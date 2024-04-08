Major shakeup(s) coming to SEC Hoops

John Calipari getting poached... by another SEC school?

My sincerest apologies to all of Mizzou’s Olympic sports, some of whom had fantastic weekends. But when the most A-list of A-list college coaches moves jobs within the conference, it’s top-line news.

According to multiple reports, Arkansas is getting ready to announce that it will hire John Calipari away from Kentucky on a five-year deal.

One of the biggest names in college sports, Calipari has been at Kentucky since 2009. He led the Wildcats to the national title in 2012 and went to four Final Fours in his first six seasons in Lexington. Kentucky then went to the Elite Eight in 2017 and 2019 but has won just one NCAA tournament game since that last run to the regional final.

The obvious question, of course, is then who Kentucky, the bluest of blue bloods in SEC hoops, will hire to replace Calipari. There are a lot of rumors flying around, but it sounds like Calipari is trying to transplant quite a few players and recruits from his current roster into Fayetteville, which would make next year’s date(s) with Kentucky and Arky prime-time viewing.

The move also lets Kentucky off the hook on a $33 million buyout it would have owed Cal should they have chosen to fire him. It’s silly season in college hoops, and it feels like things are bound to get sillier.

