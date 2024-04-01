Rock M Nation NCAA Men’s Hoops Bracket Challenge Update

Hey, basketball fans! It’s check in time! This is going just how everyone planned, right? Clemson beating no. 2 Arizona and former Mizzou target (and StL native), Caleb Love? NC State knocking off Shaka Smart and no. 2 Marquette? No. 4 Duke outlasting No. 1 Houston only to get stomped by the Pack? Still no Final Four for the Vols?

Some fun facts, per ncaa.com, regarding the Final Four teams.

This is Alabama ’s first Final Four. Remember when Nate Oats pushed Aidan Shaw? Yeah... Mark Sears is averaging 24 points in the tourney, and that should help. That’s all the space I’ll give to the Tide, thank you.

’s first Final Four. Remember when Nate Oats pushed Aidan Shaw? Yeah... Mark Sears is averaging 24 points in the tourney, and that should help. That’s all the space I’ll give to the Tide, thank you. Connecticut obviously was there last year, and raised the National Championship trophy, and they are on their way to repeating this year, as historically speaking is unlikely seemed unlikely to happen (there haven’t been B2B champions in 17 years). Per NCAA.com, the Huskies’ winning margin through four tourney games has been 27.5 points. That’s just crazy. If it holds and they win, it would reset the all-time record of 23.5 set by UCLA in 1967. UConn has trailed for 28 seconds the entire tournament. Twenty-eight seconds.

“They were 3-for-17 in three-point shooting against Illinois and still went on a 30-0 run against the Big Ten tournament champion. They were 3-for-22 from beyond the arc against Northwestern and still led by as many as 30.”

This is Purdue’s first Final Four in 44 years, since 1980. Remember last year? When they lost to a 16-seed? Yeah, I don’t want to, either.

“One of the problems for anyone facing Purdue: How to defend Edey and his teammates without getting doomed by a Boilermaker parade to the free throw line? Ask Tennessee. The Vols met the Boilermakers twice this season and played them to four and six points. They could have gone either way, including Sunday. Tennessee shot 41 free throws in those two games. Purdue shot 81. Edey shot 39, two fewer than the entire Vols team. How to compete with that?”

A moment four decades in the making!



pic.twitter.com/UCdNzq29qQ — NABC (@NABC1927) March 31, 2024

For NC State, it’s been 41 years since they’ve made it this far, making it to the national championship. Everyone should know the story already. Three weeks ago, head coach Kevin Keatts’ seat was on fire, as the Pack were just 17-14 and had lost seven of nine. But then they beat five teams in five days who had won prior national titles and picked off Duke again by scoring 55 points in the second half to reach the F4. They are just the sixth 11-seed to make a Final Four, joining LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011), Loyola-Chicago (2018) and UCLA (2021).

“It gets to a point when you are winning games and like the way we are, where you expect to win, and I think our guys now are expecting to win. It’s beautiful to watch,” coach Kevin Keatts said. “Our defense has been tremendous down the stretch. It’s been so great. It’s a miracle run, but we’re not surprised. We don’t come into this tournament saying, hey, let’s just try to be here. We came (to the regional) to win it, and we did. Now we have to move on to our next stage.”

DT w/ DJ Burns, Jr, Michael O’Connell, & DJ Horne of the NC State Wolfpack following their advancement to the 2024 NCAA Tournament FINAL FOUR, speaking on the brotherhood of basketball, believing in themselves from the inside, no matter whatever was said from the outside… pic.twitter.com/XzarZ3B9n0 — DT Sports Media (@CallDT) April 1, 2024

FUN FACT! Both NC State men’s and women’s teams have made it to the Final 4, and if no. 3 Connecticut and senior sensation Paige Bueckers can hold off no. 1 USC and freshman phenom JuJu Watkins, they also will have both teams in the Final Four.

Conference-wise, here’s where we stand:

The ACC: #11 NC State

The Big East: #1 Connecticut

The Big 10: #1 Purdue

The SEC: #4 Alabama

Saturday, April 6 Schedule

#1 Purdue vs. #11 NC State: 6:09pm TBS/TNT

#1 Connecticut vs. #4 Alabama: 8:49pm TBS/TNT

Monday, April 8 Schedule

TBD vs. TBD: 9:20pm TBS/TNT

Moving on, let’s see how everyone is faring in the bracket challenge, shall we? I tried to fit as many into the screenshot as possible.

I’d like to start out this post by saying that the Steger Fam has had a successful bracket challenge thus far, as my dad (Big Jim 1146) and me (Madam Editor, of course), are first and third, respectfully. I do recognize some regulars in here— Mr. Austgen (Ausgiano) and Mr. Ross (HlywdMizzou) are tied for 16th and could get pretty high up on the board should things swing their way. Mr. Klay (RV Runner) is in 25th and Mr. Wade is in 27th and could move way up.

If you want to check out the rest of the bracket, you can go to this link.

How’s the Rock M staff doing?

Rock M Staff Bracket Standings Place NAME Rock M Title Total Points Max Points Winning Team Place NAME Rock M Title Total Points Max Points Winning Team 3 Karen Steger Editor, Olympic Sports Mgr 820 1460 Purdue 7 Sammy Stava Football Contributor 740 1220 UConn 8 Matt Harris Basketall Writer 730 1210 UConn 9 Nathan Hurst Football Writer 720 1360 Purdue 12 Josh Matejka Deputy Site Manager 700 700 Carolina 19 Chad Moller Podcaster, Football Contributor 680 680 Arizona 45 Matthew Gustafson Wrestling/Volleyball Writer 540 540 Iowa State 45 Parker GIllam Football/Hoops Beat Writer 540 700 Auburn 49 Brandon Haynes Softball Writer 530 530 Marquette 51 Kortay Vincent Baseball Writer 510 990 UConn 54 Levi Hutmacher Podcast Producer, Graphics 470 470 Houston 57 Quentin Corpuel WBB Beat Writer 440 920 UConn 62 Dylan Heinrich Soccer Writer 370 370 Auburn 63 TR Robertson Moderator, Baseball Insider 360 360 TCU

Much of the Rock M staff contingent appears to be out of points, as Josh, Chad, Matthew, Brandon, Levi, Dylan and Trrip have no more points to gain... sorry, guys. Sammy, Matt Harris, have got UConn winning the next two. Nathan and I both have a Purdue and UConn natty with Purdue as the champ, but because I’m 100 ahead of him, I’m guaranteed to beat him (sorry, fellow MU employee). Kortay and Quentin both have UConn to take it all, while Parker has Purdue winning one more.

I personally have reached a divide, dear readers. I am a Purdue fan and have been for many years now, but I also am a Mohamed Diarra fan and have thoroughly enjoyed watching the Wolfpack’s ascent. Both of these teams are really likable, and why can’t they both win?

So, how’d you do? I’ll be back next weekend with another update leading up to the National Championship game.

Best of luck!