Mizzou Chess takes home top honors at Final Four

Mizzou Links for April 1, 2024.

By Josh Matejka
Chess. Journalism. Nuclear Reactors.

No one needs to tell Mizzou fans what we already know. We get it. The Tigers are woefully lacking in the National Championships department. Yes, the 1954 College World Series is nice, but we need to add a few more trophies to the cabinet, don’t you agree?

Thank GOD Mizzou Chess came to play on Easter Sunday.

It’s a big win for the Tiger chess team, which is still in its relative infancy as a competitive unit. That’s not to say they’re short on experience though. As Sickos Committee points out, they’re a pretty assured bunch.

Congrats, gentlemen! Now we’ve got another thing to say we’re best at after nuclear reactors and journalism!

  • A fun little Easter video courtesy of Mizzou Gymnastics... complete with a gift in the egg at the end!

Mara Titarsolej’s return gives the Tigers another returning All-American for the 2025 season, joining Jocelyn Moore, who was announced last week, along with departing grad student, Sienna Schreiber.

  • Congrats to DeAndre Gholston, who wrapped up a great first professional season in Turkey!

