Mizzou Softball Beats Drake for Larissa Anderson’s 200th career win, Baseball Heads to Georgia

200 for Larissa!
After a disappointing non-conference loss to SEMO last week, Mizzou Softball bounced back in the mid-week portion of their schedule with a 6-3 road win over Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.
That's a MIDWEEK DUB in The Hawkeye State!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/YrJbrS6ywg— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 10, 2024
The victory was also a milestone — as Head Coach Larissa Anderson earned her 200th career win at Mizzou.
The Leader of the Tigers.— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 10, 2024
Congratulations to head coach Larissa Anderson on her 2⃣0⃣0⃣th career win at Mizzou!!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/E0IMVMkYi8
Larissa Anderson’s Tigers improved 31-10 overall with one more non-conference game remaining in the regular season (vs SIUE on April 17th). Missouri will return home to play No. 14/16 Florida Friday-Sunday as Mizzou looks to rack up some league wins.
Heading back to CoMo after a huge midweek road win!!! #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/2nNzFcBHD0— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 11, 2024
And after Mizzou Baseball suffered a mid-week setback to SIUE on Tuesday night, the Tigers will look to bounce back in SEC play as they travel to Athens to face Georgia for a rare Thursday-Saturday series. Remember, Mizzou swept Georgia last season, but that was at Taylor Stadium. This one is on the road — where the Tigers haven’t won an SEC road game yet. Per MUTigers.com; Carter Rustad starts Game 1, Logan Lunceford starts Game 2, and Jayvn Pimental starts Game 3.
MIZ➡️Athens, GA!✈️#FlyCOU#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ybdITepdHJ— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 10, 2024
A little pre-series workout in Athens #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LkuJxvT95X— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 11, 2024
(Stay tuned for a full series preview from Cal Tobias later today).
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Dan Keegan: Which Freshman Will Contribute This Fall?
- UPDATED: Mizzou Basketball 2024 Transfer Tracker
More Links:
(STLToday)
- On the latest Eye on the Tigers podcast with Eli Hoff and Ben Frederickson: AD search musings, SEC basketball shake-up and a football recruiting win
- From Eli Hoff: Why retaining assistant coaches gives Mizzou football, basketball a solid foundation
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Eli Camner: MU senior Jack Lundin named SEC Golfer of the Week
- From Seth Schwartzberg: Mizzou to face Georgia on the heels of surprising Florida sweep, midweek SIUE loss
(MUTigers/Tweets)
Not looking to slow down any time soon, @jacklundin01 earns his @SEC Golfer of the Week honors this year after his title at the Tiger Intercollegiate! #MIZ ⛳️— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) April 10, 2024
https://t.co/Kxr9rvERHv pic.twitter.com/zaUwNnlIYh
- On MUTigers.com: Track and Field Travels To Southern California For Bryan Clay Invitational, Beach Invitational
Track and Field Travels To Southern California For Bryan Clay Invitational, Beach Invitational#MIZ https://t.co/81ziNdXmk0— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) April 10, 2024
- Info on Mizzou Hoops transfer target Marques Warrick on Rock M Plus — who will be taking a visit to Mizzou this weekend.
Target Profile: Marques Warrick racked up more than 2,000 points at Northern Kentucky. Yet facets of his game overlap with fellow target Tony Perkins.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 10, 2024
I delved into Warrick's game, complete with 26 minutes of film, on the board at https://t.co/WUQDlI7NBx.
Join us. pic.twitter.com/a0Q2afLDW7
Northern Kentucky transfer Marques Warrick will visit Missouri this weekend, he tells @ThePortalReport— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 10, 2024
Averaged 19.9 ppg for the Norse this past season pic.twitter.com/7D6ONeFWcq
- Jayden Quaintance has re-opened his recruitment. Worth to keep an eye on at least.
NEWS: 2024 5⭐️ Jayden Quaintance has requested a release of his LOI, per source. @ebosshoops was on it first.— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 10, 2024
Quaintance is a strong, physical forward who plays with good toughness and explosiveness. A very strong finisher in the paint, beast of a rebounder and versatile… pic.twitter.com/69mHLqOef2
- According to Synergy Basketball: Incoming Mizzou Hoops transfer Jacob Crews was the eighth-best efficient player this season
Jacob Crews is going to be a monster at Mizzou @JacobCrews0 https://t.co/9tFvAWwWZ8— Daniel Poneman (@DanielPoneman) April 10, 2024
- Mizzou Football makes the Top 5 cut for 3-star CB Zadian Gentry:
NEWS 2025 CB Zadian Gentry is down to 5 schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 11, 2024
Read: https://t.co/FOtI1BDjN8 pic.twitter.com/s4oy9G1B3t
- From Dylan Heinrich on The Maneater: Four-star quarterback Matt Zollers commits to Missouri
Check out my article on @MattZollers, a massive pickup at QB for #Mizzou football: https://t.co/8kVJlIlWLJ— Dylan Heinrich (@dylanrheinrich) April 10, 2024
- From Andrew Sax on KOMU 8 Sports: Former Mizzou golfer Peter Malnati prepares for first career Masters Tournament appearance
Former Mizzou golfer Peter Malnati prepares for first career Masters Tournament appearance | Click the image to read the story https://t.co/KNvRXrUfmt— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) April 10, 2024
- On D1Baseball’s SEC Extra from Joe Healy: Austin, Pimental provide veteran presence for young Missouri ($$)
, @trevor_austin19 and @JavynPimental find themselves in positions of leadership this season on an otherwise young @MizzouBaseball team. https://t.co/NIXusGB1pI— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 10, 2024
- A look back at Mizzou Baseball’s series sweep over Florida:
Cinematic Florida Series Recap— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 11, 2024
What a weekend it was...a look back at the Tigers' weekend series sweep of Florida. M-I-Z!#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0ois8KpMDM
- What a Tiger Style career for Brock Mauller!
.@Brock_Mauller goes out a Tiger Style— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) April 10, 2024
▫️ Fifth in career win percentage (.868)
▫️ T-12th in career wins (118)#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/GjHzmhUXmK
- A list of the Mizzou players at Chiefs local pro day, including Zach Elam!
Several #Mizzou guys were at the Chiefs local pro day yesterday:— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) April 10, 2024
Jaylon Carlies
Xavier Delgado
Javon Foster
Nyles Gaddy
Ty’Ron Hopper
Marcellus Johnson
Nate Peat
Cody Schrader
and
Missouri wrestler Zach Elam who is listed as a DT/TE. https://t.co/WuryoWFO6K
- Jocelyn Moore will be part of the Mizzou Athletics’ Come Home Tour in Sedalia:
Thrilled to be part of the Come Home Tour! Can’t wait to connect with fans and share the excitement of Mizzou athletics. See you soon, Sedalia! #ComeHomeTour pic.twitter.com/AzMHbE7CRG— Jocelyn Moore (@jocimoore) April 10, 2024
- Mizzou Football having some fun:
Competition makes us better #MIZ pic.twitter.com/IQNWbSFcpE— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 11, 2024
Just having fun competing #MIZ pic.twitter.com/TBrYaKv48y— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 11, 2024
- (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...