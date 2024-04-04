 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mixed Midweek Results for Mizzou Softball, Baseball on Wednesday

Mizzou Links for Thursday, April 4

By Sammy Stava
In one of their last few non-conference games of the season, 11th ranked Mizzou Softball hosted in-state opponent SEMO on Wednesday afternoon before a key SEC series at No. 19 Arkansas this weekend.

It resulted in a rather confusing 1-0 loss where the bats went silent in front of the home crowd.

The loss snapped the Tigers’ four-game winning streak and dropped them to 29-8 overall — making their road trip to Fayetteville against the Razorbacks even more critical. More from Brandon Haynes on the midweek loss.

(Don’t miss Karen’s preview of the Arkansas series coming on Friday).

On the baseball diamond, Mizzou took care of business against UT-Martin with a 15-9 victory — completing the two-game sweep.

The offense for the Tigers woke up in the series as they scored a combined 28 runs in the two games. Missouri is starting to play better at home having won five out of their last seven games at Taylor Stadium.

At 12-18 overall, there haven’t been a whole lot of positives in Year 1 under Kerrick Jackson and it doesn’t get any easier — as the Tigers host No. 6 Florida Friday through Sunday.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(MUTigers/Tweets)

  • It could be a good day for Mizzou Football Recruiting. Stay tuned.
  • Rob Summers’ announcement joining Mizzou Basketball as an assistant coach:
  • We miss it too, Dree!
  • Jack Lundin enters the Top 25 in the PGA Tour U rankings!
  • Mizzou Volleyball has added Oregon State transfer outside hitter Mycheal Vernon. More on MUTigers.com:
  • Mizzou Hoops makes the Top 6 cut for Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins:
  • Mizzou Softball’s Stefania Abruscato on the east coast road trip:
  • Good to see Chase Coffman back in COMO talking to Mizzou Football!
  • Go support Mizzou cheerleading at the Hearnes Center before they head to the NCA National Championships!

