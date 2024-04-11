 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Softball Beats Drake for Larissa Anderson’s 200th career win, Baseball Heads to Georgia

Mizzou Links for Thursday, April 11

By Sammy Stava
200 for Larissa!

After a disappointing non-conference loss to SEMO last week, Mizzou Softball bounced back in the mid-week portion of their schedule with a 6-3 road win over Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

The victory was also a milestone — as Head Coach Larissa Anderson earned her 200th career win at Mizzou.

Larissa Anderson’s Tigers improved 31-10 overall with one more non-conference game remaining in the regular season (vs SIUE on April 17th). Missouri will return home to play No. 14/16 Florida Friday-Sunday as Mizzou looks to rack up some league wins.

And after Mizzou Baseball suffered a mid-week setback to SIUE on Tuesday night, the Tigers will look to bounce back in SEC play as they travel to Athens to face Georgia for a rare Thursday-Saturday series. Remember, Mizzou swept Georgia last season, but that was at Taylor Stadium. This one is on the road — where the Tigers haven’t won an SEC road game yet. Per MUTigers.com; Carter Rustad starts Game 1, Logan Lunceford starts Game 2, and Jayvn Pimental starts Game 3.

(Stay tuned for a full series preview from Cal Tobias later today).

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Info on Mizzou Hoops transfer target Marques Warrick on Rock M Plus — who will be taking a visit to Mizzou this weekend.
  • Jayden Quaintance has re-opened his recruitment. Worth to keep an eye on at least.
  • According to Synergy Basketball: Incoming Mizzou Hoops transfer Jacob Crews was the eighth-best efficient player this season

  • Mizzou Football makes the Top 5 cut for 3-star CB Zadian Gentry:
  • A look back at Mizzou Baseball’s series sweep over Florida:
  • What a Tiger Style career for Brock Mauller!
  • A list of the Mizzou players at Chiefs local pro day, including Zach Elam!
  • Jocelyn Moore will be part of the Mizzou Athletics’ Come Home Tour in Sedalia:
  • Mizzou Football having some fun:

