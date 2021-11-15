 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mississippi JUCO DL Commits to Mizzou

New, 1 comment

This is Missouri’s 16th commitment of the 2022 class.

By Sam Snelling
mizzou football recruiting 2020

The bat signal went up earlier today and I guess we were still riding on the high of Luther Burden’s commitment, as there was like a little bit of hesitancy... a recruit? Is there more recruiting to be done? Didn’t Eli Drinkwitz just land the guy who is ALL THE CROOTS?

Well, turns out there’s like 83 scholarships available, and still some needs on the team to fill a few spots. So Drink and his staff are still getting dudes.

Today, JUCO DE Jae’vien Gill committed to Missouri. In high school, Gill committed to Southern Miss before flipping to UCF. After a couple years at UCF he entered the transfer portal and ended up at ...

Ok, in my haste to get this up quickly I erred in the timeline. Gill committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast, a community college in Perkinston, MS (a cool 40 minute drive from the actual Gulf Coast) out of high school. He graduated from high school in 2019, enrolled at MGCCC, and committed to Tulane in November of 2020. Changed his commitment to UCF in December, and enrolled early. In May, Gill entered the transfer portal and was briefly committed to Southern Miss before returning MGCCC. My thanks to 247sports for their timeline. It looks like South Florida and Colorado were also interested in Gill as he visited one and received an offer from the other. But JUCO recruiting is often harder to piece together.

Gill should bring some immediate depth to a position of need.

Get to know: Jae’vien Gill

Hometown: Philadelphia, MS

Last School: Mississippi Gulf Coast CC / Central Florida

Position: Defensive Line

Ht/Wt: 6’5 / 250 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.4

247Composite Ranking: 3-star, .8229

Total announced offers: Before committing to UCF, he had 11 offers.

Offers to note: Colorado had offered recently, he also visited South Florida.

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2022 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Max Whisner Lee's Summit, MO 9/21/2020 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8647 6'6 240
S Isaac Thompson St. Louis, MO 12/4/2020 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9227 6'2 190
ATH Ja’Marion Wayne Ballwin, MO 12/18/2020 3-star 5.7 4-star 0.9031 6'3 180
WR Mekhi Miller Overland Park, KS 1/20/2020 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8721 6'1 170
QB Sam Horn Suwanee, GA 2/28/2021 4-star 5.9 4-star 0.9446 6'3 180
OL Armand Membou Lee's Summit, MO 3/27/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8734 6'4 275
OL Tristan Wilson Lebanon, MO 4/14/2021 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8647 6'5 295
DT Marquis Gracial St. Charles, MO 5/14/2021 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9244 6'4 280
CB Marcus Scott III Conroe, TX 6/13/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.8891 6'2 170
RB Tavorus Jones El Paso, TX 7/2/2021 4-star 5.9 4-star 0.9373 5'11 205
OL DeShawn Woods Omaha, NE 7/3/2021 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9460 6'5 295
DT Jalen Mashall Overland Park, KS 7/13/2021 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8693 6'6 275
LB Xavier Simmons Greensboro, NC 8/14/2021 3-star 5.6 4-star 0.8810 6'3 235
OL Valen Erickson Chicago, IL 9/6/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8579 6'6 315
WR Luther Burden East St. Louis, IL 10/19/2021 5-star 6.1 5-star 0.9966 6'0 200
DL Jae'vien Gill Philadelphia, MS 11/15/2021 3-star 5.4 3-star 0.8229 6'5 250
5.73 0.8981

Next Up In Mizzou Football Recruiting

Loading comments...