright to do it on his own

Jordan Wright has been a steady, consistent presence for LSU this season. Taking him out of his rhythm is very difficult to do.

But, he generally hasn’t been able to do it all on his own (very few players can). When the likes of Cook and Baker struggle, this LSU team generally does as well. Therefore, Mizzou can afford to live with Wright scoring 15-20. If both Cook (or Hannibal/Williams) and Baker are held to under 15, then that’s advantage visitors.

2. Match LSU’s physicality and athleticism

Per usual, the Bayou Bengals are a high-flying, physically imposing bunch. They thrive off winning in the air and in the open floor, and a common theme of the season for Mizzou is getting out-matched when it comes to athleticism.

The Tigers’ big-time athletes (Aidan Shaw, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce) will need to match LSU’s freaks of nature.

And, if they can get some of the Bayou Bengals in the air, maybe Gates’ squad can start getting to the ever-elusive free throw line more often:

“The big picture is our inability to get to the line,” Gates said following the Tennessee game. “We suck at it. We’re fucking terrible at drawing fouls.”

Following the bold statement, Mizzou shot 30 free throws against Arkansas.

3. Play Freely

It’s the last game of the season. This team has little-to-nothing to lose.

So, why not get crazy? This group should come out chucking up shots from behind the arc, gunning for steals and just overall going for broke. There should be no sign of hesitation from anybody on either end, and the Tigers should just let the chips falls as they may.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: LSU 79 | Missouri 70

My Prediction: LSU 82 | Missouri 77

As two rebuilding teams in the SEC, LSU has managed to tread water in a loaded league, while Mizzou has drowned by comparison.

The Bayou Bengals were thriving down the stretch of this season until the loss to the Hogs, while Mizzou has continued to find ways to lose games when it has a chance in the second half.

“Our sprits are high, our coaching staff is doing a great job,” Gates said. “And at the end of the day, what you see is a team playing hard and giving their very best no matter what our circumstances are. But there’s no excuses.”

LSU is looking to maintain its position as an outsider looking in at the NCAA Tournament bubble, while Mizzou just wants to close the season with a much-needed win.

To cap the regular season, give me the LSU Tigers to win a shootout.