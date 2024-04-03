Offense stagnant as Mizzou drops midweek contest to Holman, SEMO

In pursuit of its 30th victory of the season, Missouri softball instead suffered its worst loss of the season.

In-state foe Southeast Missouri (13-20), led by senior rightly Paytience Holman, blanked the Tigers 1-0 on Wednesday in Columbia. MU, winners of four straight, totaled just three hits against a Redhawks program that entered with only one Power Five victory this season.

“(Holman) dominated us,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “She controlled us with the off speed. She kept us out in front, which is why the ball was up in the air (a lot), and I give all the credit to SEMO. They came out here to win, and we really didn’t match their energy.”

Missouri suffered its fourth shutout loss of the season, including its first in non-conference play, while SEMO earned its fifth-ever win against the Tigers. Laurin Krings (8-6) allowed four hits and one run (unearned) in four innings and was tabbed with the loss.

Holman, a fifth-year senior, kept MU hitters off-balance all afternoon, and she closed the game by retiring the last 14 Tiger batters to post her first shutout since March 20, 2022, against Tennessee State.

“We (were) truly never on time for that changeup, so they were throwing a lot more changeups, probably from the fourth inning on” Anderson said. “We didn’t make the adjustment to be on time for either one of (Holman’s pitches).”

In what is becoming a recurring theme this season, MU’s lineup had difficulties connecting on off-speed pitches. Jenna Laird, one of three Tigers with a hit, said postgame that of Missouri’s 16 fly outs, 15 of them came on changeups.

Timing, as Anderson has emphasized several times this season, remains at the forefront of the Tigers’ issues. Too many times, Missouri hitters are finding themselves in the middle ground and struggling to make in-game adjustments.

“The big thing we went through today was (that) we were making adjustments yesterday in practice, really good adjustments,” Laird said, “...and obviously with the pitcher that we were facing, it wasn’t really matching up for us.”

Amidst preparation for a weekend tilt against No. 19 Arkansas, Missouri may have caught itself “looking ahead,” as Anderson hinted at. Either way, a shutout loss to SEMO, although it is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion, does not bode well for the Tigers’ aspirations of hosting a regional in Columbia.

New opponent, similar themes for Krings

Laurin Krings’ last win was March 8 against Auburn.

The senior right-hander has pitched in eight games since that impressive complete-game performance, struggling to rediscover the early-season success she had. After allowing just 16 earned runs in her first 62 2⁄ 3 innings this season, Krings is up to 20 earned runs in her past 25 2⁄ 3 innings after Tuesday’s outing.

“(Krings) is getting the ball to spin, but it’s not moving in the right direction that it needs to (in order) to get swings and misses,” Anderson said. “When Krings isn’t getting the swings and misses on her curveball, then I know that the axis of the ball is off, and that’s what is happening right now.”

“We just have to watch a little bit more video and use some more of our analytics to be able to show her the axis that the ball is on right now.”

Although Krings yielded just one unearned run against SEMO, the lack of punch outs and struggles against leadoff hitters were common trends once again.

The righty struck out five or more batters 14 times last season but has done so just five times this year. Krings logged just four punch outs against the Redhawks and has yet to eclipse that five-strikeout mark since the March 8 start.

A similar theme of late has been Krings’ lack of success against leadoff hitters. All four of SEMO’s leadoff hitters reached base, including the go-ahead run on an error by Abby Hay in the fourth inning.

Those early baserunners have put more pressure on Krings, and that came back to bite the senior when Brittany Affolter, who entered the game with zero extra-base hits, lined an RBI double to make it 1-0 in the fourth.

“I need her to be more competitive in her warmup pitches,” Anderson said. “You know, getting her to drive and be competitive because she’s just not on time for that first batter, which is why the ball gets hit too much.”

McCann molding into a star

Fresh off back-to-back Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week honors, Marissa McCann dazzled in relief of Krings against SEMO.

The righty retired nine of the 10 batters she faced, giving up just one hit and striking out five hitters in her three innings of relief. In her past 17 2⁄ 3 innings, McCann has allowed just one run (a solo home run) and eight hits while punching out 14.

“She’s becoming much more consistent with the effort,” Anderson said. “She’s taking that personal accountability and driving off the mound full speed every single time, (and) she’s learning how to pitch and not just be a thrower and understanding what she needs the ball to do.”

McCann’s emergence has provided some stability with Krings’ recent struggles, giving the Tigers a reliable option to turn to in times of need. The freshman has lowered her earned run average to 2.00 to go along with her 6-1 record.

Squandered opportunities

Missouri finished the midweek clash with an 0-for-6 mark with runners in scoring position against an OVC opponent allowing over five runs per game.

In the first inning, the Tigers looked poised to run away with it as Laird and Alex Honnold both reached base to open the inning. Three batters later, however, Missouri trotted back to the dugout with nothing to show for it.

Similarly, the Tigers loaded the bases with just one out in the third inning with their cleanup hitter coming to the plate. Katie Chester, who had already popped out in the first inning, struck out before Kara Daly lofted a soft liner into center field that was caught on a lunge from Redhawks shortstop Sydney Dennis to preserve the scoreless tie.

“I think we could have waited a little bit more often (to swing),” Laird said. “We did have a lot of good, hard balls that were hit, obviously, they just got caught up in the wind, but I think we had some patience. It could have been done better.”

The opportunity in the opening inning, in particular, highlighted a key trend for the Tigers, who went scoreless in the first inning for the sixth time in their past seven games. Although a small sample size, five of those games have come against weaker non-conference opponents, leading some to wonder whether MU can turn it around against tougher competition down the road.

A weekend date against the Razorbacks beginning at 5 p.m. Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will represent the Tigers’ first opportunity to rebound and turn it around. Arkansas is coming off a series victory over no. 3 Georgia.