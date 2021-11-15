Mississippi JUCO DL Commits to Mizzou

The bat signal went up earlier today and I guess we were still riding on the high of Luther Burden’s commitment, as there was like a little bit of hesitancy... a recruit? Is there more recruiting to be done? Didn’t Eli Drinkwitz just land the guy who is ALL THE CROOTS?

Well, turns out there’s like 83 scholarships available, and still some needs on the team to fill a few spots. So Drink and his staff are still getting dudes.

Today, JUCO DE Jae’vien Gill committed to Missouri. In high school, Gill committed to Southern Miss before flipping to UCF. After a couple years at UCF he entered the transfer portal and ended up at ...

Ok, in my haste to get this up quickly I erred in the timeline. Gill committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast, a community college in Perkinston, MS (a cool 40 minute drive from the actual Gulf Coast) out of high school. He graduated from high school in 2019, enrolled at MGCCC, and committed to Tulane in November of 2020. Changed his commitment to UCF in December, and enrolled early. In May, Gill entered the transfer portal and was briefly committed to Southern Miss before returning MGCCC. My thanks to 247sports for their timeline. It looks like South Florida and Colorado were also interested in Gill as he visited one and received an offer from the other. But JUCO recruiting is often harder to piece together.

Gill should bring some immediate depth to a position of need.

Get to know: Jae’vien Gill

Hometown: Philadelphia, MS

Last School: Mississippi Gulf Coast CC / Central Florida

Position: Defensive Line

Ht/Wt: 6’5 / 250 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.4

247Composite Ranking: 3-star, .8229

Total announced offers: Before committing to UCF, he had 11 offers.

Offers to note: Colorado had offered recently, he also visited South Florida.

What they’re saying:

#Mizzou football gets a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Jae'vien Gill of Mississippi Gulf Coast CC.



He was previously signed to UCF for 2021 but left there for another year of JUCO. https://t.co/ex9FumGRdk — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) November 15, 2021