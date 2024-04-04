Spring Football Transfer Portal Preview

Now that spring practice has wrapped for Mizzou football, the coaching staff can turn their full attention to recruiting. While it is still early in the 2025 high school recruiting season, the 2024 Mizzou football roster is still expected to undergo some additions and possible subtractions due to the next transfer portal window.

That window opens on April 15 and lasts for two weeks, closing on April 30. Athletes don’t have to be committed to a new school by April 30, but all non-graduate transfers must enter their names in the portal within that two-week window if they want to be eligible to play next season at a new school. Graduate transfers must enter their names in the portal by May 1.

So where will Mizzou fit in this upcoming round of transfers? It’s certain that Eli Drinkwitz will seek to make some portal additions, though he hasn’t been vocal publicly about which positions specifically he will target. Having already secured his backup quarterback for 2024 through the portal last month in Drew Pyne, he has some flexibility in which position groups he chooses to bolster. Let’s take a look at a few positional groups that the coaching staff may look to upgrade or at least bolster in terms of depth:

Offensive Line

I’ve said this several times on the Before the Boxscore podcast, but Mizzou should always be looking to upgrade offensive line depth. Good offensive linemen are very rare in the portal, and thus are very highly valued. That makes landing Cayden Green this winter such a coup for Mizzou. Talented and productive linemen in the portal are true unicorns, so any time one becomes available it’s important to put resources in trying to land them.

Mizzou was incredibly fortunate to avoid injuries among their offensive line starters last season, but that luck is sure to run out eventually. Building depth in the trenches is vital to winning at a high level in the SEC so finding one or two additional pieces, even if they are back ups, will go a long way in injury-proofing the offense.

Even though the portal is currently closed for new entrants, there are a few players still in the portal from the last window and they are free to sign whenever they wish. While there will be many more players entering in less than two weeks, here are a few current offensive linemen in the portal that might be of interest to the coaching staff:

Hickman started 14 games last year as an interior offensive lineman for SMU. He has one more year of eligibility left, as he played in at least nine games in his first three seasons at SMU.

Another SMU transfer, Bryant started 10 games at tackle last year for SMU and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The former four-star recruit is a graduate transfer from Georgia. He played in 12 games last year.

Interior Defensive Line

Continuing the theme from above, developing depth along both sides of the trenches is vital to winning in the SEC. Mizzou already added two good pieces over the winter in Sterling Webb and Chris McClellan, but the Tigers could still use another big body up the middle to help spell the rotation of returner Kristian Williams, Webb and McClellan. Last year the Mizzou defense featured an experienced and effective four-man rotation, so adding another player to fill out that rotation is important, especially considering how lucky Mizzou was injury-wise along the defensive line in 2023.

While Tiger fans can hope that returners Marquis Gracial, Ky Montgomery and Jalen Marshall can step up to fill that spot, there are bound to be a few talented transfer options in the coming weeks that Mizzou can grab to create some competition. Here are a few current options on the defensive line before the portal options for new entrants:

The native Hawaiian played for new Mizzou EDGE coach Brian Early last year at Houston. He only got a total of 89 snaps in five games last year, but it’s unclear if that was due to skill or injury. He is big at 6’6, 310 lbs so it’s possible that Early might take a stab at bringing in the rising senior as a depth piece.

Another graduate transfer (see a theme here?), Celiscar started all 14 games in 2022 and ‘23 and has 157 career tackles. He’s undersized for an interior lineman at 265 lbs, but he is the most productive defensive lineman currently in the portal.

Jamil Burroughs (Miami (FL) and Alabama)

Burroughs has some pedigree, playing his first three seasons at Alabama where he played in 11 games in 2022. He has some baggage though, as he was kicked off the Crimson Tide for an altercation with a coach last summer. He transferred to Miami, but was ineligible to play for them in the fall since he missed the transfer portal window. He’s back in the portal and could be a good piece to add if Al Davis is comfortable with his character questions. He has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

The Indiana transfer left after his head coach was fired. He played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers last year, starting 11 of them. He had 30 total tackles including four tackles for loss.

Linebacker

Injuries last year showed how important it is to have depth, when starting linebackers Ty’Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey both went down with injuries at various times throughout the season. Thankfully the Tigers had Chuck Hicks and Tristan Newsom as back ups, but this year Hicks and Newsom are the starters and there is little behind them in the way of proven depth. Mizzou did bring in transfer Corey Flagg from Miami (FL) to play linebacker as well, but beyond those three, the Tigers have no experience at all.

Even if a returning player like sophomore Brayshawn Littlejohn takes the next step developmentally and proves his worthiness to be on the field, the Tigers will still want to find another depth piece in case the position group suffers a couple injuries like it did last year. There are very few good options currently in the portal at linebacker, but here are a couple that might be worth reviewing:

Moretti is a two-time third team MAC all conference linebacker at Central Michigan. He has 207 career tackles, including six sacks and seven pass break-ups. He is by far the most productive linebacker in the portal, though with one year of eligibility remaining he may be looking for a place where he will be a sure-fire starter.

Austin-Cave is a graduate transfer who has played very little in his career. In four years with West Virginia he has 15 tackles and five sacks, though all five of those sacks came in his first two years in Morgantown.

The pickings are quite slim in the transfer portal at the moment, but that isn’t a huge surprise, seeing as no new players have entered in a few months. Once the floodgates open on April 15 the list of available (and desirable) OL, DL and LBs will grow considerably. I’ll keep close tabs on who becomes available at these positions of need, so stay tuned for updates once it’s clear who the Tigers are targeting.