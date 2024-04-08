Major shakeup(s) coming to SEC Hoops

John Calipari getting poached... by another SEC school?
My sincerest apologies to all of Mizzou’s Olympic sports, some of whom had fantastic weekends. But when the most A-list of A-list college coaches moves jobs within the conference, it’s top-line news.
According to multiple reports, Arkansas is getting ready to announce that it will hire John Calipari away from Kentucky on a five-year deal.
One of the biggest names in college sports, Calipari has been at Kentucky since 2009. He led the Wildcats to the national title in 2012 and went to four Final Fours in his first six seasons in Lexington. Kentucky then went to the Elite Eight in 2017 and 2019 but has won just one NCAA tournament game since that last run to the regional final.
The obvious question, of course, is then who Kentucky, the bluest of blue bloods in SEC hoops, will hire to replace Calipari. There are a lot of rumors flying around, but it sounds like Calipari is trying to transplant quite a few players and recruits from his current roster into Fayetteville, which would make next year’s date(s) with Kentucky and Arky prime-time viewing.
The move also lets Kentucky off the hook on a $33 million buyout it would have owed Cal should they have chosen to fire him. It’s silly season in college hoops, and it feels like things are bound to get sillier.
- In which Sam reflects on the end of college basketball (coming soon) and the shifting perspectives on what does and does not make a “good” job in college hoops
- In which Karen recapped Mizzou Gymnastic’s trip to Sunday’s Regional Finals, which it would end up bowing out of behind Florida and Utah
- In which Mizzou Soccer comes from behind to take home a big win over Iowa
- A MASSIVE weekend for Mizzou Baseball, which completed a three-game sweep of No. 6 Florida on home turf. Mizzou rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, walking off the Gators for the second time this weekend.
- Softball went for the series win over No. 19 Arkansas on Sunday, but couldn’t bring it home to Columbia, losing 4-1.
- Mizzou Gym capped its team season with a third-place finish at the Gainesville Regional Final on Sunday night. Several Tigers will be in line for individual championships, and Karen will have the full recap later this week.
- Folks, the Tanner Houck era is upon us.
- More good things are happening on the Mizzou Football recruiting trail!
- Mizzou Volleyball is coming soon...
