Mizzou Softball Beats Drake for Larissa Anderson’s 200th career win, Baseball Heads to Georgia

200 for Larissa!

After a disappointing non-conference loss to SEMO last week, Mizzou Softball bounced back in the mid-week portion of their schedule with a 6-3 road win over Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

The victory was also a milestone — as Head Coach Larissa Anderson earned her 200th career win at Mizzou.

The Leader of the Tigers.



Congratulations to head coach Larissa Anderson on her 2⃣0⃣0⃣th career win at Mizzou!!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/E0IMVMkYi8 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 10, 2024

Larissa Anderson’s Tigers improved 31-10 overall with one more non-conference game remaining in the regular season (vs SIUE on April 17th). Missouri will return home to play No. 14/16 Florida Friday-Sunday as Mizzou looks to rack up some league wins.

Heading back to CoMo after a huge midweek road win!!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/2nNzFcBHD0 — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 11, 2024

And after Mizzou Baseball suffered a mid-week setback to SIUE on Tuesday night, the Tigers will look to bounce back in SEC play as they travel to Athens to face Georgia for a rare Thursday-Saturday series. Remember, Mizzou swept Georgia last season, but that was at Taylor Stadium. This one is on the road — where the Tigers haven’t won an SEC road game yet. Per MUTigers.com; Carter Rustad starts Game 1, Logan Lunceford starts Game 2, and Jayvn Pimental starts Game 3.

(Stay tuned for a full series preview from Cal Tobias later today).

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Not looking to slow down any time soon, @jacklundin01 earns his @SEC Golfer of the Week honors this year after his title at the Tiger Intercollegiate! #MIZ ⛳️



https://t.co/Kxr9rvERHv pic.twitter.com/zaUwNnlIYh — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) April 10, 2024

Track and Field Travels To Southern California For Bryan Clay Invitational, Beach Invitational#MIZ https://t.co/81ziNdXmk0 — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) April 10, 2024

Info on Mizzou Hoops transfer target Marques Warrick on Rock M Plus — who will be taking a visit to Mizzou this weekend.

Target Profile: Marques Warrick racked up more than 2,000 points at Northern Kentucky. Yet facets of his game overlap with fellow target Tony Perkins.



I delved into Warrick's game, complete with 26 minutes of film, on the board at https://t.co/WUQDlI7NBx.



Join us. pic.twitter.com/a0Q2afLDW7 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 10, 2024

Northern Kentucky transfer Marques Warrick will visit Missouri this weekend, he tells @ThePortalReport



Averaged 19.9 ppg for the Norse this past season pic.twitter.com/7D6ONeFWcq — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 10, 2024

Jayden Quaintance has re-opened his recruitment. Worth to keep an eye on at least.

NEWS: 2024 5⭐️ Jayden Quaintance has requested a release of his LOI, per source. @ebosshoops was on it first.



Quaintance is a strong, physical forward who plays with good toughness and explosiveness. A very strong finisher in the paint, beast of a rebounder and versatile… pic.twitter.com/69mHLqOef2 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 10, 2024

According to Synergy Basketball: Incoming Mizzou Hoops transfer Jacob Crews was the eighth-best efficient player this season

Jacob Crews is going to be a monster at Mizzou @JacobCrews0 https://t.co/9tFvAWwWZ8 — Daniel Poneman (@DanielPoneman) April 10, 2024

Mizzou Football makes the Top 5 cut for 3-star CB Zadian Gentry:

NEWS 2025 CB Zadian Gentry is down to 5 schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️



Read: https://t.co/FOtI1BDjN8 pic.twitter.com/s4oy9G1B3t — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 11, 2024

From Dylan Heinrich on The Maneater: Four-star quarterback Matt Zollers commits to Missouri

Check out my article on @MattZollers, a massive pickup at QB for #Mizzou football: https://t.co/8kVJlIlWLJ — Dylan Heinrich (@dylanrheinrich) April 10, 2024

From Andrew Sax on KOMU 8 Sports: Former Mizzou golfer Peter Malnati prepares for first career Masters Tournament appearance

Former Mizzou golfer Peter Malnati prepares for first career Masters Tournament appearance | Click the image to read the story https://t.co/KNvRXrUfmt — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) April 10, 2024

On D1Baseball’s SEC Extra from Joe Healy: Austin, Pimental provide veteran presence for young Missouri ($$)

, @trevor_austin19 and @JavynPimental find themselves in positions of leadership this season on an otherwise young @MizzouBaseball team. https://t.co/NIXusGB1pI — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 10, 2024

A look back at Mizzou Baseball’s series sweep over Florida:

Cinematic Florida Series Recap



What a weekend it was...a look back at the Tigers' weekend series sweep of Florida. M-I-Z!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0ois8KpMDM — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 11, 2024

What a Tiger Style career for Brock Mauller!

.@Brock_Mauller goes out a Tiger Style



▫️ Fifth in career win percentage (.868)

▫️ T-12th in career wins (118)#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/GjHzmhUXmK — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) April 10, 2024

A list of the Mizzou players at Chiefs local pro day, including Zach Elam!

Several #Mizzou guys were at the Chiefs local pro day yesterday:



Jaylon Carlies

Xavier Delgado

Javon Foster

Nyles Gaddy

Ty’Ron Hopper

Marcellus Johnson

Nate Peat

Cody Schrader



and



Missouri wrestler Zach Elam who is listed as a DT/TE. https://t.co/WuryoWFO6K — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) April 10, 2024

Jocelyn Moore will be part of the Mizzou Athletics’ Come Home Tour in Sedalia:

Thrilled to be part of the Come Home Tour! Can’t wait to connect with fans and share the excitement of Mizzou athletics. See you soon, Sedalia! #ComeHomeTour pic.twitter.com/AzMHbE7CRG — Jocelyn Moore (@jocimoore) April 10, 2024

Mizzou Football having some fun: