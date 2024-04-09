How Corey Batoon and Brian Early can expand and solidify Mizzou’s recruiting footprint

In January, Missouri named Corey Batoon as its new defensive coordinator following Blake Baker’s departure to his home state of Louisiana. Batoon spent the past three seasons overseeing Kane Wommack’s defenses at South Alabama while also coaching safeties, the position he played during his college days.

Now at his first Power Five coordinating job, Batoon will have big shoes to fill as Baker, in two seasons, helped transform the Tigers defense into a dominate unit in 2022 and 2023. But Batoon is now presented with a great opportunity to leave a mark on a rising program in the mighty Southeastern Conference.

This includes recruiting as well.

Over the past few years, Mizzou has seen historic strides on the recruiting front. Within the five years of the Eli Drinkwitz era the program has seen some of its highest rated recruits: Luther Burden III (2022), Williams Nwaneri (2024), Courtney Crutchfield (2024) and more recently Matt Zollers (2025). But within the game of football a common cliche is that there’s always room for improvement in all areas. On March 20 Drinkwitz said this about the spring transfer portal:

“The day we quit competing is the day we’ve accepted mediocrity. We will never that as long as I’m the head football coach.”

While this is in regards to a different type of recruiting, the transfer portal, it certainly applies to high school recruiting as well and Mizzou has shown recently that it can compete with the traditional big boys for highly touted recruits.

So, with a fresh face leading the defensive side of the ball, its worth examining where Batoon can possibly expand the Tigers recruiting footprint using his background and where he is from.

Looking within SEC territory

When looking at the roster that Missouri currently has at this moment heading into the 2024 season, the Show-Me State, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas make up most of the 80-plus current players. When examining the rest of the SEC states, there are five players from Arkansas and three from Louisiana. When it comes two the remaining states there is just one player from Mississippi and none from South Carolina.

Let’s zoom in on the Magnolia State.

Mississippi is one of the hotbeds for high school football and recruiting, but as mentioned above is one of two states within SEC territory that is lacking representation within Mizzou’s roster. During the Drinkwitz era, MU has only had one player from the state dating back to 2022 and none during his first two years in 2021 and 2020. For a larger sample size, the team had two each season during the Barry Odom era.

Unlike Mizzou, Batoon is no stranger to the state of Mississippi. In 2012, Batoon joined Hugh Freeze’s staff in Oxford, where he was an assistant AD for player development. For the next two years, he served as the assistant AD for recruiting operations as well as being a defensive assistant. His last two years (2015-16), he became the teams special teams and safeties coach.

Fast forward to Batoon’s time at South Alabama and examining the Jaguars defense, a large portion of their personnel is from Mississippi. Within the safety room, Wesley Miller and Karon Weary are from the state, while Jalen Jordan transferred from the Rebels in 2022. Batoon didn’t handle the cornerback duties throughout his time in Mobile, but both of his assistants during that time period, Dwike Wilson (2021-22) and Jay Hopson (2023), had strong ties to Mississippi. Yes, the state is right next to Alabama, and that likely plays a factor in recruits going to South Alabama. However, Batoon’s time and familiarity with Mississippi could help bridge a gap due to the lack of recruiting presence for Mizzou.

What about out west?

Batoon, 55, was born and raised in the state of Hawaii. He credits his passion and success to the game due to how much it is engrained in Hawaiian culture. Here’s what he said in his opening press conference when he first got to Mizzou:

“Culturally it’s important. It’s a warrior background, a warrior mindset, and it’s much like the South in regard to you just grew up playing football,” Batoon said. “And my dad was a college basketball coach, (I) can’t play hoops at all, I’m Horrible at it. So you kind of just do the things that you have some success doing. Growing up on an island that’s kind of what you did it’s kinda of, I wouldn’t say it was mandated, but everybody does it. And it seems like from a background standpoint it fits into the culture of the place and its not a surprise of the production they’ve had in regards to you look at per capita NFL players, you know small tiny island, small population base but the amount of players that have been able to do it and now you look at it even further west to the American Samoa, Tonga, you look at those guys being able to come into the states and being able to pick up the game pretty quickly I think it goes back to that warrior ethos that our culture is based on.”

Batoon returned to coach at the University of Hawaii for the 2018 and 2019 seasons for his first defensive coordinator job before going to Liberty in 2020. While Columbia, Mo., is 4,000 miles away from the state of Hawaii, players do gravitate toward the Midwest. Rustin Young (Rank in Hawaii) of Honolulu committed to Michigan State following Oregon State coaches Jonathan Smith and Jim Michalczik to East Lansing. Preston Taumau committed to Nebraska, while Anelu Lafaele joined Wisconsin while also heading to the Spartans. Relationships matter in collegiate athletics, and Batoon’s strong ties to the Sunshine State can open new doors for the Tigers recruiting footprint.

What about Brian Early?

With Baker’s exit from Mizzou, defensive line coach Kevin Peoples went with him to LSU and former Houston defensive line coach Brian Early.

Like Drinkwitz, Early is vastly familiar with the state of Arkansas. As mentioned above, Mizzou has five players from the state: Austin Dendy, Brian Huff, Crutchfield, Drew Norwood, and Jordon Harris. His hometown is Monticello, where he also played in college. He’s made coaching stops at his collegiate alma mater, Greenland and West Memphis High Schools, Arkansas, Arkansas State, and Central Arkansas.

With that being said, while the Tigers are winning in this state and Arkansas (the team itself) is in a process of rebuilding itself, Early can play a crucial role in solidifying Mizzou’s presence in the state while also continuing is success in Texas.

Now will see Missouri in the future see an increase in players from these areas. We don’t know at the moment, and only time will tell. We don’t even know how long Batoon or Early will be here in Columbia. But their familiarities with these areas (In Batoon’s case Mississippi and Hawaii) could send Mizzou’s recruiting into uncharted areas where they haven’t had many recruits come from.