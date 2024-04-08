Recruiting Reset: Matt Zollers has the tools to be QB1

Even in the modern recruiting world that features NIL and the transfer portal, college football teams need to make sure that they recruit at least one quarterback per class. Why? Because it’s the one position where a team only really plays one guy and, because of that, it’s the most mobile in terms of portal movement as quarterbacks are constantly looking for a team that will let them start.

Add on top of that the fact that it’s the most important position in football (or, arguably, sports) and an injury to your starter can completely derail a season, and you have a situation where every team needs to have at least two competent guys on the roster that can play at a high level.

It’s why Mizzou has taken in transfer quarterbacks every year on top of its usual crop of high schoolers; one transfer plus one recruit added per class means you should, in theory, always have a guy ready to go.

With that established, say hello to the Class of 2025’s Mizzou quarterback commit! Matt Zollers is a rare win for the Tigers: a blue-chip, out-of-state quarterback that selected Mizzou over current super power Georgia and the hometown blueblood school Penn State (and Pitt, too, but...uh....Pitt sucks).

So what can Matt Zollers do for Mizzou? And what can we expect?

Where He Fits: Zollers is a quarterback so we know where he’ll fit, technically. At an alleged 6’3” and 205 pounds, he certainly has the size to play at the next level but, as we know, high school measurements should be taken with the a 2-inch-15-pound grain of salt. Regardless, his highlight film shows you everything you want to see:

Operate the zone-read keeper for a long touchdown run.

Ability to make pass rushers miss, reset, and throw accurately.

Shiftiness in the pocket to buy time.

Good strength and accuracy when throwing on the run.

The ability to throw absolute bombs down the field (longest I saw was 55-ish yards in the air).

The kid has a cannon and is certainly athletic enough that - even when playing in Pennsylvania’s highest classification for football - makes defenders looks slow and dumb on the highlight film curated to show just how awesome he is.

When He’ll Play: Certainly not in 2025! And, if Drew Pyne is worth the roster spot, probably not in 2026 either. Because, while you do see all the good stuff I checked off, there are some things you don’t see in his highlight film (yet).

Throwing guys open? Not really.

Timing routes? Not that I could tell.

Throws to the sideline? Almost always weak floaters with his receiver getting rocked the moment the ball hits the receiver’s hands.

In addition...#3 for Zollers’ Spring-Ford football team is an incredible receiver. I stopped counting how many of the highlights was Zollers throwing to #3 and, for the life of me, I can’t find a roster online for the team so I can’t tell if this kid is some 5-star wonder or just a typical 3-star kid shining bright in high school. Regardless, #3 has great hands and snags every ball throw his way, is on the literal receiving end of every touchdown catch, and has an uncanny ability to snag that back-corner-fade touchdown passes that Zollers loves to show off. At times it make it hard to figure out what’s Zollers and what’s #3...especially when the dude is wide open and Zollers needs to just land it in his lap. I’ll be curious to see what Zollers’ senior-year tape shows because he’s not going to have a #3 at Spring-Ford when he arrives in Columbia, and he’s also not going to have Mizzou’s #3 to throw to either.

EDIT: Thanks to social media the answer to “who is #3?” has been answered...

The point is: with good tutelage Zollers can learn to zip the sideline out routes and work on his timing with Mizzou’s receivers. It just takes time. And given that Drew Pyne or a healthy-and-still-playing-football Sam Horn are most likely to take over once Cook is gone, Zollers has time to get that right. If he can learn that quickly? Sure, throw his hat in the ring for ‘26. If not? Well...

What It All Means: You can have a very long career as a college football coach if you can nail your quarterback recruiting every time; just ask Gary Pinkel! For all of his recruiting acumen Eli Drinkwitz has never started a quarterback better than a 3-star in his time in Columbia, despite landing multiple blue chip guys at that position. Zollers is raw but has a lot of what you need in a college quarterback already, and he’s still hasn’t played through his senior year yet! This is a recruiting win that gives points to Mizzou’s brand (the Tigers haven’t had a player from Pennsylvania on scholarship since 2015), their reputation (beating out GEORGIA and PENN STATE for a player! Missouri!), and their roster (another talented option to replace Brady Cook). It’s all good. Very good.