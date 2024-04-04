BREAKING: 2025 Four-Star Quarterback Matt Zollers Commits to Mizzou Football

Landing a highly touted four-star 2025 pro-style quarterback? Impressive. Landing one over Penn State and Pittsburgh in his home-state Pennsylvania? Even more impressive.

Matt Zollers, a four-star QB from Royersford, PA has announced his commitment to Missouri — becoming the first pledge in Mizzou Football’s 2025 recruiting class.

Mizzou has landed Zollers over Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Georgia — making this quite the get for Eli Drinkwitz and the staff. According to 247Sports, Zollers ranks as the 6th-best quarterback in the country for 2025, and he’s also rated as the top player in the state of Pennsylvania. On3 Sports ranks Zollers as the 17th best overall prospect in 2025 and the third best quarterback.

Zollers was on an unofficial visit to Missouri back in mid-March, and the coaching staff clearly made a good enough impression for a commitment.

Royersford (Pa.) Spring-Ford Top247 quarterback Matt Zollers visited Missouri earlier this week as the Tigers battle Georgia, Penn State and Pittsburgh for the prized signal-caller.



In his junior season at Spring-Ford High School, Zollers threw for 37 touchdown passes and only two interceptions, leading his team to a 9-3 record — including a first-place finish in their conference. Zollers was also named to the 2023 Class 6A All-State Team in Pennsylvania and was also the area’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Honored to be named 1st team All Area and Offensive Player of the Year!! @SFRamsFB @CoachTaggart14 pic.twitter.com/uJSkzeZ1wF — Matt Zollers (@MattZollers) December 17, 2023

With Brady Cook’s departure after this season, the quarterback room for Mizzou Football is still talented moving forward — and Zollers’ commitment has the potential to add to this program’s bright future under Eli Drinkwitz.

Welcome to Mizzou, Matt! M-I-Z!

Get to know: Matt Zollers

Hometown: Royersford, PA

High School: Spring Ford High School

Position: Quarterback

Ht/Wt: 6’3, 205 lbs

247Composite Ranking: Four-star, 0.9406

On3 Ranking: Four-star, 94.11

Rivals Ranking: Four-star, 5.8

Total announced offers: 16

Offers to note: Georgia, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Florida, Duke, Boston College

It will take some time for Zollers to develop into a starting quarterback in the SEC, but he certainly has a strong arm and throws a beautiful ball. He has the tangibles to thrive under Kirby Moore’s system.