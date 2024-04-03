Board of Curators miss golden opportunity

Dear Board of Curators,

I have a message for you. You know what you did.

Women’s Basketball interest and viewership is at an all-time high. My entire timeline was filled with people talking hoop on Monday night. EVERYONE was tuned in. It was enthralling television. The Iowa-LSU and UConn-USC matchups were incredible tv. I had no rooting interest in either game and couldn’t look away.

Today might be one for the illest days in women’s sports historyyyyyyy

How can you not look at the personalities, the coaches (even that one in BR), the talent, the NIL opportunities... all of it, and NOT want to be a part of it?!? It’s common sense. How does anyone on Mizzou’s roster not watch these games and think, if I move on, can I be a part of this? Sara-Rose Smith transferred and found herself in the Sweet 16 with 5-seed Colorado. Lauren Hansen went to Michigan and scored 13 points in U of M’s loss to no. 8 kansas in the first round (they were a 9-seed). Aijha Blackwell transferred to Baylor two seasons ago and made it to the Sweet 16, notching 9 points and 5 rebounds in the Lady Bears’ loss to 1-seed USC.

Per The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, who wrote about the record-breaking viewership:

“It’s not surprising to me because I live in this space all the time,” ESPN vice president of production Sara Gaiero said. “I see how entertaining the games are, and I see how great these athletes are. I’m not surprised that people are coming to watch. … We are in a moment with women’s basketball. Everyone knows what Caitlin Clark has done for the game, but … we are resonating in so many different spaces, and it’s because we have Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and South Carolina going for an undefeated season and all these storylines.”

The figures just came in for Monday’s Iowa-LSU matchup, and they are astounding.

What else did Iowa-LSU's 12.3 million top?



10.4 million for Purdue-Tennessee men's Elite 8 on Sunday

9.5 million for 2024 Golden Globes

12.1 million for final round of the Masters last year

4 of 5 games from 2023 NBA Finals

And while the second game’s numbers weren’t as good, the Elite 8 viewership was incredible, beating pretty much every other game this season if not for The CC Show, which was “Must See TV.”

More eye-popping ratings for the women’s NCAA tournament.



It wasn’t just LSU-Iowa that delivered.



After last year’s national championship game between Iowa and LSU, Bayou Barbie (Angel Reese) said to The Athletic’s Chantal Jennings, “You would never think that we would now be considered celebrities from a basketball game,” Reese said. “Things come so fast; life comes so fast. I’m happy with where we are and helping to grow women’s basketball, and I’m going to look back in 40 years and just know that we were trailblazers.”

Not even for the aforementioned star power, of which there is plenty, and I recognize that that definitely helps get eyeballs on your team, there’s just been INCREDIBLE BASKETBALL. Basketball we just haven’t seen around these parts in a long time, honestly.

All of which begs to question, how on Earth Missouri’s BoC looked at all the awesomeness around them and thought, ehhhhhh we’re good. We don’t need to be involved in that. Never mind that the last time Missouri played in the tournament, in Sophie Cunningham’s final game with the Tigers in 2019, 7-seed Missouri lost to 2-seed... Iowa. [Read that article I’ve linked to by Eli Hoff, by the way. It’s quite good. I started writing this before I saw he wrote something similar, I swear.]

Meanwhile, Tennessee announced the firing of their coach, Kellie Harper, an alumnus (and former Missouri State coach), because - while she won 20 games four times in her 5-year tenure and finished 108-52 - the Lady Vols never finished higher than third in the SEC and didn’t make it past the Sweet 16. This isn’t an indictment on the Vols’ leadership, to be certain. They have lofty expectations of their program.

Kentucky also axed their coach Kyra Elzy (61-60, 23-40 SEC) after four seasons - two of which were very good - and brought in Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks, who, per this Louisville Courier-Journal article by Ryan Black, went 180-82 (.687) in his eight seasons, including a 76-70 mark in ACC play and winning 75.9% (41-13) of their league games and 25 of their last 27 conference contests at home.

Robin’s record? 236-199 in 14 seasons at Mizzou, including 91-135 in conference play (between the B12 & SEC) and 11-19 last season with 12 consecutive losses to end the season. The only four years during her tenure in which the Tigers were NCAA tourney-bound were during Sophie’s time with the Black & Gold (2016-19). If you take out the time without Cunningham? 144-160. She’s not the only good player to have ever played for Pingeton. Blackwell was the no. 9 recruit in the country in 2019, Hayley Frank no. 19. But what have they got to show for that? A one-off win against South Carolina on December 30, 2021 (which was incredible and I was there, but still...)?

You guys, I LIKE Robin Pingeton. She seems like a good person, but the time has passed her by. I do not have confidence at all — and I hate to sound this apathetic, truly — that she’s going to turn this program around and make it better at this point. This was a perfect opportunity to get out of the contract with minimal expenditures — just $233,00, pennies for a program that — as Eli mentioned in another piece, is very little in comparison to the 8-figure buyouts for Gates or Drinkwitz. You know who would be good for Mizzou? Kellie Harper. Or any number of other coaches, for that matter. Hi, Lindy La Rocque.

As I drove into work on Tuesday morning and listened to ESPN radio talk about the women’s game and this real MOMENT the sport is having, it made me even more disappointed. WHAT ARE WE EVEN DOING HERE? Please, we have a good fanbase here in CoMo. We’re desperate for good women’s basketball. Please help restore the roar.

Should I have made this a stand-alone post? Perhaps? But I don’t have time to write both this and a whole ‘nother post. Sorry!

On to the Links.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Newsy Links:

Men’s Hoops

Coach Dickey Nutt’s assistant coach seat on the bench has been filled, per reports. I think his name is familiar due to his connection to Cleveland State and might have been one Rock M thought he’d bring over with him initially? Read the release at MUTigers.com (that was fast).

Let's all welcome Rob Summers to the Mizzou family as the program's new assistant coach! #MIZ



Also, big congrats to Sean East II, who will represent Missouri in the Reese’s All-Star Game. He’ll play for the West Team on Friday at State Farm Stadium with a 5:30 p.m. CT tipoff on CBS Sports Network! You can read more about it here at MUTigers.com

Baseball

Congrats to the Tigers on beating [checks notes] UT-Martin Tuesday by run-rule. Yay! They will play them again today.

Gymnastics

Coming soon: Mizzou takes The Swamp for NCAA Regionals! But first, you should check out this long-overdue piece on the awesomeness of Jackie Terpak from The Maneater’s Nate Salsman: Jackie Terpak: The key to Missouri gymnastics’ smooth moves

This is a pretty cool statistic to be a part of, per my favorite gym stats follow, Drew Porche. Utah is in the earlier Friday session of the Gainesville regional and Mizzou will likely compete in a floor-off with them in Sunday’s final, and should Clemson beat Iowa State in Thursday’s play-in dual, Mizzou will face the first-year program in their Friday session.

When you have a few minutes, give this a watch.

Softball

No presser Tuesday so no new news to report, but the new weekly rankings have been released, and after a perfect (as it should have been) road trip to the NE, Mizzou moves up to #11 all across the board: D1 Softball | Softball America | ESPN/USA Softball | NFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll while staying the same in RPI at #6.

In case you missed it — I didn’t recap it — here’s the recap from MU Tigers about the 7-0 Villanova win.

Read Dylan ’s Maneater feature about Laurin Krings — “Oh Captain! My Captain!” Laurin Krings’ ascension to the ace of Missouri softball

— “Oh Captain! My Captain!” Laurin Krings’ ascension to the ace of Missouri softball Missouri will host SEMO today at 4pm (you can watch on SECN+) in what was supposed to be a double-header, but now will be just one game in frigid temps. Mizzou leads the all-time series with SEMO, 28-4. Mizzou last faced SEMO in 2019, taking a pair of games from the Redhawks at home in a doubleheader.

Mya Dodge won SEC Player of the Week honors for her role in the Tigers’ east coast excursion, hitting .583 with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBI, while Marissa McCann earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.

Per MUTigers.com:

McCann notched a 2-0 mark over Mizzou’s East Coast Trip this past week. She allowed just one run on three hits over 8.0 innings for an ERA of 0.88. McCann also notched eight strikeouts over the two outings. She tied a career-high with five strikeouts over five innings of work against Hofstra. McCann allowed just one run on one hit with a walk in the extra innings victory. McCann also picked up the win in the circle against Villanova, improving to 6-1, with three innings of two-hit shutout softball. She notched three strikeouts in her 12th appearance of the campaign.

Have yourself a Spring Break, Mya Dodge!!! ☀️ ️



Congratulations to @dodge_mya who was named the SEC Player of the Week!!



Various

Tiger Science | Episode 3: Strength and Conditioning



Building the Tigers



Adding some more talent to the jumps group! Welcome home, Victoria Josse



✅ Three-time French triple jump champion

✅ European U23 triple jump finalist

