Missouri Football Post-Scrimmage Notes And Quotes

Missouri took to Faurot Field for its first scrimmage of spring camp on Saturday, and Kirby Moore, Corey Batoon and ______ spoke to the media afterwards regarding how spring ball has gone thus far, the outlook of the 2024 team and more.

Kirby Moore | Offensive Coordinator | Second Season

On the scrimmage: “Theo Wease made a big contested catch on our first drive down the field and we started fast. But, we have to be more consistent, and that’s concerning all things from pre-snap to assignments.”

Corey Batoon | Defensive Coordinator | First Season

On how spring ball has gone thus far: “The thing that I think we’ve done a great job of is focusing individually on certain things, and then applying that holistically as a unit. Each guy knocks off one thing a day to get better at or correct a mistake.”

Batoon added that he continually wants his guys to communicate more given Moore’s offensive motioning and variety.

On Miami transfer LB Corey Flagg: “Workman-like, he’s in here at odd hours. He’s always asking questions, and I can see that this is important for him. He has a really good understanding after playing under so many offensive systems, and now it’s starting to make sense for him here.”

Theo Wease | Wide Receiver | Senior

On the mindset within the WR group: “Nobody is satisfied within the room. We all know we can get better and we all push each other to do so.”

Asked about how he works on that grip strength, Theo said “I can’t give you all the sauce.”

On how Brady Cook helps with his ability to bring down contested balls: “I get all the pats on the back for the contested catches, but 12 definitely puts the ball on me where I can get it.”

