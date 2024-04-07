Pourover: the Changing expectations in College Hoops jobs

For weeks it was a well known secret that former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman was looking for a way to get out of Fayetteville. If you’ve followed his career at all, or looked back on his career at any point, you could easily see that Muss isn’t a settler. His five seasons at Arkansas were the longest he was anywhere in his 30 year career. The previous long was his 4 year stint at Nevada, which he left for Arkansas.

Musselman wasn’t in trouble after a rocky season, he still had the faith of much of the fan base. But he took the opportunity to move closer to his roots of the Wes Coast and into a larger media market where his wife could also work. His move was understandable.

Arkansas tried to move quickly and went after Ole Miss coach Chris Beard. Beard opted to re-up with Ole Miss. They then targeted Kansas State coach Jerome Tang. Tang opted to re-up with K-State. What’s next? Who knows, maybe Will Wade? Maybe Bucky McMillan?

Arkansas is playing a game that looks like an accelerated version what Louisville went through this last few weeks.

Louisville is widely considered to be one of the best jobs in the country, and they ended up on plan... I don’t know maybe E? Plan F? They ended up signing Pat Kelsey, and Kelsey is a good basketball coach. But Louisville was left standing at the alter after chasing Dusty May, then there was a period where things got real quiet for the ended up with Kelsey.

Arkansas is a top 15 job nationally in college basketball and you won’t convince me otherwise. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) April 4, 2024

The above tweet comes from the Arkansas Rivals basketball writer. I’m not here to say he’s wrong, I’m here to say it doesn’t matter any more.

The old way of thinking about college basketball jobs were that there were the blue bloods, then there was a next tier, and you could really rank them. Arkansas in that world is probably at worst a top 30 job. But it doesn’t matter anymore.

Resources was the defining measure for what is and what isn’t a good job. Sure history, fan base, things like that matter... but also they don’t. Not anymore.

The huge influx of cash into athletic departments coupled with the changing face of Name, Image, and Likeness has narrowed the gap everywhere. 10-15 years ago a coach at Ole Miss or Kansas State would crawl over hot coals to put themselves into position at Arkansas or Louisville. But now? You can make just as much money coaching in Manhattan, Kansas and Oxford, Mississippi as you can in Fayetteville or Louisville. What matters just as much is the NIL investment, and that gap is narrowing everywhere as well.

There’s also a difference in expectations at Ole Miss and Kansas State. Neither Chris Beard nor Jerome Tang made the NCAA Tournament this past season. Beard was in season one and started 13-0 and 18-3, and missed the tournament. Tang went to the Elite 8 a year ago in his first season, but finished 19-15. Both had enough success at some point to ward off any potential heat under their seat, but still chose to stay put over moving to Fayetteville. Dusty May took the Michigan job over Louisville, despite tougher admissions and a lower investment in the program, he went to Ann Arbor. No doubt Michigan is a good job, but is it better than Louisville? Or even Arkansas?

With analytics, I spend a healthy amount of time talking about margins. And I think that’s what we’re talking about here.

Before tv money, there were some schools spent more on their program than others did. That defined what is, and isn’t, a good job. Ole Miss was a bad job. South Carolina was a bad job. Missouri was a good job.

But now? Now everyone is spending on their program. They pay big time money for assistants who can get players. They’ve convinced donors to give them multiple millions of dollars a year to field a program with NIL money. The difference between the best power conference job and the worst one has shrunk to an all time low at the margins.

That doesn’t mean you can’t have a bad season. West Virginia spent a ton on NIL this last offseason, then Bob Huggins drank too much and the Mountaineers went 4-14 in league play. Georgetown hired Ed Cooley to fix their program, he went 2-18 in his first season. Michigan went 3-17, Missouri went 0-18, Miami with all their money went 6-14.

Someone has to lose games. But the path to success is different than it was 10 years ago, or 20 years ago. Then you invested in your coach, let him recruit a few classes and hoped he built something sustainable. Now you spend on your coach, give him a big assistant pool, and deep pockets for the NIL and hope for some good luck.

There’s really very little difference now between a top 5 job and a top 50 job, outside of expectations. Duke hired an assistant/alum. North Carolina hired an assistant/alum. Louisville hired the coach at College of Charleston, after hiring an assistant/alum. The best coach in college basketball might be Dan Hurley, and in 2011 he went 9-9 in the Northeastern Conference at Wagner. In 2016 he went 9-9 in the Atlantic 10 at Rhode Island. He was 5-6 in the Big East conference at the end of January last year. People think Matt Painter is a great basketball coach and this is his first Final Four in nearly 20 years.

The change has happened. What you thought of college basketball years ago is no longer valid. Now there’s a series of super leagues with jobs rating not from a scale of 1 to 10, but 1 to 3.

Congrats Arkansas, you’re no longer an 8, you’re now a 2.