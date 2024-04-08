Rock M’s own “Tiger Rapture” to go on display in Columbia Monday

As RMN’s chief (only) staff photographer, my job is to cover all home football games, basketball games, and a wide variety of other sports. Sometimes I get to cover dynamic, fun teams, like when I went to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl. But not every team can win all the time; sometimes the teams which represent our great university struggle mightily and falter.

This fall and winter, of course, our men’s basketball team was one of those who struggled. I covered every home game starting with Florida, and did not see them win once. But I didn’t get bored or stop going to games; I still showed up and tried to get the best shots I could, every game.

After the season ended, I decided to submit some of the shots that I felt most defined the season to the MU Visual Art and Design Showcase (VADS,) a showcase for MU students such as myself to submit works of visual art, such as paintings, sculpture, videos, and photography, for display in an exhibition.

Aided by my editor and mentor Karen Steger, my work was selected!

Those who followed RMN during the basketball season will recognize these four:

I called this gallery “Tiger Rapture,” as an homage to a great SI piece called “Wrigley Rapture.” where Steve Rushin wrote about the plight of the Cubbie fan at Wrigley Field:

“A cell phone bleats behind first base, and the shirtless man who answers it says, “What? I can’t hear you. No, I’m at Wrigley, watching these *&@#%! losers lose.” But the complaint sounds insincere, halfhearted...”

I thought his words were very applicable to the Tiger fans this year. Any Missouri fan who went to as many games as I have saw the great effort that the coaches and players gave in each and every game, even when the game and the season were both far out of reach.

As Sam Snelling wrote in March, “A season like this one would have killed a hundred locker rooms, but Missouri stuck together.”

The exhibition opens Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Columbia Art League (CAL, lol) at 207 S 9th St. It will stay on display until the 20th.

Learn more about the exhibit here.