Mizzou basketball adds Rob Summers to Dennis Gates’ staff

Rob Summers has a connection with Dennis Gates dating back to their time at Cleveland State and he brings an emphasis on the offense end of the court with him to Columbia.

By Jaden Lewis
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri basketball made a move to its coaching staff this morning. Rob Summers will join the Dennis Gates’ staff for the 2024-25 season, which Jeff Goodman first reported. Summers will replace Dickey Nutt, who will serve as an assistant to the head coach and a senior advisor to the team.

It’s a reunion between Gates and Summers. During Gates’ time as Cleveland State’s head coach from 2019-2022, Summers served as the team’s offensive coordinator. Summers helped put together one of the most successful offensive seasons since the late 80s and early 90s for Cleveland State as the Vikings averaged 75.4 points per game for the 2022-23 season. For the 2020-21 season, Cleveland State had the fourth-best field goal percentage in the Horizon League.

Summers spent the previous two seasons at Miami-Ohio under Travis Steele. The Redhawks went 27-37 the past two years but saw a three-game improvement within the MAC this past season. He’s also had stops at James Madison, Urbana (Ohio), and Glenville State.

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Rutgers Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

He played collegiately at Penn State and West Virginia. As a 7-foot center, Summers averaged just under five rebounds per game during his senior year (2006-07). In terms of contributing to the post game, here is what Gates said about Summers per the Vikings athletic website:

“Rob Summers is one of the sharpest basketball minds in college basketball,” said CSU head coach Dennis Gates. “He automatically balances our staff in the areas of post development and offense.”

