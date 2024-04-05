Tiger Style Explored: A Mizzou Wrestling Interview Series - Brian Smith (Part Three)

Welcome back to Tiger Style Explored, a weekly Mizzou Wrestling interview series taking you inside the program in the coming months from the regular season to the NCAA Championships and beyond.

Here’s who I have talked with thus far.

125lbs starter, Noah Surtin | 141lbs starter, Josh Edmond | 157lbs starter, Brock Mauller | 174lbs starter, Peyton Mocco | 184lbs starter, Colton Hawks | 197lbs starter, Rocky Elam | 285lbs starter, Zach Elam

Assistant coach Kendric Maple | Assistant coach Tyrel Todd | Assistant coach Dom Bradley

The final part of this interview series is going to be a little bit different than what you’ve seen before. We’ve split up my interview with Coach Smith into three parts, as there is A LOT to talk about.

In part one, we talked about this past season and the NCAA Championships. We talked about the future of the program in part two. And now, we close out with a discussion of Smith’s program philosophy and its origins.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

One thing you’ll consistently hear wrestlers in the program talk about when discussing Tiger Style are the four pillars. Can you explain what those are and how you came upon those?

Brian Smith: We started breaking down Tiger Style, we were in a tournament in my third or fourth year here and we made the finals of the Virginia duals and I think won it. And before the finals I was like, ‘Hey guys, what is Tiger Style to you?’ And my assistants were writing down all these things the guys believed it is. It’s a way we live our life, how we choose to train on the mat, off the mat, ‘Going to class is your rule, coach,’ so doing the right things. And they came up with a bunch of things. At that point, I realized I need to start writing it down and what it is and what we believe in.

And [I] took a quote from JFK from the moon race speech when he was speaking down at Rice University, he gave a speech and [said], “Why, some say, the moon?”. ‘Why climb the highest mountain,’ ‘Why cross the Atlantic on a plane by yourself’ and all these things. He was giving examples and we changed that and said ‘Why choose Tiger Style? Not because it’s easy, because it’s difficult.’ These things challenge us to bring out our best.

The first thing is to believe, and you have to believe in this thing that is really difficult to get. You have great dreams to become a doctor or lawyer or whatever, or a great teacher and coach or MMA fighter. Whatever it may be you want to do in your life, you got to have this dream for it. The same thing with our program. We have this dream to win Big 12’s and national tournaments, and so to do that, it starts with a belief. And then you have your purpose and how you’re going to achieve this.

So you’ve got to compete for it, which is the second. So it goes believe and then compete. And what is competing? Everybody thinks competing is the competition. It’s actually the day-to-day things you choose to do. So our guys choose to take the stairs - well, they’re made to - but now it’s a choice where you choose to do the tougher things in life because it’s gonna make you better. You’re gonna choose to get the eight to 10 hours of sleep where it would be easy to sit up and watch TV, stay up late or go out or whatever it may be. You got to make these choices to compete in your life, to study and set up study hall even though you’re not in study hall. But still call Clay our academic advisor and say, ‘Hey, I’m a good student, but I got this tough class. I want to have some extra tutoring,’ and do it on your own.

Make those choices to compete at it. I’m choosing to compete, so I want to stay healthy. I’m going to make sure I’m washing my sheets, something that college kids don’t do often, but I asked them ‘When’s the last time you cleaned your bedsheets,’ things like that. Making choices in your life that are very disciplined things, taking vitamins and helping teammates out.

And then you get to the ‘one mores,’ which is the third level where you choose to do these extra things that make you better or your team better. So you see a teammate having a bad day, stay with them after and work on his single leg because he couldn’t finish it that day in practice and is really down. Part of the ‘one mores’ is choose to end your day with a positive. How do you end your day on a positive note, doing something extra that makes you better? It could be studying for a test, it could be doing an internship to help your career, staying after and doing extra reps to help yourself in wrestling or your strength.

So ‘one mores’ are a big part of our program. In the summer we only have these short practices, and then afterwards you’ll see guys stick around a half hour doing things, sometimes even longer. And those are one mores,’ they’re choosing to stay after and work on one or two things specifically that will make them better. And then as they grow they know ‘Oh man, I look back and I kept a journal’ which is a ‘one more’ and ‘I wrote all these notes on what I’m working about every day,’ that’s that’s a ‘one more.’ So if you believe, you compete and you do your ‘one mores’ you’ll have this expectation or this confidence in yourself.

And that’s what expect to win is. You will see expect to win written in our building. That comes from the first three pillars, your belief, your purpose, your competing in everyday things in life to make yourself better, choosing to do the ‘one mores.’ You’re going to have this confidence in yourself to walk on the mat, to step in the classroom, to choose that high degree that I want to be an engineer like a Peyton Mocco and work on a doctorate or whatever he’s working on now. I choose those things, I’m going to live that life to accomplish those things. That’s what Tiger Style encompasses, and there’s more to it but that’s the five minute version of it.

What is the origin of the name Tiger Style?

BS: Well, the name Tiger Style was a break down that Norman High School in Oklahoma had. Jeremy Spates came from Norman High School, so when he got up here he’s like, ‘Let’s break it down Tiger Style.’ That’s how they used to break down, so he brought it here. At the time we started saying ‘That’s cool, Tiger Style.’ And then I told you about the time we made the finals and we started writing it down, putting it on T-shirts. People liked it.

And I remember taking a tour over in Greece with some Big 12 all stars, Jeremy was on that and a couple [of] my other wrestlers and a whole bunch of Big 12 guys, and maybe NCAA All-Americans. And a couple of guys were teasing us going, ‘Ooh, Tiger Style,’ and they’re like ‘What is Tiger style?’ I kept getting that asked all the time, ‘What’s Tiger Style? I read a lot of books. And I was reading some books - John Wooden, Pete Carroll Coach K, I’ve read [legendary former Iowa wrestling coach Dan] Gable’s book, there’s a lot of books on coaching. And all of them, especially Pete Carroll, he talked about having this philosophy in his head on how he wants to do things, but it took him writing it down for people to understand it.

Now it helps our recruiting. When I sit and talk to a kid about if you really believe this is the right program for you and you buy into this lifestyle that we have, you’re going to be successful. If they love it and they want to be here and they want to live Tiger Style. So it’s easy through the recruiting process when we send these graphics of pictures and quotes that they believe and they compete and do “one mores.” They expect to win, all these sayings of Tiger Style, and there’s more to it. What is confidence and all these other words that we have that go with it, they can understand it more when they see it written down.

My dad was a coach, so I took a lot of his ideas. I’ve had other coaches that I’ve stolen from from books, or borrowed, however you want to say it. I always say there’s really no new ideas, that you’re just borrowing other ideas. I constantly see quotes and more in practice rooms where they have expect to win and I’m like, ‘That’s awesome.’ Gatorade had a commercial of ‘one more’ and I’m like ‘They stole it from us!’ They stole it probably from somewhere else. I stole JFK’s quote, ‘Why choose Tiger Style’ is really if you look at [it] ‘Why, some [say], choose the moon.’ I just changed it to Tiger Style and kind of added some other things, and you can learn from that.

I was a history teacher too, and you should learn things from the past and write things down, what your program is about or what your culture is about. And it is our culture of our program. I truly believe culture wins. So when people hear this, it really helps our recruiting, it helps our fundraising. When I go and speak and talk about Tiger Style, people really respect and want to give to something like that because they know it works. They see the results that we have. And when they hear our guys speak to you guys and they’re doing these things, they have this philosophy that is living this right lifestyle.

It’s also I was raised a Christian, and I’ve told this to my guys that I have strong Christian values. I’m a Catholic and still go to the same church for 26 years, the Newman Center on campus. When you look at, if you have this belief, you live this, you compete for this lifestyle ... Christ taught us the way to live and the commandments and all these things. If you do this and you do ‘one mores’ in life to help others, you’re going to reach this other thing. Which in my religion, it’s going to heaven. And so that’s a lot [of] where it comes from. I don’t sell sell it that way, it’s Tiger Style, but I have 19 guys that are in Bible study and doing things, that have this other strong spiritual belief that I think is important too. So that’s a big part of our program too.

What initially brought you to Mizzou, and what was the program like when you took over?

BS: When I went to college, I remember meeting my guidance [counselor] and they’re like, ‘What do you want to study?’ And I’m like, ‘I want to be a teacher and a coach like my dad.’ It was always my dream because I wanted to be a high school football coach and wrestling coach. I love football and still love football, and still feel like I could coach football. That’s how I grew up many many years, playing football, sitting in a locker room, going to coaches clinics with my dad and learning to be a coach.

Even in college, one summer I ran the weight room for St. Thomas Aquinas, which is one of the best football programs in the country. And that was my dream, to go back to St. Thomas and help coach football and wrestling. And so I was studying history and [physical education], got my degree, went back [and] coached high school for two years. [I] was a JV football coach and the head wrestling coach. [I] never thought I would ever want to coach in college, never even had interest, and got a call from the Cornell coach to come up and be the restricted earnings coach and take a huge cut in pay. But I was like, ‘I’m gonna give it a shot.’

So I left the program where we had just taken second and fourth in the state and we were building a really, really good program. But I knew I could get a high school program if I wanted to go back. My dad convinced me to take that job because he turned down D-I jobs because he was having kids, my sister and I came along, and it was too expensive to take a college job back then. He was the only one that said you should take this. So I go to Cornell and coach there for five years and I’m up for a lot of jobs. Actually, Mizzou was my 10th interview. I got like four or five jobs but turned them down, they weren’t the right ones.

Or if I did take them I changed my mind again. And then [I] got Syracuse and was the head coach at Syracuse after five years. So one year at Syracuse, and then [I] was following Missouri because I knew one of the people who was working here and I would always tell them, ‘Man, Missouri’s like a sleeping giant.’ I see some of the kids coming out of there like [Scott] Schatzman and the Purler brothers, Sammie Henson, I said ‘There’s some elite kids coming out of Missouri - If they would stay at Mizzou, you guys would have a good program.’

So when I heard the job was going to open, I was selling it on that. And they were looking for somebody that would take very little money because the budget was ridiculous, but I looked at it as a sleeping giant that I’ll take it for little pay. We didn’t even have a second assistant, we had [a] first assistant. And we were competing with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Iowa State, all those programs that were fully funded. I just said I’m gonna give this a shot because I wanted to get back to a Big Ten or a Big 12 school, and I thought if we could shut the borders down and start getting kids to come, we would really turn this program around.

And so the first few years, we were terrible. There were some good kids in the room but there weren’t a lot. My first recruiting class that I had was after my first year with Jeremy Spates, Kenny Burleson, two All-Americans, [and] J.P. Reese, who lost in the All-American round. That group really set the tone. Those guys were the ones that helped recruit the Tyron Woodley’s and the Ben Askren’s, that next group of kids that became that first batch. And then of course you had the Mark Ellis’ and the Max Askren’s come afterwards and Raymond Jordan’s. It started to snowball with the good kids we were starting to bring in until now, you see we keep the best kids home [and] we get some of the great kids from Oklahoma and Wisconsin. And we’re starting to get commitments from kids from like [Pennsylvania] and all other places.

Our classes are always now close to the top-10, and I think our next couple classes will be ranked way up there. But that’s how it evolved. The program was not doing very good. Obviously they made a change and we had to come in and change the mindset, change the way we were recruiting, change everything. Start getting a takedown club, getting that going with [the] fan base growing. It was a lot of work, and it’s still a lot of work.

I was standing with Cael Sanderson at the tournament this weekend. He’s standing there next to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I was looking at a thing in 1999. You know, you scored zero points at the NCAA’s,’ I forget what it was. And I’m like, ‘Hey, thanks Cael, I really needed to be reminded about that.’ And he just kind of laughed. He’s like, ‘But it’s really amazing how far you’ve taken the program.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, look at what you’re doing at Penn State, [it’s] even more amazing.’ We were just talking about that and he’s like, it’s really cool. And I was trying to bug him to get a dual meet so we could get a home and away going here, we can go up to State College and compete and have them down here for our fan base.

But I said ‘I’m one of the few coaches that are still coaching out there that actually had to coach against you when you were winning.’ He laughed, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ And I said, ‘Did you wrestle on the track here at Mizzou?’ And he’s like, ‘Yep, it was on that little field house where you put a couple of bleachers around the track’. He said it was kind of weird because there was nobody there, and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘This year we had close to six-something maybe 7,000 people for a dual meet, it was pretty amazing.’ It just continues to grow every year, we keep breaking attendance records every year. So I said ‘It’s really changed the culture.’ And he’s like, ‘That’s great that you’re doing that.’ And that was our conversation. So that’s too long winded, but there you go, a little story behind it.

Is there anything you want to say to Mizzou fans?

BS: Just thank you. The way they support this team, the love they share with our guys, the way they embrace[d] the guys when they came to the social the other day ... [I] just thank them for such a great season. Our guys were down, you know, didn’t accomplish what they wanted, and yet they show up. Our mat side seats will sell out, if we put them up for sale tomorrow, they’d be gone in a minute. We keep making improvements and they keep buying those tickets, and the crowds we’re getting at matches - we averaged over 3,000 a dual, which is a record. I could see it being [4,000] next year for every dual.

And just the support they give us, even with NIL. The businesses and the individuals, how they’ve stepped up, we raised a lot of money this year - more than we’ve ever raised before. And they’re allowing us now to help our guys, we had a bunch of guys on NIL this year. That really is good because our guys aren’t on full rides. So it’s helping pay off debts and it’s helping pay their rent and things like that. NIL has been really good. Just the support from the community, they’re special. And they are really embracing Tiger Style and doing their “one more’s”. So thank you for that.

As we wrap up, is there anything else you want to say?

BS: I feel a huge sense of gratitude that they allow me to keep coaching at Mizzou. I really love this job and love the people that are here. I’m looking forward to whoever our next AD will be. I’ve learned from a lot of people: I learned from Mike Alden, I learned from Mack Rhoades, I learned from Desiree [Reed-Francois], learned from Jim Sterk. There’s different leadership values. When we’ve had to change assistant coaches, you don’t lose what you learn from them, you gain more knowledge because you get to have a new person. So I’m excited to see who the next hire is going to be and what I’m going to learn from them on leadership, and how they’re going to help our program and all the rest of Mizzou.