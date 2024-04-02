Mizzou Football makes the cuts for some 2025 targets. Is the first 2025 commitment coming on Thursday?

Recruiting News and Notes

Mizzou Football recruiting in the 2025 class is starting to pick up. Four-star QB Matt Zollers is expected to make a decision this coming Thursday, and Mizzou is (potentially) in a good spot to land him.

Georgia will get the last visit for elite QB Matt Zollers, but Missouri is in a 'good position' ahead of his April 4 commitment date





QB Matt Zollers will be the next QB off the board





Stay tuned for possible news on that front.

Meanwhile, some big-time targets have announced their top schools on Monday— and Mizzou is in the mix for their services.

Mizzou made the Top 7 cut for Michael Fasusi — a five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas.

Mizzou also made the Top 12 cut for Corey Simms — a four-star WR/ATH from CBC High School in St. Louis.

And in case if you missed it earlier, four-star offensive tackle Jack Lange from Eureka High School has set up his official visit to Mizzou on June 7th.

JUST IN: Missouri four-star OT Jack Lange has set up four summer official visits.





On the diamond, after a perfect week on the east coast — Mizzou Softball (29-7, 4-5 SEC) has jumped one spot to No. 11 in the latest Softball America rankings.

The Tigers have an SEC road series vs No. 17 Arkansas in Fayetteville Friday through Sunday.

But first, they will have a Wednesday afternoon non-conference game against SEMO with Just one game now due to the schedule change.

Schedule Update



Wednesday's home midweek against SEMO will now be a single game. First pitch is set for 4 p.m., CT at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Robin Pingeton is reportedly returning next season as Mizzou Women’s Basketball Head Coach. An interesting decision to say the least:

Multiple sources have told us #Mizzou has made the decision to retain women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton for next season. The Tigers were 11-19, 2-14 in the SEC this year. There has been no word from the school or athletic department since the end of the season.

Robin Pingeton in 10 seasons at Missouri without Sophie Cunningham on roster:

-144-160 overall

-51-109 in conference

-0 NCAA tournaments



In 6 WNIT bids: 3 first round exits, 1 quarterfinal appearance



Conference finishes: 7th, 8th 3x, 9th, 10th 3x, 11th, 14th — Adam Busack (@Kingbus5) April 1, 2024

Meanwhile in Knoxville...

The week for Mizzou Athletics in COMO:

Mizzou Wrestling places six on the 2023-2024 NWCA Scholar All-Americans. Congrats, Tiger Style Wrestlers! More on MUTigers.com

Mizzou’s Kyle Gibson and Tanner Houck got the starts for the Cardinals and Red Sox last night:

Kyle Gibson on one screen and Tanner Houck on the other. #Mizzou

End of season awards for Mizzou Club Hockey

Congratulations to our boys and their end of season awards

April calendar schedule for Mizzou Softball:

Jefferson City native Kara Daly is the latest to be featured on Mizzou Athletics’ Hometown Tiger:

Time for our next @MOFBinsurance Hometown Tiger@MizzouSoftball student-athlete Kara Daly from Jefferson City



Meet Kara and the team at the MOFB Insurance post game event on April 14th vs. Florida. First 100 kids to run the bases receive a free T-shirt!#hometowntigers #MIZ pic.twitter.com/B09esHN7XW — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 1, 2024

Cuonzo Martin was officially introduced at Missouri State on Monday:

Welcome Home, Zo