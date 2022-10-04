Beyond the Box Score: Hope?

Upfront, I did not watch this game live.

And it’s not because of some moral stance I was taking in protest of Eli Drinkwitz’s management of this program or anything. It was because the game kicked off at 6:30p which is right in the middle of my kids night time routine of going to bed. I fully intended on grabbing a beer and scrubbing through the first quarter and a half, get caught up, and enjoy whatever beat down the Bulldogs would inevitably put on the Tigers.

Then I checked my phone and read BK’s emotional freak outs over how well Mizzou was doing. And so...

I haven’t been watching the Mizzou game and I sure as shit ain’t starting now #yourewelcome — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) October 2, 2022

...I dutifully avoided watching the game or reading any updates, choosing to eat wings and play Trombone Champ instead. The only part of the game I saw live was the post-game on-field interview with Kirby Smart.

Reading various text thread overreactions and knowing the outcome gave me a “mystery box” approach to the game. Did the offense finally look legit? How much damage did the defense actually do? How swaggy was our dearly beloved Thiccer after a career performance? I tend to hate spoilers but knowing the general sentiment gave me some guiding posts to look for when tracking the game on my own.

And then I actually watched the game. And you know what the craziest part is? Missouri didn’t really play any differently. Drink finally dialed up some passes on 1st-down but, for the most part, it was the same bland offensive attack and the same crazy-hair-on-fire defense we saw the first four games. The only difference was that the offense was massively inefficient but connected on some big plays (that were oh-so-close in previous games) and the defense was lights-out in scoring opportunities. Neither unit played any differently or punched above their weight class, they just “did what they did” and it worked! For whatever reason Georgia had a massive hangover in the first quarter and then got stronger as the game went on...and still only won by four. So, hey, I guess the Eli Drinkwitz rock fight can work to win games (or at least stay close)!

Here’s the advanced box score:

Georgia ran 26 more plays than Missouri did with 0.4 more yards per play and nearly 13 more yards per possession. Scoring opportunities were nearly identical, points per opportunity were within a tenth of a percentage point to each other, and neither team did well in 3rd-down situations. Georgia should have run away from this game and all the traditional stats scream that they did just that; however, they did turn it over twice and just could not close out drives. And that’s how a #1 almost loses on the road.

Let’s revisit my keys to the game to see how many were accomplished.

When Missouri Has the Ball

Missouri’s offense isn’t the greatest and Georgia’s defense is elite, sure, but this was a strangulation that Georgia opponents had not had to endure so far this season. Heading into this game Georgia’s defense was allowing a 33.3% success rate on the ground and a 41.5% success rate through the air while the Missouri offense was at a 44.1% success rate on the ground and 36.2% through the air. Missouri finished with 30.3% and 20%, respectively. Good thing Dominic Lovett played for at least one half, right?

Passing Efficiency

As mentioned above...yikes! My goal was a 42% success rate through the air and 30.3% is very much not that. Big plays are important and can move the ball just as well as smaller, efficiency-type gains, but no offense is winning a game with that low of a success rate in both the passing game and ground game.

Winner: Georgia

Explosive Plays

I said in my preview that Georgia was susceptible to giving up big plays and that absolutely came true on Saturday. I had hoped to see at least 7 explosive plays; here’s what we got:

Q1: Cook to Lovett - 25 yards

Q2: Cook to Lovett - 36 yards

Q2: Schrader run - 63 yards

Q3: Cook to Cooper - 46 yards

Q3: Peat run - 28 yards

Q4: Schrader run - 15 yards

Missouri was able to land some haymakers but needed one or two more big plays to get Mevis into game-winning missile launching position/finish with a touchdown. Close but not close enough!

Winner: Georgia

Finish your dang drives

Yeah absolutely not. It’s been a problem for the past three years and it certainly didn’t fix itself this game. Missouri generated 6 scoring opportunities and averaged 3.7 points per opportunity. That’s barely going to cut it against SEC foes, let alone the #1 team in the nation. 1 touchdown and 5 field goals is cool and all but Mizzou needed four more points to keep the game going. If Missouri had attained the national average of 4.3 points per scoring opportunity they would have ended regulation with a tie and a chance to win in overtime. Alas.

Winner: Georgia

When Georgia Has the Ball

Again, the no-context updates of this game were very much in the “defense is blowing everything up” category. And, to be fair, they were the reason Missouri was in this game for as a long as they were. But the defense’s success in this game was more situational than a full-game dominance. The havoc was there, for sure, but it was the two turnovers and a dynamic ability to generate stops once Georgia crossed the 40-yard line. Georgia got their stats but Missouri made them earn it and kept the points minimal. Do that every game and this team has a shot at winning some games.

Cloud The Passing Lanes

I was looking for a 35% success rate or lower against the pass and Georgia finished with 46.5%, way out of whack for both teams’ performance year-to-date. Tiger defenders were able to break up six passes - a season high! - but Stetson Bennett and the receiving corps were able to dial it in as the game went on and continue to efficiently move through the air.

Winner: Georgia

HAVOC!

When you play the champ you need to maximize your opportunities and risk a little bit to keep them in check. The goal here was a 35% havoc rate and Blake Baker’s boys finished the day with 28.6%, their third-best havoc finish of the year. A few more defensive explosions - especially in the 4th quarter - would have been helpful but it’s hard to be too upset over the way they held Georgia out of the end zone.

Winner: Georgia

The Little Things

The early turnovers were the biggest engine to Missouri’s upset machine, stealing a few possessions and putting the anemic Tiger offense in a position where they could waste some time and put Thiccer in position to do his thing. Keeping Georgia to 7 scoring opportunities and 3.7 points per opportunity is an incredible piece of work and the other aspect that kept Mizzou in the game. Even with a massive advantage in plays run the Tigers and Bulldogs were fairly even on a “Little Things” aspect.

Penalties continue to be an issue, however. And, in this game particularly, the timeliness of said turnovers as well. Mitchell Walters had two that were devastating on two separate drives and Connor Wood had a false start in the first quarter that hampered a promising drive that ended in a field goal. At some point these issues need to turn around and actually improve, lest Mizzou keep finding ways to shoot itself in the foot and make winning even harder.

Extra Points