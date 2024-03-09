SB Nation Reacts: Dennis Gates has work to do to win over Mizzou fans

As I said earlier this week, it’s “optimist season” at Rock M Nation, and we’re all taking opportunities to express how our optimism — or lack thereof — informs the next few months devoid of Mizzou sports.

While Mizzou Hoops winds down a season to forget and Mizzou Football kicks into the first stages of the 2024 campaign, we asked you all to express your feelings about the future of both programs, albeit in different ways. The questions were as follows.

How worried are you (Mizzou fans) about Dennis Gates leading Mizzou Hoops? Which positional unit do you (Mizzou fans) feel best about heading into the 2024 football season?

Let’s start with hoops.

I find it appropriate that 62 percent of you find yourselves split between “slightly worried” and “mostly confident.” I myself voted for the latter, as I believe the job Gates and his staff did last year outweighs the missed evals and horrific luck that have turned this year into such a catastrophe. But there is quite a bit of work to do to prove that 2024 is an anomaly, and I can’t begrudge anyone who find themselves any degree of worried moving forward.

On to football, where the outlook is much clearer and more hopeful.

I knew it was going to be a stretch to find another position group that would outweigh our shared confidence in the wide receivers. But it’s still startling to see that almost 90 percent of Mizzou fans feel that it’s the best group on the roster. Luther Burden III is a future NFL contributor and could be a star. Theo Wease Jr. has the potential to make his way onto an NFL roster. Mookie Cooper is one of the more steady possession receivers in college football. And the Tigers are absolutely loaded with youngsters ready to become stars in their own right. Maybe I should be more surprised that they didn’t receive 100 percent of the vote.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.