Mizzou Chess takes home top honors at Final Four

No one needs to tell Mizzou fans what we already know. We get it. The Tigers are woefully lacking in the National Championships department. Yes, the 1954 College World Series is nice, but we need to add a few more trophies to the cabinet, don’t you agree?

Thank GOD Mizzou Chess came to play on Easter Sunday.

Final Four Champions!!



2nd consecutive appearance at the Final Four, and the trophy is coming home to @Mizzou #miz #standingonbusiness pic.twitter.com/pNZPlkkzVy — Mizzou Chess (@MizzouChess) March 31, 2024

It’s a big win for the Tiger chess team, which is still in its relative infancy as a competitive unit. That’s not to say they’re short on experience though. As Sickos Committee points out, they’re a pretty assured bunch.

Mizzou rolled up with four grandmasters, no alts, and said “we got this, don’t worry.” https://t.co/V9ipahd5ua pic.twitter.com/mHGMTpiqOZ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 31, 2024

Congrats, gentlemen! Now we’ve got another thing to say we’re best at after nuclear reactors and journalism!

A fun little Easter video courtesy of Mizzou Gymnastics... complete with a gift in the egg at the end!

Had some bye week fun with an Easter egg hunt! Watch ‘til the end for a surprise #MIZ pic.twitter.com/HoFojiRHMk — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) March 31, 2024

Mara Titarsolej’s return gives the Tigers another returning All-American for the 2025 season, joining Jocelyn Moore, who was announced last week, along with departing grad student, Sienna Schreiber.

Congrats to DeAndre Gholston, who wrapped up a great first professional season in Turkey!

Regular Season Completed…. Rookie Season in the books !! ✔️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ubCR82CjYk — Dree Gholston (@DreeGholston4) March 30, 2024