Projecting Where Mizzou’s Top NFL Prospects Will Land In The 2024 NFL Draft

Draft season is upon us, and Missouri will have a handful of athletes hear their name called in Detroit roughly three weeks from now. To see so many leaders and legendary players achieve their dreams is a beautiful moment for any program, but this class of Tigers has a special place in the hearts of Mizzou fans given their commitment to turning this place around.

While losing so many key figures can be tough to handle, the “brand benefits” from having a plethora of players selected in the draft is immense. Recruits and transfer portal players alike take notice of the amount of guys that a program sends to the NFL Draft each year, and 2024 feels like the beginning of an uptick in draft picks from Columbia.

In a final goodbye to some of these longtime contributors, I took a stab at projecting where they will end up come late April.

Kris Abrams-Draine

Cornerback | Mobile, Al.

5-foot-11 | 178 lbs.

Career Stats: 135 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 7 INTs, 40 PBUs

Notable PFF Stat: Allowed 21 completions on 54 targets in 2023

It’s often forgotten that Abrams-Draine began his career at Mizzou as a wide receiver. After recording a pair of catches in five games during the 2020 campaign, the coaching staff and Abrams-Draine decided that DB may be a better fit.

Boy, were they spot on.

Every year the Mobile-product was on campus, he got better. He saw an uptick in tackles and PBUs in his three years as a cornerback and became more and more consistent with each passing season. It got to the point where few quarterbacks truly tested KAD in his senior year, as he was only targeted 52 times and allowed receptions on just under half of those attempts.

In terms of pure coverage ability, Abrams-Draine is among the best in this year’s class. His instincts and make-up speed are perhaps his biggest strengths, but it’s also very difficult to point out a weakness in his game. His 5-foot-11 frame isn’t the most attractive for NFL scouts, but I believe that he makes up for that and then some with his technique, experience and proven production. KAD is not afraid to lay down the lumber either, and he’s versatile enough to play as a boundary or slot corner.

And, the best part is that Abrams-Draine has shown that he is incredibly coachable and has plenty of room to grow within an NFL training regime.

Teach Motor Rep!

Widened the release!

Got hands on to control!

In phase transition to locate the ball!

Finished at the highest point!

Kris Abrams-Draine! pic.twitter.com/KowSletRgN — WeAreDBnation (@WeAreDBNation1) June 22, 2023

Outside of developing his frame, there aren’t a lot of concerns regarding KAD’s NFL potential. Scouts are already a big fan of his coverage skills and production, and he’s receiving plenty of high-round grades following successful combine and pro day showings.

Projected Round Range: Rounds 2-4

Team Fits: Arizona, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City

Javon Foster

Offensive Tackle | Detroit, Mi.

6-foot-5 | 319 lbs.

Career Stats: 2023 First-Team All-SEC, Outland Trophy Watch List, Lombardi Trophy Watch List

Notable PFF Stat: Allowed one sack in 2023

A Missouri offensive line without Javon Foster will look very, very strange.

The Motor City native has been on campus for a long time. He redshirted in 2018, then played in two games in ‘19. He began to see significant playing time in ‘20, but his career in COMO truly took off in ‘21. Foster started all 13 games for the Tigers at left tackle that year, and he has not missed a start since.

Consistency is what I think of when looking at Foster. He’s been a mainstay in the starting rotation and has always been a player that Eliah Drinkwitz and Co. can trust to both run behind and protect the quarterback’s blind side. His 6-foot-5, 319 lb. frame is ideal for an NFL tackle, but his large wingspan is perhaps his most notable physical attribute.

Foster may not step in and be a day one starter for an NFL team, but with his experience of playing in the trenches in the SEC and how he’s progressed over his time as a Tiger, it’s safe to assume that he should develop well given the appropriate coaching at the next level.

Javon Foster just dictating the play and moving dudes where he wants them to for a big Missouri TD pic.twitter.com/X7nH1UBIFV — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 7, 2023

Foster is a proven, reliable presence on the edge. He’s worth taking a mid-round pick on given his experience in playing within a high-caliber league, physical tools and solid film.

Projected Round Range: Rounds 3-5

Team Fits: New England, Los Angeles (Either), New Orleans, New York (Either)

Ty’Ron Hopper

Linebacker | Shelby, N.C.

6-foot-2 | 228 lbs.

Career Stats (Florida and Mizzou): 209 total tackles, 29.0 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 1 INT, 9 PBUs, 2 FFs

Notable PFF Stat: Played more snaps in coverage (253) than in run defense (223) in 2023

One could argue that Hopper has been the biggest transfer portal win of the Drinkwitz era thus far. It all started with his dominant showing against LA Tech to begin the ‘22 season in which he recorded two TFLs, a sack, pass breakup and interception. That merely served as a sign of things to come.

Hopper is a playmaker in every sense of the word, flying from sideline-to-sideline with great instincts and athletic ability. He’s generally a sure-tackler in the open field and has a solid frame at 6-foot-2, 228 lbs. that could translate well to the next level. Hopper’s explosiveness at the line of scrimmage and ability to read and react to plays in mere milliseconds is top-notch as well, and he’s just as good in space as he is in the box.

But, his on-field talents are not what makes Hopper unique.

His uncle, Tyrone Hopper, told me that Ty’Ron’s best attributes are his commitment to improving himself and discipline. He’s generally a no-nonsense kind of guy that is willing to put in extensive work on his craft, a trait that NFL teams will likely fall in love with. While he may not have flashed in ‘23 the same way he did in ‘22, Hopper still made strides in terms of coverage ability and finding his voice (he’s known as a quieter guy in general).

An NFL team will be getting a pro-ready linebacker that has plenty of experience in playing at a high level and a work ethic that rivals the best of ‘em.

Defense bringing the early. Ty'Ron Hopper forces a fumble and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. on the recovery.



@SECNetwork#MIZ pic.twitter.com/6EfDHgKlZh — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 1, 2022

Everybody could use a playmaker at linebacker, and Hopper fits that mold. A team would likely bring him in to be a speciality player until he adapts to the speed of play at the NFL level, which especially impacts rookie linebackers given all that they have to take in on every snap. Given his personality and flashy film, Hopper should impress scouts and earn a mid-round selection.

Projected Round Range: Rounds 3-5

Team Fits: Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Minnesota

Darius Robinson

Defensive End/Tackle | Southfield, Mi.

6-foot-5, 296 lbs.

Career Stats: 111 total tackles, 21.0 TFLs, 13.0 sacks

Notable PFF Stat: Recorded 26 QB hurries in 2023

You’d be hard-pressed to find anybody that has represented this university with more pride and respect than Darius Robinson did.

The longtime defensive tackle was a vocal leader on this defense in 2022 and put forth his best season as a Tiger up to that point. However, Mizzou was in desperate need of added depth and experience at defensive end prior to the ‘23 campaign, and knowing that the team could be special, D-Rob gladly slid to the edge.

There were some rough patches early on as Robinson had to cut some weight and learn the ins-and-outs of playing in more space, but once he found his footing, opposing O-lines were in trouble. He formed a deadly duo with Johnny Walker Jr., recording 7.5 sacks in his final season as a Tiger and making countless key plays down the stretch.

At 6-foot-5, D-Rob has great size for a DE but could also move back inside on a by-need basis for an NFL team with some added weight. He’s got a solid arsenal of pass rush moves, a defensive tackle’s strength yet is sneaky quick off the ball. And, the best part may be that Robinson only just started as an end and has plenty of room to grow.

On top of that, nobody was a more pivotal leader for this team than D-Rob was over the past two years. From leading team speeches and warm-ups, to approaching every press conference with a smile, to giving back to the Columbia community in a variety of ways, Robinson quickly become a fan favorite amongst the Tiger faithful. NFL teams will have rave reviews about his personality and maturity, and there’s no question that he would come in and work his tail off to make his way onto a roster.

Love reps like this in the run game from prospects



Darius Robinson (DE 6) peaking and not shedding until the back commits, and then just tosses his blocker to the side like nothingpic.twitter.com/vwlTbpnRlh — Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) December 7, 2023

It will be incredibly interesting to see how scouts and organizations evaluate Robinson. A team will likely pick him with a known idea of if he is going to play at tackle or end, but NFL teams are always on the hunt for versatile depth on the defensive line. D-Rob certainly brings that to the table, and he is being tabbed as the third or fourth best defensive lineman in this class as a result.

Originally projected as a mid-round pick, Robinson showed out at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine and has moved himself up into a day one or two prospect.

Projected Round Range: Rounds 2-4

Team Fits: Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, Houston, Seattle

Ennis Rakestraw

Cornerback | West Dallas, Tx.

6-foot | 188 lbs.

Career Stats: 73 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

Notable PFF Stat: Allowed 18 catches in 2023

Rakestraw formed the other half of a lockdown cornerback duo alongside KAD for the past two seasons. The tandem seemed to progress together during their careers, and while they each have differing skillsets, both are well-equipped for the NFL.

Abrams-Drains may make his bread because of his pass coverage and technique, but Rakestraw will likely make his because of some elite instincts and a willingness to get physical with anybody. Known as one of the harder hitters of the Mizzou defense for the past couple of years, Rakestraw is not afraid to take on a wide receiver, running back or even a pulling blocker. He’s got great open-field speed and diagnoses plays with the best of ‘em, a combination that leads to him making a plethora of bone-rattling hits.

He still has a ways to go in terms of coverage, but it’s also been rare to see Rakestraw be beat out wide. And, given his slighter frame, his physicality is that much more impressive.

Excuse me, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., did you just set the edge, take on the LT & engage the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage? pic.twitter.com/fIGDPoFUj4 — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 27, 2023

NFL teams are obsessed with Rakestraw’s physical nature and playmaking ability, and while he isn’t at a pro-level in terms of coverage right now, he’s willing to be coached and has the tools to be a reliable cover corner.

Despite injuries that also plagued him at the NFL Combine, Rakestraw still figures to be picked within the first two days of the draft thanks to his impressive film and a bounce back showing during Mizzou’s Pro Day in which he improved his 40-yard dash time and clocked an impressive shuttle (would’ve been top 3 amongst DBs in Indy).

Projected Round Range: Rounds 1-3

Team Fits: Kansas City, Arizona, Los Angles (Either), Minnesota, Houston

You likely noticed that I did not list Cody Schrader in this grouping. If you’ve followed my coverage of the Truman State transfer over these past two years, then you know that this is by no means a slight on him. Schrader may be drafted in this upcoming class, or he may find himself as an UDFA or on an NFL practice squad.

And that’s perfectly fine. If we know anything about the man, all he needs is a chance.

Jaylon Carlies (who could slide to LB given his unique combination of size and speed), Chad Bailey, Nyles Gaddy, Jayden Jernigan, Realus George Jr., Xavier Delgado and Harrison Mevis are also all likely to land on pro rosters in some form or fashion, though the expectation is that only 2-3 of them will be picked in the official draft.