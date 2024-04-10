 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Tiger Stripe Coming August 29

Mizzou Football Links for Wednesday, April 10

By Karen Steger
/ new

Thursday Night Tiger Stripe Coming August 29

We should have known it was coming, given the last two years. Who needs continuity in class schedules, after all? Or work schedules when Prancellor Choi inevitably tells us to close up shop early for the game. What I don’t get is why they don’t just schedule it on Thursday to begin with? Like, we know it’s Labor Day weekend, right? It always is.

Per Eli Hoff in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, 50,434 fans watched Missouri take down South Dakota in 2023, and in 2022, they did a scheduling swap to bring Louisiana Tech in as the first opponent, bringing in 47,563. Both were higher than the 2021 game that was played on a Saturday and, consequently, the first full attendance game after Covid.

Anyways, mark your calendars for August 29. 140 days. Murray State. 7pm.

While we’re talking football up here, let’s reminisce about this special moment.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

  • AMAZING.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • ALL SPORTS: This is so cool that they do this— it’s a career fair of sorts that they put together for all of athletics

Riddle me this, Tigers. How do you SWEEP NO. 6 FLORIDA and then lose to SIUE?! Oh my god. [Kortay’s answer: “They’re not good,”]

I cannot comprehend this.
  • GYMNASTICS: [crying emojis]
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...