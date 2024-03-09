Mizzou Wrestling with plenty of ups, downs on day one of the Big 12 Championships

Mizzou Wrestling ended day one of the Big 12 Championships with six of 10 wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Championships and three more with a strong chance to add to that list tomorrow. The Tigers suffered some surprising losses and have fallen behind Iowa State and Oklahoma State in the race for a Big 12 team title. Here are the results from the first day at the BOK Center in Tulsa:

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Noah Surtin

Surtin barely survived his quarterfinal match with Cal Baptist’s Elijah Griffin, getting a match-winning takedown in overtime to advance and face Jore Volk of Wyoming. Volk got revenge for their regular season bout with a 6-5 decision, clinching the victory on a last-minute takedown to advance to the finals.

Surtin will face West Virginia’s Jett Strickenberger in the consolation semifinals tomorrow. He has secured a spot at the NCAA Championships but was someone who looked like a possible conference champ leading up to this tournament. He wasn’t the only Mizzou wrestler today who looked like they were still shaking the rust off after a long time away from competition.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Kade Moore

Moore won a convincing 11-3 major decision over Air Force’s Bubba Wright in the first round before falling to Dominick Serrano of Northern Colorado 6-3 in the quarterfinals. The surprising result came when he was pinned by Utah Valley’s Kase Mauger in the second consolation round, resulting in his elimination.

I thought Moore might be able to shake things up in the tournament. Head Coach Brian Smith said he was looking just as good or even better than in his run during the regular season at a pre-tournament press conference, but that didn’t show up here. Moore will now need an at-large bid to qualify for the NCAA Championships. That possibility looks promising given his top-25 ranking but nothing is guaranteed.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Josh Edmond

Edmond fell 10-3 in his quarterfinal rematch with Northern Iowa’s Cael Happel, whom he upset during the final week of the regular season. He looked like a different wrestler after that first match, though, coming out confident and aggressive in a victory by fall over Cal Baptist’s Darren Green in the second consolation round. Edmond added on a 7-4 decision over Haiden Drury of Utah Valley in the third consolation round.

He now gets a shot at redemption against Jordan Titus in the consolation semifinals. Edmond was oh-so-close to an upset of Titus in the West Virginia dual this year and looked like the better wrestler but couldn’t come up with the win. We’ll see how far he’s progressed since then. Edmond will either need to beat Titus or come out on top in the fifth place match to qualify for the NCAAs, though an at-large bid looks like a good possibility if he doesn’t.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Logan Gioffre

Gioffre took care of Northern Colorado’s Benji Alanis with a 4-1 decision in the first round before a tough 4-2 loss to top-seeded Casey Swiderski of Iowa State in the quarterfinals. He finished a strong day with a 5-1 decision over Utah Valley’s James Emmer in the second consolation round and then took down Alek Martin of South Dakota State 2-1 in overtime to advance to the consolation semis.

Gioffre faces Gabe Willochell of Wyoming in the consolation semifinals. Mizzou backup Nate Pulliam beat Willochell by major decision in the dual meet earlier this season, so he has a good chance to advance to the third place match. Gioffre punched his ticket to the NCAAs today.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Brock Mauller

Mauller followed an unconvincing 2-1 decision over West Virginia’s Caleb Dowling in the first round with a 7-3 defeat to Cody Chittum in the quarterfinals. I’ll admit, I was concerned Mauller wouldn’t be able to turn it around. Instead, he went on to defeat Cal Baptist’s Chaz Hallmark in a 17-8 major decision in the second consolation round before a thrilling 4-1 victory over Vinny Zerban in overtime to advance to the consolation semifinals.

Mauller will face South Dakota State’s Cael Swensen in the consolation semis tomorrow, a wrestler he beat in a narrow 4-1 decision earlier this year. He also secured a spot at the NCAA Championships with his efforts on day one.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Keegan O’Toole

O’Toole pinned Wyoming’s Cooper Voorhees in 2:15 in his quarterfinals match before comfortably gliding past Izzak Olejnik of Oklahoma State 7-1 in the semifinals. I think you all know what that means... O’Toole — Carr IV!!!

We’re set up for what should be another epic showdown between these two fantastic wrestlers in the finals at 165lbs, just as the wrestling gods intended. This has a good chance to be a preview of the national finals at 165, too.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Peyton Mocco

Mocco started off his day with a last-second pin of Cal Baptist’s Peter Acciardi in round one before taking care of fifth-seeded Jared Simma of Northern Iowa 10-4 in the quarterfinals. His momentum was halted in the semis when he dropped a close 2-0 decision to Cade DeVos of South Dakota State.

He will face second seed MJ Gaitan of Iowa State in the consolation semifinals after a strong overall performance on the first day of the tournament. Mocco clinched a spot at the NCAA Championships when he made the semifinals against DeVos.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Colton Hawks

Hawks kickstarted his tournament with a 17-3 major decision over North Dakota State’s Adam Cherne in round one. He won his rematch with Will Feldkamp of Iowa State in a 13-2 major decision in the quarterfinals before running into top-seeded Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa in the semifinals. Keckeisen came out on top with an 11-3 major decision.

Hawks will face South Dakota State’s Bennett Berge in the consolation semifinals tomorrow. He will need to beat Berge or win the fifth place match to secure a spot at NCAAs officially. I wouldn’t worry too much about that, though: Hawks has looked good enough to grab a top-16 seed at nationals.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Rocky Elam

Elam earned a 5-1 decision over Joey Novak of Wyoming in the quarterfinals before coming out on top against Oklahoma’s Stephen Buchanan in a 5-4 decision in the semifinals. This is some of the best wrestling we’ve seen from Elam so far this year.

He’ll need more of the same to defeat Tanner Sloan in the finals match tomorrow night. Sloan came out on top with a surprising victory by fall in the Mizzou - South Dakota State dual earlier this year. Elam is guaranteed a spot at NCAAs.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Zach Elam

Elam took a low-scoring 1-0 decision over North Dakota State’s Devon Dawson in the first round before winning a 5-0 decision against Chase Trussell of Utah Valley in the quarterfinals. That’s when Yonger Bastida happened. The heavyweight from Iowa State has been Elam’s kryptonite this year as he fell in an 11-3 major decision. Bastida looked faster and stronger on the mat today, and his upcoming finals match with Wyatt Hendrickson looks like it could become the stuff of legend.

Elam will face Oklahoma State’s Konner Doucet in the consolation semifinals. He will need to either beat Doucet or win the fifth-place match to clinch his NCAAs qualification. Even if he doesn’t, I just don’t see any way that he fails to receive an at-large bid as a top-10 wrestler in his class.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The streak of 12 consecutive conference titles looks likely to fall. Some wrestlers appeared rusty at the start of the day; that makes sense given everything that’s happened with the team over the last month.

The Tigers still find themselves in a good position heading into the second day of the Big 12 Championships. They can come out of Sunday looking poised to make a push at the NCAA Championships with a few key wins and more automatic qualifiers.