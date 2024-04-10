Thursday Night Tiger Stripe Coming August 29
We should have known it was coming, given the last two years. Who needs continuity in class schedules, after all? Or work schedules when Prancellor Choi inevitably tells us to close up shop early for the game. What I don’t get is why they don’t just schedule it on Thursday to begin with? Like, we know it’s Labor Day weekend, right? It always is.
Per Eli Hoff in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, 50,434 fans watched Missouri take down South Dakota in 2023, and in 2022, they did a scheduling swap to bring Louisiana Tech in as the first opponent, bringing in 47,563. Both were higher than the 2021 game that was played on a Saturday and, consequently, the first full attendance game after Covid.
Anyways, mark your calendars for August 29. 140 days. Murray State. 7pm.
While we’re talking football up here, let’s reminisce about this special moment.
On to the Links!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Sam updated the Mizzou Basketball 2024 Transfer Tracker
- Kortay’s sidebar detailed how Daniels, strong starting pitching key Missouri’s series sweep of Florida
- Nate’s continuing his 2023 Position Postmortem: Safeties
- Jaden wrote, How Corey Batoon and Brian Early can expand and solidify Mizzou’s recruiting footprint
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go see Cal’s art!!! Rock M’s own “Tiger Rapture” to go on display in Columbia Monday | Read Chad’s Dammit Oklahoma, Welcome to the SEC
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou football home opener against Murray State moved up to a Thursday night (Eli Hoff)
- Columbia Tribune: Missouri football moves 2024 season opener to Thursday night (Calum McAndrew)
- Columbia Missourian: Mizzou football opener moved up two days (Adam Busack)
- PowerMizzou: Official Visit Profile: Smith Orogbo (Sean Williams) | Newcomer Profile: Corey Flagg (Jarod Hamilton) | Newcomer Profile: Toriano Pride (Hamilton)
- Mizzou Central (SI FanNation): WATCH Mizzou Minute: Where are Tigers Draft Prospects Landing in NFL Mock Drafts? (Joey Van Zummeren) | Mizzou Football Season Opener vs. Murray State Moved to Thursday Night (Hunter de Siver)
- ABC17: Mizzou football set to open 2024 with third-straight Thursday night kickoff (Nathalie Jones)
- NFL Draft social media posts:
Missouri OT Javon Foster last season:— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 9, 2024
449 Pass Block Snaps
One Sack Allowed
Zero QB Hits Allowed
85.8 Run Block Grade pic.twitter.com/YRQQFwH1p3
Hoops
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Will Mizzou men need to make roster room by losing more players to the transfer portal? (Eli Hoff)
- Wow.
- AMAZING.
Other Mizzou Sports
- ALL SPORTS: This is so cool that they do this— it’s a career fair of sorts that they put together for all of athletics
- SOFTBALL: No. 14/15 Softball Heads to Iowa for Wednesday Midweek at Drake (MUTigers) | Mizzou softball prepares for another big SEC weekend (ABC 17)
- BASEBALL: ‘We Knew We Could Sweep Them’: Missouri Baseball’s Energy Behind the Historic Sweep of No. 6 Florida (Amber Winkler, Mizzou FanNation) | Mizzou baseball falls to SIUE in midweek action (Nathalie Jones) | SIUE Snaps Baseball’s Win Streak (MUTigers)
Riddle me this, Tigers. How do you SWEEP NO. 6 FLORIDA and then lose to SIUE?! Oh my god. [Kortay’s answer: “They’re not good,”]
- GOLF: Missouri golf’s Jack Lundin plays ‘lights out,’ wins Tigers’ home event (Calum McAndrew) | Jack Lundin Wins Tiger Intercollegiate Title (MUTigers) | HIGHLIGHTS: Jack Lundin finishes first at Tiger Intercollegiate, Mizzou finishes second
- GYMNASTICS: [crying emojis]
Heartbroken for you all, but so very proud of you for the incredible history-making moments and memories you have given your fans as this program continues to build. This painful moment hurts like crazy, but it's temporary and fuel for an even bigger fire next year! ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/2a4AkpOLiZ— Kathy Johnson Clarke, OLY ☮️ (@kathyjohnsongym) April 9, 2024
