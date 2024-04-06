Mizzou baseball walks off #6 Florida in 11 innings, 2-1

Missouri baseball defeated top-ranked Florida on Friday night, 2-1, in an 11-inning thriller, whose grand finale was birthday boy Yadi Hernandez’s clutch single scoring Jackson Lovich for a signature SEC victory.

How’s that for a birthday present?

Coming to the plate in the bottom of the 11th inning, with the Tigers (13-18, 2-8 SEC) and Gators (17-12, 6-4) tied at one run apiece, Jackson Lovich hit a single to left field... that he legged out into a hustle double, beating the tag at second.

Two batters later, catcher Jedier (Yadi) Hernandez smacked a single, which was all it took for victory. Before Lovich had even rounded third, a mob of Tigers had streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with Hernandez. They also sang him “Happy Birthday,” as he had turned 21 on Friday.

“It’s the first time in three years [of playing college baseball] that I’ve felt like my old self, like back in high school.” said Hernandez. “Like, they’re dogs, but I’m a dog too.”

Beating Florida was a tall order, for the Gators have won their last three series, over #21 Mississippi State, #4 Texas A&M and at #5 LSU. However, Hernandez said he never doubted the team’s ability to win.

“We’re right there,” said Hernandez of his belief in the team. “Our confidence from pitch one was crazy... It doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”

“It’s not ‘oh, we have this now,’” added Lovich. “It’s reassurance that it’s always been there, it’s just starting to click now.”

While Hernandez’s hit did indeed win the day, the story of the Tigers at the plate was generally a story of missed opportunities. After scoring one run in the first inning, Missouri put 18 runners on base, but failed to score any (except Lovich.)

“Eighteen runners, if we do something about half of those, the game is over in the ninth inning.” said head coach Kerrick Jackson of the runners left on base. “There is no time or room for excuses... We’re not good in that area right now, we haven’t been good in that area all season.”

While the Tigers’ offense struggled at the plate, the team stayed in the game thanks to six superb innings from Logan Lunceford and five more from Carter Rustad. It was Lunceford’s eighth start of the year. The sophomore had gone 1-2 with a 7.28 ERA in 29.6 innings in the previous seven, but he turned it around completely on Friday.

Along with Rustad, the pair of righties combined for 13 strikeouts, one walk, two hits, and only one run, a solo homer allowed by Rustad.

“Obviously we had our stuggles on the offensive side, but [Lunceford and Rustad] kept us in,” said Jackson.

The four Florida pitchers allowed two runs off eight hits. Together, both teams’ pitchers kept the game scoreless for six innings after Missouri’s lone run in the first.

The walk-off victory almost wasn’t meant to be. In the eighth, Jackson Lovich, only just having returned from injury after two weeks, was hit by a pitch directly on the hand that had been injured. Though he appeared in great pain, he stayed in for the rest of the game.

“Hving somebody in there like [Lovich] who’s confident, really, really confident right now makes a world of difference and it adds depth to the lineup.” said coach Kerrick Jackson.

It was the first time he had played since March 23, against Kentucky. Lovich reached base four times in his six at-bats, with a single and a double.

The win was the Tigers’ first top-10 win since another walk-off victory over #4 Vanderbilt exactly 52 weeks ago on April 7, 2023.

Missouri’s series against Florida continues on Saturday at 3 p.m. and on Sunday at 11 a.m.