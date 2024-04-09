2023 Position Postmortem: Safeties

With the 2023 season officially over, it’s time to break down the performance of the team position by position. We’ll look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions, and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2024.

To conclude the defensive portion of this assignment we take a look at the safeties, a group with the most returning experience (and starters) on defense.

Does it feel like Missouri has been on an unsustainable-level of good safety play? I know it feels like it to me!

Since Eli Drinkwitz came to town, he’s had Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe turn their final years on campus into NFL Draft picks. Then Martez Manuel and Jaylon Carlies took over to smashing success. Blake Baker introduced a third safety into the rotation with Clemson-transfer Joseph Charleston and the competence and production didn’t drop off. Then Daylan Carnell replaced Martez Manuel and the new three-headed safety monster became somehow even more explosive.

I’m not sure if it’s the best position group of the Drinkwitz tenure so far but it’s certainly up there. And at some point Mizzou will field a dud at a key spot or the group overall will fail to live up to the lofty expectations of its predecessors. But with Carnell and Charleston back, as well as key backups in Marvin Burks, Tre’Vez Johnson, and Sidney Williams still waiting to contribute, it’s hard to think that this year is the year that the group regresses. But we’ll see!

Let’s review:

The Departed

Even as a freshman it was hard to keep Jaylon Carlies off the field. Granted, backing up Tyree Gillespie meant his options weren’t nearly as plentiful as other guys but, still, over nearly 250 snaps Carlies was a terror in the secondary and his propensity to create a threat in both the run game and passing game was noticeable early on. He immediately became a starter his sophomore year and never looked back, racking up 12.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 7 passes defensed, 9 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. The guy could do it all and could very well continue to show off his skills on Sundays this fall.

Tyler Hibbler had the unfortunate luck of coming in right as the future safeties had just earned their stripes the year before. The St. Louis product out of the last graduating class of Trinity Catholic was well-regarded coming out of high school but just not good enough to usurp playing time from Carlies, Manuel, or any of the other star safeties. After three years Hibbler hit the portal and, despite reported offers from Kent State and Murray State, is still in the portal today.

The Returners

Mizzou has plenty of safety talent and almost all of them are going to be gone next year. Yikes!

At strong safety, former blue-chipper Marvin Burks, Jr. was the official backup to Jaylon Carlies. Primarily used as a special teamer Burks shined in the 126 snaps he was given, even managing to log a sack as a freshman defensive back! He’ll be the presumed starter unless one of the two senior safeties who played every position finally get nailed down to one.

At free safety Joseph Charleston has been a nice, steady presence in the secondary. As the safety primarily concerned with last-line-of-defense pass coverage we tend to only notice Charleston if something bad has happened but he’s been a good coverage guy and apparently has grown into a leadership role this spring. On paper Tre’Vez Johnson was his backup although Johnson found himself at every safety spot at some point in the year. Johnson was fine in coverage but seemed to thrive in a pass-rushing role so it will be interesting to see where he gets his snaps this year. Finally, former 4-star SLU product Isaac Thompson has been injured since before he set foot on campus and, hopefully, will be ready to contribute this year.

The STAR position has always been the most fun since its primarily used as a weapon of havoc. Daylan Carnell has thrived in this role as he has the most sacks and passes defensed from anyone returning in the secondary. His backup on paper was Sidney Williams, another jack-of-all trades safety who had his moment of triumph scaring the bejesus out of Ohio State quarterbacks on outside blitzes. Likewise, Phillip Roche wasn’t used much but, when he was, it was as a heat-seeking missile crashing into the line for what felt like 70 of his 72 snaps. Of the three safety spots this one feels the most prepared to thrive in ‘24.

The Freshmen

Jackson Hancock 2023 Stats: 44 tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 PDs, 3 INTs

Austyn Dendy 2023 Stats: 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FF

Jackson Hancock profiles as an active, disruptive-type of safety as he logged 4 TFLs, 4 PDs, and 3 INTs in his senior season back in Canton, GA. His offer list certainly wasn’t prolific - Missouri was his only P4 offer other than local smart-kid school Georgia Tech - but there’s a lot of potential bundled into a guy who will have no pressure to start immediately.

Austyn Dendy was a two-way player who brings a ton of athleticism without any proven or committed ability. Dendy was a basketball and track start in high school, in addition to playing receiver, corner, and safety. His versatility and overall athleticism are what he brings to the safety room currently; he’ll need some honing and solid coaching to bring out the most of his abilities at the college level.

2024 Forecasting