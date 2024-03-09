Mizzou finishes SEC winless as it falls to LSU on the road

It’s not about how Missouri (8-23, 0-18 Southeastern Conference) started, but how it finished the final 20 minutes of its regular season finale. Unfortunately for MU, it couldn’t seal the deal against LSU (17-14, 9-9) falling on the road 84-80 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

The loss sealed the fate of something that hadn’t occurred since the 1907-08 season. For the first time in 116 years, Mizzou finished conference play winless joining Vanderbilt’s 2018-19 team as the only teams in the SEC to do it since 1945.

Behind the Tigers’ misfortunes on Saturday night was that they failed to take advantage of the first 10 minutes of the second half which extended to the under-four timeout. Clinging to a six-point lead out of the locker room, LSU’s Trae Hannibal ignited the home team with a quick 6-0 run.

Sean East II continued his magnificent offensive run and was able to give MU some breathing room by scoring on all three levels— behind the arc, inside the paint, and at the free throw line — which kept the visiting Tigers ahead. But the problem was that East was all that MU had to start the second stanza.

“Sean was the only one in that first 10 minutes to even score a field goal,” Dennis Gates said. “I thought our guys had opportunities from Nick Honor, Noah Carter and (Tamar) Bates and everyone else who played or missed a field goal and the ball just didn’t go in for us.”

After East extended Missouri’s lead to 45-38 off a pair of free throws, LSU’s offense went on another run, this time a 14-0 stretch by Hannibal, Mike Williams III, and Dean Hunter. Five of those points came off of two of Missouri’s 15 turnovers.

“I thought in the second half we didn’t get them into a half court defensive situation in the first five to seven minutes,” Gates said. “And it was easy baskets or foul shots where they were able to get on their run.”

By the time East ended Mizzou’s scoring skid, the team trailed by five, which was quickly followed by a 4-0 run by LSU.

In the second half, Mizzou shot 42% from the field on 14-of-33 shooting. Five of those made field goals came from East and were part of his 25-point performance, the seventh-straight game of recording 20-plus points, which tied Doug Smith’s streak during the 1990-91 season.

Tamar Bates was the only other Tiger outside of East to score in the early portions of the second half, as his first bucket in the final 20 minutes came around the halfway point.

Meanwhile, offensively, LSU surged ahead by as much as 21 with under five to play. Hannibal led the charge, shooting 70% from the field and tallying a career-high 24 points while Dean, Williams and Tyrell Ward all tallied double-digits. In 10:14, LSU outscored Mizzou 36-8.

MU made the game close with an 27-10 run during the back half of the game behind Aidan Shaw, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, and Bates. But it was a little too late as LSU knocked down its free throws to close out the contest despite not scoring a field goal for 5:18.

“Our guys did a great job fighting back in the second half trying to make it an interesting game,” Gates said. “And that just says you know our guys are fighting and trying to give their very best and situational we almost gave ourselves a chance at the end of the game.”

While the statement is a cliche, the game was truly a tale of two halves for Missouri and LSU as victory no. 1 in the 2024 calendar year seemed in sight through the first 20 minutes of play.

After a slow start, Mizzou had arguably its most consistent offensive half of the conference season. Trailing, 11-5, East proceeded to score or assist on MU’s next six points, tying the game at 11.

Continuing an eventual 12-2 run, East added a free throw while Nick Honor nailed a 3-pointer responding to a score on the opposite end by Dean. Honor’s triple put MU up for good in the first half.

Missouri stayed ahead behind East and a resurgent effort by Noah Carter. LSU closed the first half gap to 21-19, but Carter came alive, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and a finish inside the arc, while East scored four more to close out the half putting Mizzou up 35-29 at the break.

Carter finished with 18 points after tallying just six over the previous three games. Overall, Missouri shot 53.6% from the field in the first half compared to LSU’s 40%.

“I honestly think the biggest thing was that we were getting stops defensively and we were able to push the ball. And we kind of didn’t have to do too much offensively and it was kind of flowing with us.” said Carter on Missouri’s first half. “

The next stop for Missouri is Nashville, TN. Missouri enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 14 seed, where they will play 11th-seeded Georgia (who lost at No. 13 Auburn 92-78 on Saturday), at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

“We’re going into a new season,” Carter said. “Everyone’s going 0-0. So, we got to look at it that way...Us seniors we know this is our last go around, so be ready for it and go out there and push and make a run.”

In their previous meeting on Jan. 6, the Bulldogs defeated MU 75-68. MU and UGA will tip off on the SEC Network at 8:30pm.