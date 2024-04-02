Mizzou basketball adds Rob Summers to Dennis Gates’ staff

Missouri basketball made a move to its coaching staff this morning. Rob Summers will join the Dennis Gates’ staff for the 2024-25 season, which Jeff Goodman first reported. Summers will replace Dickey Nutt, who will serve as an assistant to the head coach and a senior advisor to the team.

Missouri's Dennis Gates is hiring Rob Summers as an assistant coach, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Summers was the associate head coach the past two years at Miami Ohio and was previously with Gates for three seasons at Cleveland State as his top assistant. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 2, 2024

It’s a reunion between Gates and Summers. During Gates’ time as Cleveland State’s head coach from 2019-2022, Summers served as the team’s offensive coordinator. Summers helped put together one of the most successful offensive seasons since the late 80s and early 90s for Cleveland State as the Vikings averaged 75.4 points per game for the 2022-23 season. For the 2020-21 season, Cleveland State had the fourth-best field goal percentage in the Horizon League.

Summers spent the previous two seasons at Miami-Ohio under Travis Steele. The Redhawks went 27-37 the past two years but saw a three-game improvement within the MAC this past season. He’s also had stops at James Madison, Urbana (Ohio), and Glenville State.

He played collegiately at Penn State and West Virginia. As a 7-foot center, Summers averaged just under five rebounds per game during his senior year (2006-07). In terms of contributing to the post game, here is what Gates said about Summers per the Vikings athletic website: