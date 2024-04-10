Which Freshmen Will Contribute This Fall?

Today we will attempt to know the unknowable: to see into the future and try to predict which freshmen footballers will see the field for the Mizzou Tigers this fall. In order to do that, we will look into the recent past to identify trends in how Eli Drinkwitz and his staff utilize rookies.

Before we get into it, let’s acknowledge that this staff trusts veterans in general, and playing time can be scarce for frosh, a manifestation of Drink’s generally conservative nature. This was a common critique of the staff by armchair coaches during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. (Devil’s Advocate Note: both of those teams earned bowl eligibility by the skin of their teeth. Would things have been different if 400ish snaps went to rookies?) It is easy and fun to dream about potential: we want to think each bluechipper is going to shatter their projected ceiling, and that every three-star is a diamond in the rough. The unknown youngster is more desirable than the known veteran to a yearning fanbase.

In 2023, this was no longer a fanbase bugaboo. Despite less overall playing time for freshmen, we did see some timely contributions from Brett Norfleet, Speedy Johnson, and Phillip Roche. And, of course, winning helps. So as Missouri tries to repeat its double-digit win season, what players from the 21st-ranked recruiting class will help the Tigers do so? Let’s look at the history books.

All recruiting figures come from 247sports, and all snap counts are scrimmage plays (no special teams) charted by PFF.com.

This chart shows a few trends for how Drinkwitz uses rookies. The first one jumps off the electronic page: the overall usage has declined each year, from 105 snaps per game in 2020 to 67 last fall. Each year the roster gets better at the top and deeper in the middle. Each year a progressively better wave of transfers arrive to shore up weak spots. Each year the team gets farther away from the chaos of the COVID year depth charts.

But, they did spread out the love more in 2023 compared to 2022, which was very top-heavy. That season, only three players accounted for 96.4% of the snaps given to freshmen. Last year, the top two accounted for 61.4%, and five different freshmen played enough for me to consider them “contributors.”

(Devil’s Advocate again: perhaps fielding an excellent team allowed Drinkwitz and his staff the confidence to plug in some scratch-off lottery tickets, rather than feeling high pressure on each snap for the entire fall.)

So, with that in mind, let’s look at the 11 players who have played more than 100 snaps from scrimmage as true freshman:

Surprisingly, Marquis Johnson just misses this list – 97 snaps. What a productive 97 they were!

Again, one thing leaps off the computer screen: eight out of these 11 played on the perimeter. In college football, the closer to the ball you are at the snap, the more important you are. The more complicated your responsibilities will be, and the more outmatched you will be physically. It is no surprise that the bulk of these contributions came from players far, far away from each play’s initial tone-setting collisions.

That said, three linemen have managed to break through: two dynamic prospects in Armand Membou and Mekhi Wingo, and Dylan Spencer, a COVID roster creation who played all 143 snaps in just two games before leaving the program.

So, what does this mean for 2024?

I believe that we will see a repeat of 2023, not 2022. What I anticipate is a limited number of snaps overall for freshmen, but a solid sprinkling of contributions from the class. I expect at least one defensive back will get significant playing time, as the room has plenty of opportunities and plenty of youngsters arriving with juice. Cameron Keys, a spring enrollee and four star prospect seems like a strong pick.

Of course I expect all-galaxy defensive line recruit Williams Nwaneri to see a few hundred snaps. He is a supreme talent, with versatility to match; any defensive coordinator would love to have a player like him to mix and match along the line of line scrimmage. Like Rakestraw and Burden before him, Nwaneri will do more than just get his feet wet.

While we determined that receivers are great candidates to see early production, and although this class has two dynamic blue chippers, I would be surprised if Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison get anything more than a cup of coffee. This position is absolutely stacked this season, with both star veterans and youngsters like Speedy Johnson and Josh Manning ready and waiting for their turns first.

Kewan Lacey believers: I would be surprised to see much action here. Drink’s choices make clear his philosophy of playing raw tailbacks, and with a pair of fifth-year seniors, 2024 looks like a learning season for Mr. Lacey. Likewise, if many offensive lineman or linebackers see the field, you know the injury bug has hit those groups hard.