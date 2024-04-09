News and Notes on Mizzou Diamond Sports, Titarsolej Qualifies Individually on Bars for NCAA Championship

After Mizzou Baseball’s sweep over a ranked Florida team over the weekend, the Tigers (checks notes) didn’t get any Player of the Week honors within the SEC?

Well, that’s unfortunate. But the Tigers did get a positive mention from D1Baseball’s Mark Etheridge’s SEC Weekend Dish on SEC Extra.

“Some felt Missouri might not win a conference series all season. That proved false as the Tigers shut down Florida, winning 2-1 in 11 innings and 4-3 before completing the sweep with an 11-10 walkoff win Sunday. Jedier Hernandez had a walkoff RBI Friday and the Tigers rode strong pitching from Logan Lunceford (6IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 8K) and Carter Rustad (5 IP, 1H, 1R, 0BB, 5K) in game one and Javyn Pimental (5IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 5K), Brock Lucas (2IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 3K), and Ryan Magdic (2IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 1K) in game two. Jeric Curtis had a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth Sunday for the walkoff. The Tigers gave Kentucky fits in an earlier home series, winning one of three. Now, they just swept Florida. Future visitors to Taylor Stadium (LSU, South Carolina, and Auburn) must buckle up because Mizzou is a different team at home.”

From Joe Healy: Logan Lunceford was an honorable mention for D1Baseball’s SEC Pitcher of the Week.

“Lunceford set the tone in Missouri’s 2-1 11-inning win over Florida on Friday night. He threw six shutout innings, giving up one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts. It hasn’t been easy for Lunceford this season—he has a 6.06 ERA in 35.2 innings—but his ERA drops to 4.57 in SEC games and this performance is a good sign about his trajectory moving forward.”

Mizzou will look to carry their momentum and positive vibes in a midweek game later tonight vs SIUE at 6:00 p.m. CST. (Game preview on MUTigers.com).

Meanwhile, Mizzou Softball dropped seven spots to No. 18 in the latest Softball America poll after their series loss at Arkansas over the weekend. And that SEMO loss didn’t help, either.

From last night: Larissa Anderson, Kara Daly, and Abby Hay were featured on Tiger Talk from Bud’s BBQ:

The Tigers have a midweek road game on Wednesday afternoon at Drake in Des Moines, Iowa — then return home for their fifth SEC series of the season vs No. 8 Florida Friday through Sunday.

And in gymnastics, a big congratulations to Mara Titarsolej — who will be competing individually at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth on bars!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Eli Hoff: Mizzou men among hoops teams looking for best transfer portal options

The week for Mizzou Athletics in COMO:

Former Mizzou women’s soccer player Grace Pettet is transferring to Pitt:

Ryan Hoerstkamp, Ky Montgomery, and Michael Cox have entered the transfer portal for Mizzou Football:

It is Masters Week, of course. A look at some Mizzou Men’s Golf highlights at the Tiger Intercollegiate at Old Hawthorne — where the Tigers are currently third after Day One.

Mizzou Hoops’ Senior Spotlight on Caleb Grill:

Laurence Bowers joined ABC17’s Nathalie Jones on Sunday Sit-Down to discuss Year 10 of his Camp Bowers:

From Mizzou Athletics: Nominations are now underway for the 2024 MU Health Care Kid Captain Program

Mizzou Baseball’s walk-offs vs Florida heard on KCOU Sports:

