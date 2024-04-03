REPORT: Mizzou WBB Forward Sarah Linthacum has entered the transfer portal

Per her social media account, Missouri WBB junior forward Sarah Linthacum has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. She joins Mama Dembele as Missouri players looking for a new home following an 11-19 season. Dembele has since committed to South Florida for her final year. For Linthacum, we’ll have to wait.

Thank you Mizzou! Proverbs 3: 5-6❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQpGQYLIQ6 — Sarah Linthacum (@sarahlinthacum) April 3, 2024

This one is, frankly, a stunner. The Linthacum trio, from Jefferson City High School, bleeds black & gold as fourth generation Tigers. The previous three generations all played football at MU including Sarah’s dad, tight end Larry Linthacum. She was the second of three Linthacums on the Tigers’ roster, teaming up with elder sister Micah and younger sister Hannah. Micah graduates this year, and with Sarah’s transfer, that leaves just freshman Hannah on the roster.

Sarah finishes her Missouri career averaging 6.8 minutes per game to go with 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds on 55.6% FG. She sits just shy of 100 rebounds in her career (99).

Though we can’t be certain if playing time - or lack thereof - was a factor in her decision, after playing in 30 games during the 2022-23 season and starting six, Linthacum saw her role diminish to 23 games played and no starts this season. After 276 minutes in her sophomore year, that number dropped to 104 this season. In her final season with the Tigers, she scored 13 total points and grabbed 25 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game.

The Tigers now have at least five open scholarships. This leaves only three current upperclassmen on the roster, two of whom did not play last season due to redshirt or injury.