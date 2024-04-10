Thursday Night Tiger Stripe Coming August 29

We should have known it was coming, given the last two years. Who needs continuity in class schedules, after all? Or work schedules when Prancellor Choi inevitably tells us to close up shop early for the game. What I don’t get is why they don’t just schedule it on Thursday to begin with? Like, we know it’s Labor Day weekend, right? It always is.

Per Eli Hoff in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, 50,434 fans watched Missouri take down South Dakota in 2023, and in 2022, they did a scheduling swap to bring Louisiana Tech in as the first opponent, bringing in 47,563. Both were higher than the 2021 game that was played on a Saturday and, consequently, the first full attendance game after Covid.

Anyways, mark your calendars for August 29. 140 days. Murray State. 7pm.

While we’re talking football up here, let’s reminisce about this special moment.

On to the Links!

Football

Missouri OT Javon Foster last season:



449 Pass Block Snaps

One Sack Allowed

Zero QB Hits Allowed

85.8 Run Block Grade pic.twitter.com/YRQQFwH1p3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 9, 2024

Hoops

2024 Nike Hoop Summit World Team Measurements pic.twitter.com/E7VpFEmq2L — Michael Visenberg (@NBADraftMikeyV) April 10, 2024

AMAZING.

Other Mizzou Sports

ALL SPORTS: This is so cool that they do this— it’s a career fair of sorts that they put together for all of athletics

It’s about more than just the game. It’s about developing our guys off the field and setting them up for life.



Chase2Dreams - life with football and life beyond football.#MIZ | #MizzouMade pic.twitter.com/4Tz74Z14gP — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 9, 2024

Continuing to provide opportunities to the next generation of Tigers!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/D03F23vezy — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 9, 2024

It's a special edition of Tiger Talk with @MizzouSoftball coach @CoachLarissaA updating us on the season so far, third baseman @karadaly09 talking about her pet kitty, and first baseman @abbyhay24 showing off her freaky fingers: https://t.co/sXyjX1G7L2 — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) April 9, 2024

Riddle me this, Tigers. How do you SWEEP NO. 6 FLORIDA and then lose to SIUE?! Oh my god. [Kortay’s answer: “They’re not good,”]

GYMNASTICS: [crying emojis]

Heartbroken for you all, but so very proud of you for the incredible history-making moments and memories you have given your fans as this program continues to build. This painful moment hurts like crazy, but it's temporary and fuel for an even bigger fire next year! ❤️ ❤️ https://t.co/2a4AkpOLiZ — Kathy Johnson Clarke, OLY ☮️ (@kathyjohnsongym) April 9, 2024