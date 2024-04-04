A State of the Union Roundtable on Mizzou women’s basketball

On April Fool’s Day, fake news posts were abundant around the sports world. Whether it was Caitlin Clark missing Iowa’s Elite 8 game or a future FAU-USF football game on an aircraft carrier, Monday implicitly tested people’s sarcasm meters and general ability to take a joke.

What wasn’t a joke, however, was the report that Mizzou women’s basketball head coach Robin Pingeton would be retained for a 15th season. Despite ending the 2023-24 campaign with 12 straight losses and, on the surface, sitting on a metaphorically hot seat, the Board of Curators decided to keep her around for the last year of her contract.

The decision catalyzed a ton of chatter within the Mizzou athletics bubble online, especially here at Rock M Nation. We asked the masthead for their thoughts on the decision, which you can read down below.

When you first saw the news of Pingeton’s retention, what were your initial thoughts and feelings?

Quentin Corpuel, WBB Writer: I wasn’t as surprised considering how long it took to make a decision (I figured that if she wasn’t let go right away, she’d stay), but then I saw Tennessee fire Kellie Harper the same day, and my feelings strengthened. While I’m aware that Tennessee made a decision on Harper quicker than Mizzou made a decision on Pingeton, the fact that UT was willing to cut ties with a coach who always made the tournament versus what MU was doing told me a lot. Adeen Rao, WBB Writer: I wasn’t exactly shocked, knowing that the department had a change in regime and obviously turnover in the athletic department with no athletic director is incredibly difficult, but I have to say I am disappointed. Abigail Klapatauskas, T&F Writer, Women’s Sports Advocate: My internal dialogue went something like this: “So that’s it? They are throwing in the towel? Mizzou just resigned themselves to another year of mediocrity??” Mizzou (as a large, ambiguous entity) chose not to invest in women’s basketball. That passivity wasn’t neutral. That passivity signaled they don’t care enough to hold this women’s program to a higher expectation of excellence. That’s disappointing, and I mean disappointing in the tone your parents use when they say, “I’m not mad; I’m just disappointed.” Karen Steger, Editor/Olympic Sports Manager: I will not repeat those words. This is family site, ha. But seriously, I felt many emotions, and none of them were joy or happiness adjacent. Or surprise, for that matter. Sources say the Board backed off on their initial decision to let her go. But why? Why is the school punting on a sport at a time when interest is SKY HIGH? It’s disappointing, and honestly makes me question how the University truly feels about any of its Olympic Sports teams when they seemingly refuse to invest in the future of Women’s Hoops. Dylan Heinrich, Soccer/WBB Writer: My initial thoughts were quite clouded, but none of those emotions were surprise. With the wave of firings surrounding women’s basketball immediately after their season ends, once March came and went with no Pingeton news I had a feeling she was sticking around. Josh Matejka, Deputy Site Manager: Not all that surprised, to be honest. Mizzou’s Board of Curators has a very clear financial modus operandi: Most of the money goes to football, enough goes to men’s basketball to be competitive. Everyone else gets the bare minimum. You don’t have to like it, but that’s the state of play for all non-football and MBB sports at the moment. AlaTiger, Site Moderator: I cussed, but given the ineptness of the Board of Curators, I was not surprised. I still get angry when I think about it. Matthew Gustafson, Volleyball/Wrestling Writer: Shock. Confusion. Vain hope that it may have been a cruel and poorly done April Fool’s joke. But deep down, I suspected that Pingeton might receive an extra year once DRF left for Arizona, and it’s come true.

How much do you think not having a permanent Athletic Director had to do with Pingeton staying?

QC: At least a little bit! It’s difficult to make major decisions about anything within an organization without a de facto leader in place. In a hypothetical world, there’s a real chance that whoever the group of current decision-makers would’ve hired wouldn’t have been liked by the person who was eventually hired to be the AD. Awkward! AR: I think it had everything to do with it; I believe that if we have DRF still here then we would be writing articles about a potential head coaching search right now. Realistically speaking, DRF showed she cared about all of Mizzou’s athletic programs, and not to be too harsh, but this move shows the others don’t. AK: If DRF was still here, Pingeton would not be. Per Parker Gillam in 2023, Pingeton needed to “meet certain goals to retain her job following the 2023-2024 season.” I can’t imagine missing the WNIT met those marks. But even though DRF isn’t here and Mizzou seems content squatting in this Lame Duck period without a leader of the pack, I’m not willing to let the Board of Curators off the hook for refusing to hire someone. Yes, as Quentin mentioned and Karen echoed, it would’ve been awkward to conduct a coaching search without an AD. But that’s the Board’s problem because they, by many accounts, didn’t, umm, get along too well with the old AD, and she left town. Yes, it would’ve been a messy situation, but the women’s program’s future should’ve mattered more. Missouri’s in the SEC for goodness’ sake. Women’s basketball Just Means More in Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi. Why doesn’t it mean more here? KS: A lot, I think. What were they going to do? Let her go and then just have no coach until the new AD is in place? Or let the interim AD and Prancellor Choi hire someone new? That too seems untenable, and awkward, as Quentin mentioned. DH: I agree with Karen. Without someone at the AD level, it appeared that the departure of DRF and finding her replacement was much more crucial to the Board of Curators than the question surrounding women’s basketball. JM: I don’t know if that was the deciding factor, but it probably didn’t help the decision-making process. Getting rid of a coach before their contract requires infrastructure like, I don’t know, a contracted athletic director. Apparently, that’s too much to ask at this point. AT: If rumors that the BoC flipped their position on it are true, then it had a huge impact. The only change in the situation was the AD vacancy. I doubt anything else drove them to rethink the decision. MG: I think there’s a 99.99% chance Pingeton is gone if DRF is still at Mizzou. The longer the athletic director search has gone, the higher the chance of a return. For as much as we’ve heard of BoC interference in head coaching processes, I don’t think they would fire an established head coach and hire someone new when it’s clear they are steering the ship.

For many, the decision to keep Pingeton is filled with negatives. Are there any positives to keeping her as the head coach?

QC: Basketball-wise, there’s not a whole lot outside of the fact that she’s recruited well in the state of Missouri. In general, though, Robin Pingeton is a fantastic person. It’s clear that the players like her, and she talked so much last season about how connected the team was, and it seemed like she was a big part of fostering that. AR: To me, I don’t really see many positives from something like this. Mama Dembele already found a new home at USF, Sarah Linthacum is currently in the portal, and more should follow suit if what we are hearing about this is true. Pingeton may be a good in-state recruiter, but realistically a lot of those in-state hits have been players that have family at Mizzou and were gifts to begin with. I don’t really see any upside; she won’t be able to recruit very well with having one year left on her contract being pretty much widely known. AK: Pingeton treats the program and her position with respect. She is always kind and responsive to me and other journalists. She seems to cultivate a compassionate culture amongst her players and coaching staff. Retaining Pingeton may not guarantee more wins in record books, but it’s a moral victory of sorts…I guess. KS: Conspiracy theory— it helps the men’s team land Jevon Porter? I kid. But also, I’m not advocating for a complete abandonment of the entire team. There are some pieces on the current roster who I like from Missouri and its surroundings: Ashton Judd, Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke, to name a few. This (likely) keeps them in the fold and keeps the culture that Pingeton has talked passionately about intact. That is important, as they’ve had some issues with teams past, culture-wise. DH: Absolutely. While there have many negative thoughts surrounding Pingeton’s retention, I do think that within the team and the organization she is very well-liked. Plus, Pingeton has consistently done an amazing job recruiting in-state, and keeping the best players in Missouri at Mizzou. JM: I’ve been among Pingeton’s biggest critics on this site (mostly off-air), but I cannot question her ability to field a talented roster. Without the foreknowledge of who will be in or out in ‘24-’25, I have to assume she’ll put together a squad capable of challenging almost everyone they face in the SEC. Winning? That’s a different question. AT: Her coach WAR is zero in my book, so it can’t be all negative. She has some good players, mostly from Missouri and bordering areas. But a replacement level D1 coach is a losing proposition in the SEC. MG: Off the court? Yes. Pingeton seems like a good person and strong representative for the university. But on the court? None I can think of.

Now, the flip side: why might keeping Pingeton be a bad idea?

QC: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Under Pingeton, Missouri’s been the same kind of team, and it hasn’t translated to much success. The baseball team has a similar problem; while everyone in its conference has experienced some level of great success recently, the Tigers feel alone near the Earth’s core. AR: Well, nothing has changed in the past two years I have covered the team. They have had the same problems— lack of a big presence, lack of rebounding, lots of turnovers. To bounce off of Karen, Women’s Basketball is undergoing its largest boom ever right now and Mizzou is failing to capitalize upon it and it is so sad. AK: Tigers + Hayley Frank + Mama Dembele + Pingeton’s coaching = 2-15 SEC (2023/2024) Tigers - Hayley Frank – Mama Dembele + Pingeton’s coaching = You get the idea. The math speaks for itself. KS: While this sport is growing leaps and bounds, Mizzou is going backwards. What about what Pingeton has done so far makes you confident that the team will suddenly move in the right direction? They couldn’t do it with Sophie (not as much as they should have, anyway)... or Aijha... or Hayley. These teams aren’t built to succeed in the mighty (and expanding) SEC. When you can’t fix the issues that have been plaguing your teams consistently for years, “It just means more” means more SEC losses. DH: My main problem with the Pingeton retention is her inability to address the elephant in the room. The main issues with this past year’s team were their inability to rebound and the consistent commitment of turnovers. These issues were apparent from day one and only got worse as the season went along. If this upcoming season has these same issues present, how much actual coaching has affected this team? JM: My main gripe with Pingeton’s coaching has always been her seeming inability to get more out of a roster than the sum of its parts. But I’m not going to address that here. Instead, I think it’s worth asking about the identity — or lack thereof — of Mizzou Hoops under Robin Pingeton. The Sophie Cunningham years were defined by The Mayor’s ability on the court. But those teams also adopted the fiery, confrontational energy that Sophie brought. Outside of those four years, can you identify what Pingeton’s teams are known for? They’re not necessarily scrappers. They’re not physically imposing. They shoot a lot of threes, but they’re not a finesse team either. That lack of substance can eat at the foundation of a program and leads to a lack of direction. AT: Mizzou’s ballhandling has been consistently terrible under Pingeton. So. Many. Turnovers. Combine that with the lack of functional size and resulting poor rebounding and you are left with little margin for error. If the team was not lighting it up from three, things did not go well at all. As Josh points out, the team never is greater than the sum of its parts. MG: Everyone knows it would take a miracle for Pingeton to survive past next season, including recruits and transfers. If I’m a high school recruit, why would I choose Mizzou if there’s a near-guarantee of a new head coach after my freshman year? The same concept applies to multi-year transfers. Meanwhile, Mizzou has an extremely low appeal to a transfer with one final year of eligibility because the Tigers will be predicted as longshots to make the postseason.

Multiple Mizzou sports journalists have made mention of this already, but how much does women’s basketball’s current ascension make Mizzou’s apparent descent into further basketball purgatory potentially look even worse?

QC: A lot. It feels like a party that Mizzou wasn’t invited to. Women’s basketball is so freakin’ fun right now; the Tigers don’t seem like much fun right now. I’d be great if that changed next season, but Mizzou doesn’t seem like they’re in the same stratosphere as the premiere programs in the sport. AR: I mean it’s just asinine to me; it really is. The fanbase for the sport is growing, captivating figures are joining the sport and people are having fun watching it, but Mizzou can’t hire a coach who will produce an exciting product. AK: If Mizzou refuses to invest in the future, the Tigers will be left in the past. KS: I was so frustrated while watching Iowa-LSU and USC-UConn (sorry for the very yell-y phone call, Dad) that I started thinking I should write a post about it. So I did. You can read it here. There is a real fanbase in mid-Mo; they deserve a good product on the floor of Norm Stewart Court. Even I, the Unofficial Spirit Chair of Mizzou Athletics (the nameplate in my office at the J-School says it so you know it’s true!), couldn’t bring myself to continue attending games towards the end of the season. I’ve reached the apathetic stage, and I honestly HATE that I’m there. DH: I feel like this community has been dying for some good basketball, something that both the men and women were unable to provide. As a result, it’s disappointing to see what appears to be no efforts made to try and build the brand or make a push for Mizzou women’s basketball. JM: It’s funny, because I think Pingeton is, at least in a small way, a victim of her own success here. She’s fielded some incredibly talented teams and coached some very talented and charismatic players. That raised the profile of Mizzou Hoops and created a sense of expectation amongst the fans at a time when the women’s game is in ascendancy. Now that more attention is being paid and other schools are investing more in WBB, it falls on Pingeton and the administration to take the next step. For a myriad of reasons, neither are doing their part. AT: On the day Mizzou decides to retain a coach that hasn’t made an NCAA tournament appearance without Sophie Cunningham on the roster, Tennessee fires Kellie Harper for not advancing beyond the Sweet Sixteen. This is a coach whose team made the tournament each year it was held and never lost a first-round game. Pingeton, meanwhile, has won one first round NCAA game in her career. I think that says it all. MG: Mizzou has several women’s teams (gymnastics, softball, volleyball) performing at a high level and drawing large attendance figures. Missouri consistently produces multiple high-level recruits and is surrounded by states that are recruiting hotbeds. With the women’s college game seemingly reaching new levels, there is no reason to not go all-in right now. Instead, the Tigers are punting on this season, and the future is more uncertain than ever.

What are some ripple effects you’d expect from this decision?

QC: Unfortunately, a potentially lost season. If I’m a potential recruit/transfer, the list of reasons for going to Mizzou might’ve just become the opposite of a CVS receipt. The program looks as if it’s going to be in a desolate state for at least a season. AR: Agreeing with Quentin, good players want to play on the biggest stages. And realistically, a coach in her last year of her contract with no hopes of an extension isn’t going to bring a good player to that stage, so there’s no incentives for good players to join or stay. I think Pingeton’s players are very loyal and that’s great, but I don’t see someone buying into this program right now. KS: Potentially more transfers? As I mentioned above, watching this women’s tournament, how can you, as a Missouri player, NOT think, “I wonder if I left if I’d make the tournament?!” Others have left and gotten there. And when the time comes, will the new administration (assuming there’s an AD by then) have a harder time finding a coach who is a good fit and will be successful in CoMo? There are some potentially good candidates out there NOW. Who knows what next year will hold? DH: When it comes to this specific team, I think things will stay the same, for better or worse. However, I believe this means that the Board of Curators is nowhere closer to hiring an Athletic Director. By already naming Pingeton to another year (per reports), I would guess that we are at least a month away from having an official word on a new AD. JM: As Karen mentioned above it creates uncertainty for the roster. Mizzou has a lot of young, talented players who might be better served getting into programs with some stability. And it makes it nearly impossible for RP to bring in transfers who will raise the floor and ceiling of next year’s team. She’s essentially a lame duck coach. AT: It took an incredible set of circumstances for Pingeton to keep her job this year. I’m sure that no one had “AD leaves for job that pays less in a lesser conference for a school with a worse financial situation” on their bingo card. It would take something even more incredible for her to earn another contract. That lack of stability makes it even more unlikely that she can do anything to right the ship. MG: As I mentioned above, I’d expect Mizzou to have a very difficult time finding SEC-caliber transfers. More transfers out of the program are also possible. The Tigers might be forced to take questionable mid-major transfers that can’t pass up the chance at minutes in the SEC, no matter the circumstances. The best comp I can think of (though to a much lesser extreme) is Cuonzo Martin’s final year. We all know how well that went.

Knowing that Pingeton will likely be in for another go-around before her contract expires at end of the season, what do you expect from Mizzou in 2024-25?