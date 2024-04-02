Alright, it is officially the doldrums of the football calendar for Mizzou. We are too far away from the 2023 season to write any more about the triumphant breakthrough campaign. We have already squeezed enough blood from the stone that was the spring game. The second portal window has not even opened yet. The 2024 roster has not been completed. Even the coaching and assistant carousel is silent (knock on wood).

So let’s do some frivolities! This spring we will have some memory lane pieces, some recruiting articles, some transfer portal analysis…. but we will also write for you some very stupid things.

With that in mind, here are the top ten names on the Missouri football roster….

10) Logan Muckey

Logan Mucky is a special teamer and wide receiver from Lee’s Summit. He does seem to have an outsized presence on the official team social media accounts, perhaps because he has a very cool name. Logan Muckey.

9) Cameron Keys

Of all the possible last names that get used as first names, Cameron is definitely one of the cooler ones. I’m a fan. But the load-bearing name here is the surname Keys, which is also very cool. Let’s all take out our little keychains and shake ‘em vigorously every time Mr Keys makes a big play.

8) Harold and Daniel Blood

Harold Blood, a quarterback transfer from Southern, and his brother Daniel, a wide receiver who could factor into the mix in the coming seasons, have a very cool last name. It’s always fun to curl your little fingers and do a Bela Lugosi voice, and that’s what I’ll be doing. I vant to convert yer first downs!

7) Theo Wease

The five-star prospect has a five-star name. Very cool. Theo Wease is short for “Thelonious Wease Jr,” which is just an entire mouthful of cool. Theo Wease is also short for “tough contested back-shoulder catch.”

6) Mookie Cooper

This is a good name because “Mookie” is always a very fun nickname. Any athlete with the double-o in their name is going to get the elongated “Mooooooooook” from the hometown faithful when they make a play. Mookie’s name gives us not one but TWO opportunities for such vocalized appreciation.

5) Drake Heismeyer

Okay, Drake is a cool first name. Gen Z gets at you with references to the rapper. Millennials got the Draco reference from Harry Potter. (Please read another book, millennials, I beg you.) And Gen X has a Seinfeld “Love the Drake” reference. If you are named Drake, you get it coming and going from all ages and demographics. Also, “Heism-” is a great way to start a name for a college football player, hands down, even a backup interior offensive lineman. Great name, no contest.

4) Orion Phillips

An Aussie punter with an incredible set of long blonde locks, booming kick after kick, named after a star constellation? I can already hear the self-satisfied announcers after Orion uncorks a long punt: “What a belt by Orion!” And to be honest, I’m here for it.

3) Johnny Walker, Jr

One of Missouri’s most celebrated defensive players, Johnny Walker’s game is as smooth as a tumbler of top shelf scotch. After a breakout season last fall, Walker was the toast of the Cotton Bowl, and he will pour it on this season as one of Missouri’s liters… I mean leaders. Walker will barely have to lift a finger to put opposing quarterbacks on the rocks. That’s neat.

2) Brayshon Littlejohn

What a name. First name is great, last name is great. It flows like poetry, with a rhythm to it. It’s almost iambic pentameter, whatever that means, I didn’t pay attention in class.

1) Chace Missouri

I mean. Come on.