Mizzou Football makes the cuts for some 2025 targets. Is the first 2025 commitment coming on Thursday?

Mizzou Football recruiting in the 2025 class is starting to pick up. Four-star QB Matt Zollers is expected to make a decision this coming Thursday, and Mizzou is (potentially) in a good spot to land him.
Georgia will get the last visit for elite QB Matt Zollers, but Missouri is in a ‘good position’ ahead of his April 4 commitment date @ChadSimmons_ and @SWiltfong_ break down the recruitment of On3’s No. 3 QB— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 1, 2024
QB Matt Zollers will be the next QB off the board‼️@ChadSimmons_ & @SWiltfong_ go back and forth on where Zollers could end up— Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) April 1, 2024
Stay tuned for possible news on that front.
Meanwhile, some big-time targets have announced their top schools on Monday— and Mizzou is in the mix for their services.
Mizzou made the Top 7 cut for Michael Fasusi — a five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas.
Mizzou also made the Top 12 cut for Corey Simms — a four-star WR/ATH from CBC High School in St. Louis.
And in case if you missed it earlier, four-star offensive tackle Jack Lange from Eureka High School has set up his official visit to Mizzou on June 7th.
JUST IN: Missouri four-star OT Jack Lange (@JackLange55) has set up four summer official visits.— Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) March 28, 2024
On the diamond, after a perfect week on the east coast — Mizzou Softball (29-7, 4-5 SEC) has jumped one spot to No. 11 in the latest Softball America rankings.
New week, new Top 25— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 1, 2024
The Tigers have an SEC road series vs No. 17 Arkansas in Fayetteville Friday through Sunday.
But first, they will have a Wednesday afternoon non-conference game against SEMO with Just one game now due to the schedule change.
Schedule Update— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 1, 2024
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- 2023 Position Postmortem from Nate Edwards: Cornerbacks
- Tiger Style Explored from Matthew Gustafson: A Mizzou Wrestling Interview Series — Brian Smith (Part Two)
- UPDATED: Mizzou Basketball 2024 Transfer Tracker
- From Karen Steger: Rock M Nation NCAA Men’s Hoops Bracket Challenge Update
More Links:
(STLToday)
- Tortoises and hares from Eli Hoff: Mizzou counters other athletic departments with slow-paced AD search
- From Eli Hoff: Mizzou forward Jesus Carralero Martin enters transfer portal
(Columbia Missourian)
- Report from Peter Metanchuk: Mizzou retaining Pingeton for 15th season as women’s basketball coach
- From Grant Salsman: Mizzou’s Carralero Martin enters transfer portal
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: Darris Smith brings size, speed to Missouri football defensive end room
- From Calum McAndrew: Mizzou women’s basketball to retain head coach Robin Pingeton
(MUTigers/Tweets)
- Robin Pingeton is reportedly returning next season as Mizzou Women’s Basketball Head Coach. An interesting decision to say the least:
Multiple sources have told us #Mizzou has made the decision to retain women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton for next season. The Tigers were 11-19, 2-14 in the SEC this year. There has been no word from the school or athletic department since the end of the season.— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) April 1, 2024
Robin Pingeton in 10 seasons at Missouri without Sophie Cunningham on roster:— Adam Busack (@Kingbus5) April 1, 2024
-144-160 overall
-51-109 in conference
-0 NCAA tournaments
In 6 WNIT bids: 3 first round exits, 1 quarterfinal appearance
Conference finishes: 7th, 8th 3x, 9th, 10th 3x, 11th, 14th
Meanwhile in Knoxville... https://t.co/BUzSe9qke4— ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) April 1, 2024
- The week for Mizzou Athletics in COMO:
It's a packed week at Mizzou! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/skLVNjReyB— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 1, 2024
- Mizzou Wrestling places six on the 2023-2024 NWCA Scholar All-Americans. Congrats, Tiger Style Wrestlers! More on MUTigers.com
Six Wrestlers Named 2023-24 NWCA Scholar All-Americans— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) April 1, 2024
- On MUTigers.com: UT Martin Visits Baseball Tuesday to Open Six-Game Home Stand
Tigers open 6⃣ game home stand Tuesday vs. UT Martin⤵️— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 1, 2024
- Mizzou’s Kyle Gibson and Tanner Houck got the starts for the Cardinals and Red Sox last night:
Kyle Gibson on one screen and Tanner Houck on the other. #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/8MAAFgrrcz— Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) April 2, 2024
- End of season awards for Mizzou Club Hockey
Congratulations to our boys and their end of season awards pic.twitter.com/asdAKuo4I2— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) April 1, 2024
- April calendar schedule for Mizzou Softball:
April is in the air. ️#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/KvuL3FoaSW— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 1, 2024
- Jefferson City native Kara Daly is the latest to be featured on Mizzou Athletics’ Hometown Tiger:
Time for our next @MOFBinsurance Hometown Tiger@MizzouSoftball student-athlete Kara Daly from Jefferson City— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 1, 2024
- Cuonzo Martin was officially introduced at Missouri State on Monday:
Welcome Home, Zo pic.twitter.com/uGshfWChPz— Missouri State Basketball (@MoStateMBB) April 1, 2024
