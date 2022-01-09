Missouri heads south for first SEC road test

After what seems like ages, Mizzou Women’s Basketball is back on the road again. In the first of two big road games this week, Missouri will play rival Arkansas today at 2 pm. You can check out the action on SECN+.

Remember, the Tigers were supposed to have their first road test against Vanderbilt last Sunday, but it was postponed due to Covid issues within Missouri’s program. That means the last time they hit the road was in the Braggin Rights win against Illinois on December 22.

Arkansas hasn’t exactly lived up to last year’s hype when they finished the season ranked no. 25 in the nation. A big part of that is because Chelsea Dungee left the Razorbacks for WNBA (she was drafted fifth overall to the Dallas Wings).

Despite Dungee leaving, the Razorbacks bring back star guard Amber Ramirez, who’s using her extra Covid year of eligibility, and brought in the no. 7 recruit in the country, 6’5 guard/forward Jersey Wolfenbarger. The Hogs also dabbled in the transfer portal, bringing home Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth, who received PAC-12 All-Freshman honors at Oregon State last season.

The Razorbacks aren’t bad, though. They’re currently 10-5 overall, but just 0-2 in SEC play. Arkansas is lacking in three point shooting, which used to be their strong point. As of January 7, they are ranked 29th in the NET, while Missouri sits at 43 after topping out at 41 on Friday (we here at Rock M hate the NET).

Arkansas is looking for a spark after losing a close one at Vanderbilt on Thursday, while Mizzou is looking to continue their hot streak.

Here are the keys to defeating the Razorbacks and becoming Battle Line champions.

1. Protect the ball and limit turnovers.

Against Auburn, the Tigers turned the ball over 20 times. Against South Carolina, they only committed eight turnovers. Sure that could’ve been due to rust from not practicing and players returning from Covid, but against Arkansas, the turnovers must be contained.

On the season, Arkansas has forced 253 total turnovers and stolen the ball 115 times. Opponents have forced the Razorbacks to turn the ball over 170 times and have stolen the ball 69 times.

If Mizzou wants to win this game, they have to focus on protecting the ball, especially limiting live ball turnovers.

2. Go forth with guarding Sasha, Daniels and Ramirez.

Go forth. Get it? Because Sasha’s last name is Goforth. Haha. Okay let’s get down to business.

Goforth, Ramirez and Makayla Daniels are Arkansas’ best shooters. Daniels is leading the team with 14.2ppg on 45.2% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three. Goforth is second with 11.9ppg on 42.7% shooting. And Ramirez is third with 11.7ppg on 38.5% shooting and 36.9% from three.

Because the three ball hasn’t been going down for the Razorbacks as a team, excluding Ramirez in this scenario, Goforth and Daniels will likely look to go inside and settle for the midrange more often to take higher percentage shots.

Those three should be on Mizzou’s radar for all 40 minutes… or 45 if overtime happens again.

3. Take one rebound at a time. There’s no need to rush.

I’m a Jordin Sparks fan so whenever I find time to use her songs for anything sports-related, I don’t hesitate. (Editor’s Note: I do not know this reference, but apparently the lyric is “One step at a time, there’s no need to rush”)

Of course Mizzou should take one step at a time, but they should emphasize taking one rebound at a time as well. Arkansas is not a super strong rebounding team, averaging 38.9 per game, but they are good at limiting opponents’ rebounds, allowing 39.1 per game.

For Mizzou, they’re averaging 37.8 rebounds per game, but have only allowed opponents to grab 31.6. Their advantage on defensive boards is heavily apparent, mostly thanks to double-double machine, Aijha Blackwell.

Blackwell and LaDazhia Williams will have to be extremely consistent on the boards, and in order to get the offense going in transition, those two must box out and contest every single rebound. Everyone knows rebounds can be the deciding factor between a win and a loss.

If Mizzou is able to take advantage of the boards and limit Arkansas to maybe 35 maximum, the Tigers should be in a great position to defeat their rivals and move up in the rankings.