Mizzou Football makes the cuts for some 2025 targets. Is the first 2025 commitment coming on Thursday?

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, April 2

By Sammy Stava
Recruiting News and Notes

Mizzou Football recruiting in the 2025 class is starting to pick up. Four-star QB Matt Zollers is expected to make a decision this coming Thursday, and Mizzou is (potentially) in a good spot to land him.

Stay tuned for possible news on that front.

Meanwhile, some big-time targets have announced their top schools on Monday— and Mizzou is in the mix for their services.

Mizzou made the Top 7 cut for Michael Fasusi — a five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas.

Mizzou also made the Top 12 cut for Corey Simms — a four-star WR/ATH from CBC High School in St. Louis.

And in case if you missed it earlier, four-star offensive tackle Jack Lange from Eureka High School has set up his official visit to Mizzou on June 7th.

On the diamond, after a perfect week on the east coast — Mizzou Softball (29-7, 4-5 SEC) has jumped one spot to No. 11 in the latest Softball America rankings.

The Tigers have an SEC road series vs No. 17 Arkansas in Fayetteville Friday through Sunday.

But first, they will have a Wednesday afternoon non-conference game against SEMO with Just one game now due to the schedule change.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • Robin Pingeton is reportedly returning next season as Mizzou Women’s Basketball Head Coach. An interesting decision to say the least:
  • The week for Mizzou Athletics in COMO:
  • Mizzou Wrestling places six on the 2023-2024 NWCA Scholar All-Americans. Congrats, Tiger Style Wrestlers! More on MUTigers.com
  • Mizzou’s Kyle Gibson and Tanner Houck got the starts for the Cardinals and Red Sox last night:
  • End of season awards for Mizzou Club Hockey
  • April calendar schedule for Mizzou Softball:
  • Jefferson City native Kara Daly is the latest to be featured on Mizzou Athletics’ Hometown Tiger:
  • Cuonzo Martin was officially introduced at Missouri State on Monday:

Next Up In Links

