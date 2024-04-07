Mizzou soccer downs Iowa in comeback victory

Spring soccer was back on the menu in Columbia, as Mizzou faced off against Iowa on Sunday. While the Tigers appeared to be cooked early, facing a 2-0 deficit, Mizzou scored three straight in the second half to fry the Hawkeyes.

Goalie Bella Hollenbach was out once again, battling an undisclosed injury that has kept her out for the spring season. But no worries, this is expected to be a minor concern and Hollenbach is projected to be back in time for the fall season.

In the meantime, it was Kate Phillips starting in goal for the Tigers. She was tested early with a penalty kick 10 minutes into the game, but Mizzou lucked out as the shot sailed up and over the goal.

That luck would run out, however, as Iowa broke the tie 15 minutes into the game. After the Tigers lost possession after a busted throw-in play, Sofia Bush found some space at the top of the box before beating Phillips for goal number one.

Mizzou struggled with these type of stoppage plays, rarely resulting in good chances and often turning the ball over immediately.

Iowa continued blitzing the Tigers, dominating possession on the Tigers’ home turf. This ball dominance resulted in another goal, as a cross to Caleigh Collard on the doorstep of the net doubled the Hawkeye lead late in the first half.

At the half Iowa led 5-0 in shots, 2-0 in goals. Not a great start for the home team.

“The first half was about the poorest I’ve seen us play in a really long time,” head coach Stefanie Golan said after the match.

Mizzou started to push back in the second half, scoring its first goal of the spring season. After Brianna Buels drew a penalty kick, Kylee Simmons did what she does best. The reigning SEC goals leader buried the shot in the top left corner of the goal, cutting the deficit to one.

This ended an over 200-minute scoring drought for the Tigers during the spring season.

But wait, there’s more. Less than a minute later, Simmons scored her second goal of the contest to tie the game at two. After a nice run from Buels, Simmons played tic-tac-toe with Elena Zuchowski to secure the wide open shot.

“It feels just as good as it did in the fall,” Simmons said. “Even better [with the goals coming] down 2-0.”

The two goals came less than a minute apart, as the fortune quickly changed for Mizzou.

With the game all tied at two, the intensity was at an all-time high. The fouls became more frequent and more violent, with both teams desperate to win.

It would be the Tigers who would break the tie thanks to freshman Shania Spriggs. After forcing a corner kick, Milena Fischer feathered a pass for a header from Spriggs with less than three minutes remaining.

“It felt really good,” Spriggs said. “I haven’t scored a header goal in a while...I just found the ball and put it in the back of the net.”

While not an official victory in the record books, Mizzou has needed to see themselves on top after 90 minutes. Including the first two games of spring play, the Tigers had gone 11 straight matches without a win. To complete the comeback against a team who won a game in the NCAA Tournament last year is a big momentum builder.

Even bigger, it was part of Mizzou’s appearance in the Spring Cup. This spring tournament starts round robin against two other teams. The Tigers were matched in Group C alongside Iowa and Saint Louis.

After losing 2-0 to the Billikens, Mizzou finishes second in the group with three points. However, nearly everyone was expecting the Tigers to finish third. Hopefully the team can use this momentum not just for spring, but take it towards the fall and ever-competitive SEC.

“[The Spring Cup] actually matters,” head coach Stefanie Golan said. “Proud of the team and we have one more [game] to finish it out.”