The end of the College Basketball season is nigh

If you were watching last night’s women’s basketball games, you saw South Carolina destroy N.C. State and Iowa squeak by UConn. Tonight marks one of my favorite days of the year (sports-wise). The Final Four.

I have strong memories going back decades of getting ready for and watching the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. I remember going to my parents' friend's house to watch Danny Manning and Danny Ferry, plus Sean Elliot and Mookie Blaylock in the 1988 Final Four. Then the next year watching Glen Rice and Michigan take down the Flying Illini, plus Duke lose again to Seton Hall. Then UNLV, and Duke’s breakthrough in the early 90s. I remember Lon Kruger’s Florida Gators in ‘94 with Da Meat Hook, a killer jump hook from their undersized center Dametri Hill.

Each year provides a different story. This year we have Purdue’s redemption arc. Alabama’s breakthrough, UConn’s dominance, and the upstart N.C. State Wolfpack.

There’s Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan, Mark Sears, and everyone’s new favorite D.J. Burns Jr. New faces in coaching like Nate Oats and Kevin Keatts, plus Matt Painter’s first Final Four and Dan Hurley’s spotlight.

There’s no telling how the games turn out. Smart money would pick Purdue and UConn to win tonight. I’m just hoping Mizzou gets to see this day at some point.

NCAA Final Four: Time, Location

TIME: 5:09 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, April 6, 2024

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, AZ

NCAA Final Four: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: TBS

STREAM: March Madness App

NCAA Final Four: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, UConn is an 11.5-point favorite over Alabama, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 160. Purdue is an 8.5 point favorite over N.C. State, with the total points at 146.5.

