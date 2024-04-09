Daniels, strong starting pitching key Missouri’s series sweep of Florida

Brock Daniels hasn’t been a fixture in the Missouri lineup since transferring to Oklahoma. In fact, he’s played sparingly. But Daniel’s three-hit game on Sunday against Florida was the culmination of a strong run of form from the St. Louis product that’s making it hard to argue he shouldn’t be in the lineup.

Against Florida, Daniels appeared in all three games, going 4-12 at the plate and driving in four runs including one in each game. He was relatively quiet in the first two games but broke out with a 3-for-5 day and drove in the tying run in the ninth inning with a a double.

Tie ballgame!



Brock Daniels (@_brock_2) smacks a double to right center, sending Tucker Moore across home to tie it up.#MIZ 10, UF 10 | 9⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/JOL6rJGx8z — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 7, 2024

If you include the games against UT-Martin, Daniels registered three multi-hit games and nine hits last week, which included two homers, last week.

He’s gotten occasional action this year in midweek games or the occasional weekend series, but he’s only started nine games. Now, it’s going to be hard for Kerrick Jackson to justify keeping him out of the lineup after his stellar week.

On the year, Daniels is slashing 351/.413/.649 with five home runs and a 136 wRC+. If you include only the players with 10 or more appearances for the Tigers, his wRC+ is second on the team, only behind Lovich.

A no doubter by Daniels!



Brock Daniels (@_brock_2) spearheads five run inning with a three run shot to right field! #Mizzou retakes the lead.#MIZ 11, UTM 8 | 6⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0rGUPWtxtj — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 3, 2024

Is he the second best hitter on the team? No. But could Daniels’ emergence be exactly what a dormant Missouri offense was missing? Possibly.

If Daniels can keep up some version of this recent form, he could be the missing piece to unlock MU’s lineup that the Tigers thought they were getting in Danny Corona.

Lunceford, Pimental stifle Gator offense

For the third straight weekend, Logan Lunceford pitched a strong game for Missouri on Friday night, but Friday’s start was his best.

The righty threw six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out eight batters. Florida hitters had no answers.

Since his abysmal 3.2-inning showing when he allowed six earned runs against Arkansas to start SEC play, Lunceford has pitched like the pitcher Kerrick Jackson thought he was getting when Lunceford removed his name from the portal.

In 18 innings against top-25 ranked teams, Lunceford has 18 strikeouts and allowed just five earned runs.

Lunce and the Prez combined to allow just 2 hits over 11 IP against the Gators last night.



Watch every swing and miss courtesy of @LoganLunceford and @carterrustad ⬇️#MizzouNOW pic.twitter.com/5gUuGNPY0G — Mizzou Baseball Data and Analytics (@mizBSBanalytics) April 6, 2024

While his season stats still look underwhelming, it appears Lunceford is finally tapping into the stuff most have always known he has.

Javyn Pimental followed up Lunceford’s gem with one of his own in Saturday’s 4-3 win. The lefty threw five innings, allowed just one earned run, and struck out five.

The performance was just another in a string of them this season for Pimental who owns a 2.48 ERA in 32.2. innings this season and is walking just 6.8% of hitters, a stupid good clip.

He has by far been Missouri’s best starter this year, and I can genuinely say, I’ve got confidence that Pimental is going to give Missouri a good chance to win the game every time he takes the ball. That’s not something you can definitively say about any other pitcher on the staff, including Lunceford (as of now).

The Tigers register a 1⃣-2⃣-3⃣ fourth inning, thanks to a pair of Javyn Pimental (@JavynPimental) strikeouts and a Trevor Austin (@trevor_austin19) web gem!#MIZ 2, UF 0 | 4⃣#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/HEqTA3Ia5X — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 6, 2024

Between Lunceford and Pimental Missouri’s rotation is finally taking shape. If the Tigers want to push for Hoover, they’ll need that duo to continue dealing and for a third arm to emerge as a consistent weekend option.

Up next

Missouri hosts Southern Illinois Edwardsville at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium before heading to Athens, Georgia, for a weekend series with Georgia on Thursday-Saturday.