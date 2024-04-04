Mixed Midweek Results for Mizzou Softball, Baseball on Wednesday

In one of their last few non-conference games of the season, 11th ranked Mizzou Softball hosted in-state opponent SEMO on Wednesday afternoon before a key SEC series at No. 19 Arkansas this weekend.

It resulted in a rather confusing 1-0 loss where the bats went silent in front of the home crowd.

The loss snapped the Tigers’ four-game winning streak and dropped them to 29-8 overall — making their road trip to Fayetteville against the Razorbacks even more critical. More from Brandon Haynes on the midweek loss.

FINAL | SEMO: 1, No. 11 #Mizzou: 0



A shocker in Columbia, as No. 11 Missouri falls to in-state foe Southeast Missouri. The Redhawks pick up their fifth-ever victory over the Tigers, as Paytience Holman pitches a three-hit shutout. — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) April 3, 2024

(Don’t miss Karen’s preview of the Arkansas series coming on Friday).

On the baseball diamond, Mizzou took care of business against UT-Martin with a 15-9 victory — completing the two-game sweep.

The offense for the Tigers woke up in the series as they scored a combined 28 runs in the two games. Missouri is starting to play better at home having won five out of their last seven games at Taylor Stadium.

At 12-18 overall, there haven’t been a whole lot of positives in Year 1 under Kerrick Jackson and it doesn’t get any easier — as the Tigers host No. 6 Florida Friday through Sunday.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

The middle Linthacum sister is looking for greener pastures, as Sarah has entered the transfer portal.



The Jefferson City graduate will have 1 year of eligibility remaining. This leaves 3 upperclassmen left on the roster.



Read my story on @RockMNation:https://t.co/3brGBO6nhq — Dylan Heinrich (@dylanrheinrich) April 3, 2024

NEW PODCAST



Is #Mizzou a bust if they don't make it to the College Football Playoff next year? @NateGEdwards & @burstahurst take a look at the Tigers' opportunistic 2024 schedule.https://t.co/bXaYQtRrFJ@FansFirstSN @RockMplus — Rock M Radio (@RockMRadio) April 4, 2024

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

Breaking lamps and smashed records from Calum McAndrew: The story of Missouri gymnastics star Jocelyn Moore

Really excited to share this one.



Before Jocelyn Moore was the SEC Event Specialist of the Year and breaking @MizzouGym records, there was broken furniture, a Buffalo Bills sweatshirt, Missy Elliott, nonstop dancing and raw potential.



New feature ⬇️https://t.co/8JfSO53Qhu — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) April 3, 2024

(MUTigers/Tweets)

It could be a good day for Mizzou Football Recruiting. Stay tuned.

Missouri and Georgia are the teams to watch for elite QB Matt Zollers, while Penn State remains in the mix @ChadSimmons_ breaks down Zollers’ recruitment ahead of his Thursday commitment‼️



Intel: https://t.co/dq8hHrGli5 pic.twitter.com/0AC8N4XsDn — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 3, 2024

Rob Summers’ announcement joining Mizzou Basketball as an assistant coach:

Excited for the next chapter in my family’s journey and to join @coachdgates and his staff at @MizzouHoops looking forward to building on to the elite brand, community, and historic program that they are a part of #MIZ pic.twitter.com/sCDwSC5CT6 — Coach Rob Summers (@RobSummers33) April 3, 2024

We miss it too, Dree!

Jack Lundin enters the Top 25 in the PGA Tour U rankings!

#Mizzou golfer Jack Lundin enters the top 25 of the PGA Tour U rankings. If he maintains a top-25 ranking through the conclusion of the NCAA Championships, he will get status on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour. https://t.co/n7twI5VkeA — Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) April 3, 2024

Hayley Frank will compete in the NCAA 3-point competition later tonight in Phoenix. More on MUTigers.com:

Triple threat @hayfrank43 will compete in the NCAA 3-Point Championships tomorrow at 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/kV0Vxo8wN9 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) April 3, 2024

Mizzou Volleyball has added Oregon State transfer outside hitter Mycheal Vernon. More on MUTigers.com:

Adding an All-Pac-12 outside hitter to our Family!!



Welcome to Mizzou, Mychael Vernon!!!



: https://t.co/kmrs4todtt#MIZ pic.twitter.com/3tajmRLHBY — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) April 3, 2024

Mizzou Hoops makes the Top 6 cut for Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins:

#Mizzou transfer target Tony Perkins trims his list, per an IG post. pic.twitter.com/g8agDJrNkE — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) April 3, 2024

Mizzou Softball’s Stefania Abruscato on the east coast road trip:

Back by popular demand!!



Who better to lead our East Coast adventure than New Yorker Stefania Abruscato?!? ️ ️ #OwnIt #MIZ | @StefaniaAbrusc1 pic.twitter.com/GUcHsnD2KG — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 3, 2024

Good to see Chase Coffman back in COMO talking to Mizzou Football!

Always great to have Mizzou Football legend Chase Coffman back in the building! Thank you for educating our guys on financial literacy #MIZ | #Chase2Dreams pic.twitter.com/y55YlRbuv4 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 3, 2024

Go support Mizzou cheerleading at the Hearnes Center before they head to the NCA National Championships!

Don't miss out on your chance to see @MizzouCheer_ & @TrumanTiger_MU showcase their routines before competing at the NCA National Championship!



Hearnes Center main floor. Admission is free!

Thursday, April 4 - 6:30-7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 5 - 6:30-7:00 p.m.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/4fcVK7bJi8 — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 3, 2024